“RACIST SOCIOPATH”: Pete Buttigieg called out by black voters
Despite being heralded as experiencing a ‘surge’ after the much-benighted Iowa democratic caucuses by the mainstream media, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is facing a problem: Courting the coveted African-Amerian demographic.
While Buttigieg parrots the typical Democrat lines on equality and giving regular shoutouts to BlackLivesMatter and other social justice groups, the most recent polling stated Buttigieg enjoyed 0% support amongst black voters.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, let’s NOT be woke
It has been more than three weeks since China first admitted to the world about the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. They had lied about it back in December 2019, reassuring the world that it was nothing to worry about. Since then, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, well after the coronavirus outbreak spread well beyond China.
On January 31, The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journals published the latest findings of Professor Gabriel Leung MD, Prof Joseph Wu phD, Kathy Leung phD from the University of Hong Kong. According to their simulation model, 75,815 individuals have already been infected in the Greater Wuhan region, seven times higher than the numbers released by the Chinese government. Testimonials from distressed frontline doctors and nurses confirm their estimate.
As of today, almost every continent has countries which issued travel bans to China. The United States, UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among them. Russia and North Korea closed their borders with China. In addition, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and UK have issued quarantine advisories to those who have been to China for the past 14 days, which brings us to the question: “Why has Canada been so laissez faire about this epidemic?”
It seems that our Canadian health officials have been more concerned about alleged racism than getting correct information on the Canadian public in a timely manner. On January 25, when the first case of coronavirus was identified, Toronto Public Health officials said the risks remained low and the virus spread from people to people and show symptoms of fever. They were wrong. At the time there were already studies indicating that the infected do not always show symptoms.
When asked by a CTV reporter which flight the first infected person was on, Toronto Public Health could not give a straight answer. Then, again, on January 31, Health Minister Hajdu said Health Canada maintains there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic. She was wrong. Chinese health officials had already confirmed multiple asymptomatic transmission cases last week.
On January 28 The York District School Board received a petition signed by thousands of parents calling on the school board to quarantine students. The school board then said to CBC, “What we’re trying really to get at is to [make sure] this situation is not giving rise to any inadvertent racism or any of those things that we could single out a community at this time”.
Except, they were wrong. The petition was signed by mostly Chinese parents who have first-hand understanding of how severe and dire the outbreak is in China. They may have access to information which our health officials and school board officials are not privy to. The mandatory quarantine policy has been reinforced by four countries already. These parents are NOT racists. They are just anxious and worried about their children. They are also a little upset and not impressed by the way our officials handled the communication on this issue altogether.
Civic leaders like Dr Joseph Wong and Avvy Go from the Chinee Canadian National Council said they want to get rid of the “myth” surrounding the virus. While both have done great work in advancing social justice in the Chinese Canadian community, neither of them has any expertise in immunology.
Xenophobia and racism have no place in Canada. But to interpret legitimate health concerns and advocacy for a travel ban to racism is equally despicable. The latest number of cases under investigation have jumped to 43 in Ontario. Why shouldn’t Canada issue a travel ban to people, regardless of ethnicity, who have been to China for the past fourteen days?
It is not racist to heighten alert around this yet unknown disease. I have cancelled all my Chinese New Year celebrations as I learn more about this fast spreading contagious virus. Am I a racist? Many cultural groups and organizations in the GTA either cancelled or rescheduled their Chinese New Year celebration. Are they racist?
Taking precautionary steps is not an over reaction. It is what every responsible citizen should do. By bringing race into the fight against the coronavirus, we may end up exonerating the responsibilities of the individual. And that is dangerous!
Already, there are people who came back from Wuhan who do not exercise self-quarantine. They roam the streets and restaurants freely. Furthermore, they post pictures of their daily outings on WeChat. Why is that acceptable behavior? The first man who contracted the coronavirus from Wuhan had known that he was sick. He had a choice. He could have sought medical treatment in Beijing when he transferred planes there. He did not. He continued his itinerary, putting everyone else at risk. He was selfish and irresponsible. He deserves no sympathy. He should be chastised. We should all be thankful that self-help groups for those who voluntarily quarantine after their return from China have started in the GTA’s Chinese community. These WeChat groups connect families who are in quarantine with local grocery stores, bakeries to deliver food and supplies.
Regressive liberals have a funny way of thinking. They will do anything, including overlooking scientific research, data and facts to reinforce their soft bigotry of low expectations. They will try to let political correctness dictate public health policies. As a result, they do far more harm to the people they claim to protect.
Let’s not be woke about the coronavirus, but conscious of its life-threatening dangers. Let’s take every necessary step in containing it.
BREAKING: DNC chairman calls for Iowa vote review
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called for the “recanvass” of the Iowa caucus after an error-riddled showing left many confused and with high concerns of corruption.
