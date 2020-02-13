Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada’s train tracks
Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and destroy train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure, according to True North.
Two websites in particular, these being North Shore and Warrior Up, have instructed demonstrators how to damage Canada’s pipelines, roads and railways.
In some of North Shore’s posts, for instance, they told their readers to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en tribe by destroying train tracks. In this article, the author makes it perfectly clear that he wants to damage Canada’s economy at large.
More absurdly, however, the article then went on to instruct the reader on how to compose a chemical mixture that destroys steel rail tracks—taking particular care to describe how not to leaving fingerprint or DNA evidence.
The far-left blog Warrior Up also gave instructions on how to sabotage the Canadian economy. The website describes itself as a how-to-guide for “for anarchists and other rebels carrying out actions against the economy of death.”
Warrior Up went on to say that they were calling on “all warriors and revolutionaries around the world to immediately orient themselves around blockading infrastructure.”
“Collectives must research infrastructure to find the most vulnerable chokepoints and get organized to block them in effective ways,” it adds.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Via Rail says service will take at least 36 hours to resume once blockades clear
Via Rail has stated that the rail service will take around 36 hours to recommence once the solidarity blockades are gone, according to CTV News.
On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”
The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.
The protesters have been active for many days and caused a lot of interferences with travel throughout Canada. The protests are being held to show support for those of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who do not want the pipeline to be built on their land.
The 20 elected band councils along the route of the pipeline have allowed Coastal GasLink permission to follow through with the pipeline. However, there are some hereditary chiefs who don’t want the 670-kilometer pipeline project to go through.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the subject in Senegal, saying, “We recognize the important democratic right—and we will always defend it—of peaceful protests. This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a country of the rule of law and we need to make sure those laws are respected.”
“That’s why I am encouraging all parties to dialogue to resolve this as quickly as possible,” he said.
It has now been five days since the railway service has been active. According to Via Rail, approximately 34,000 passengers will have been inconvenienced by the 223 trains that they have had to cancel.
“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” said Via Rail.
“We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
Conflict began last week when the RCMP made their way into the Wet’suwet’en land attempting to stop the protesters from obstructing roadways.
Via said, “since the blockade continues near New Hazelton, B.C., normal rail activities are interrupted between Prince Rupert-Prince George, in both directions until further notice.”
The company also made it clear that they would be giving customers full refunds for their inconvenience and because of the amount of requests this could take close to ten days for some.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Wet'suwet'en Nation members explain why they support pipelines
Not all Wet’suwet’en Nation members support the anti-pipeline protests and Shirley Wilson of Francois Lake, B.C. has shared her reasons for supporting the project. She noted that a lot of people involved in the protest are not from the Wet’suwet’en area but come from all over.
“I’m here in support of industry, whether it’s forestry, logging, mining and right now pipelines,” Wilson said.
“I don’t agree with the protests at all because for one thing it’s all one sided.”
The anti-pipeline protesters have been all around Canada recently. There are groups blocking ports in the Vancouver area and also protesters in construction areas for the pipeline. Many are in Ontario as well blocking freight trains and passenger trains around Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.
“I just don’t agree with it. I think they’ve brought a lot of disruption and disunity and everything to our culture. That’s not the way the Wer’suwet’en’s operate,” said Wilson.
“We also care for the land, but we have to live a balanced lifestyle.”
Another Wet’suwet’en Nation member named Vernon Mitchell said that he is for the pipeline because it will create jobs for younger members and bring more money into the area.
Five hereditary chiefs have shown their disapproval for the project. But the Coastal GasLink $40 billion pipeline has been approved by 20 elected councils of First Nations people between Kitimat and Dawson Creek.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Police prepare to remove anti-pipeline protestors from blocking train tracks
Police are preparing to clear the CN Rail train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, of demonstrators who managed to halt all train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, according to CBC News.
On Tuesday, police officers warned those who had gathered at the tracks that they should leave or face arrest if they did not leave. It is unclear how many protestors will actually leave willingly.
Since the protest began last Thursday, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips, leaving at least 24,500 passengers stranded. All freight trains carrying goods across the country are halted as well.
Although the demonstrators did not place any objects on the tracks itself, they did set up camp in a location that was too close to the tracks for the trains to pass safely.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he would not intervene in any of the #ShutDownCanada protests. Conservative leaders, on the other hand, were outraged by Trudeau’s lack of leadership in dealing with the shutting down of major highways and railways.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: VIA suspends Toronto - Montreal travel until Thursday due to anti-pipeline blockade
VIA Rail has announced that it is suspending train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal as a result of the ongoing blockade by anti-pipeline protestors.
“In view of the current uncertainty due to the blockade near Belleville, ON, VIA is cancelling all departures until Thursday end of day on between MTL-TOR & TOR-OTT. Affected passengers will receive an email & full refund.” VIA tweeted Tuesday evening.
VIA spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said, “We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing. We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
“Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began along CN Rail tracks on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers,” CBC reports.
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors, but has taken no action to remedy the situation thus far.
Social Media