It’s now up to Iowa Democratic officials to recanvass Monday’s caucus vote.
In a tweet thread, Perez proclaimed that “enough is enough,” calling for what would be a recount of votes. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegation selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted.
Mayor Pete, who was unaffectionately nicknamed Mayor Cheat after a series of debacles and suspiciously timed victory tweets, led by an extremely narrow margin over democratic socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, after 97 percent of the vote had been released.
Buttigieg led by only .2 percent, at 26.7 percent. In third was Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.2 percent, and Joe Biden at 15.8 percent. Amy Klobuchar was the final candidate to break double digits at 12.2 percent.
The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken
The Iowa Caucuses were meant to launch a front runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, but instead, it resulted in a total disaster. Without a clear winner, the candidates packed up their private jets and headed for New Hampshire, the site of the next contest. The Democratic National Committee had one job, to show us the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and they couldn’t even do that.
There’s a controversy emerging, which is that this failure to name a caucus winner clearly helps Joe Biden’s candidacy, and it was lagging. After the Des Moines Register declined to release the results of their final poll Friday night, due to a Buttigieg snafu that made the pollsters less than confident in the results, speculation began that Biden was running 4th or 5th in the tally. By rights, this polling data should have started a snowball effect to discredit his candidacy.
Last night and today should have been all about the collapse of Biden’s campaign. But because there are no results, and won’t likely be until later tonight, it didn’t happen. The question of whether or not Biden’s campaign is viable will be washed away by President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight, the wrap up of the impeachment tomorrow, and the New Hampshire primary on Thursday.
As horrible as it is to think that this could be some sort of intentional effort by the Democratic National Committee to keep Bernie at bay, it’s hard to think that the DNC was unable to count votes in one of the smallest states in the union. Yes, there were app screw-ups, and there are all sorts of problems to be had when technologically enhancing a system that otherwise works quite well, but Iowans know how their caucus system works, even if the rest of us need a refresher every four years. They know how to do their job.
Lindsay Graham raises some red flags. Is this a little fishy or is it just total DNC incompetence? Either way, it’s not good.
The candidates know what the results are. Each campaign has reps in the 1600 sites that report back, and though they’re not going to release that info. But it did lead Buttigieg to declare victory, sort of. “We were looking at the internal numbers that we had and beginning to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night,” he claimed. Indeed, the absolute masterpiece of incompetence that has still yielded no results could be considered extraordinary.
What’s clear is that Monday night was a bad night for Biden, and the DNC really doesn’t want Sanders. The Democratic party establishment does not want a socialist leading the party. Not only is this not reflective of the party at large, but a Sanders presidential run in the general election would also change the party in seriously substantial ways. The DNC knows how hard it would be for Democratic moderates to run to retain their seats on a Bernie ballot. People on the left and the right are united in their distrust of the DNC.
The problem is, you can’t hide the fact that the people want Sanders. Given the established fact that the DNC rigged the 2016 nomination process in favour of Hillary Clinton, screwing over Sanders and his supporters and essentially handing the White House to Trump, how could anyone trust the DNC this time around? They can’t even get a coin toss right.
Under Tom Perez’s leadership, it’s clear that the rot is still there. Just one day before the Iowa caucuses the DNC continues its corrupt two-step with establishment Democrats, and as a result, the Democratic party is on life support. The Democratic party needs to mend these fractures in a way that accepts the will of its constituents even if that’s Bernie. Because of these and other rule changes, some people are calling on Tom Perez to resign as Dem chair.
The corruption of the DNC will result in many losers, but one clear winner will be President Trump. As we write this, the president has hit the highest Gallup approval rating of his presidency, at 49 percent. If the DNC decides that getting the candidate they want as the nom is more important than running the people’s choice, the people will re-elect Trump in a landslide. The DNC can do whatever it wants, but there is a cost, and watching them behave in the most undemocratic way possible erodes what little trust their base had left.
Racism is not to blame for Meghan Markle’s behaviour
Ever anxious to find another thing to blame on bias, The New York Times, CNN and other outlets are blaming #Megxit on racism. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, announced their intention to depart from the British royal lifestyle and set out on their own, the tabloids balked and theories materialized as to why anyone would leave all that pomp and circumstance behind. This latest theory is that the racism inherent in British society and in the royal family itself was so horrific that the couple had to move to a country where the Prime Minister donned blackface for a laugh at parties.
“Her treatment has proved what many of us have always known,” writes Afua Hirsch for The New York Times. “No matter how beautiful you are, whom you marry, what palaces you occupy, charities you support, how faithful you are, how much money you accumulate or what good deeds you perform, in this society racism will still follow you.”
There’s a drive in media to control this narrative, to make it about race. So much so that when the BBC declined to do so, that was the story about the story.
CNN points out that “As Duchess, she hasn’t made race an issue. Others have.” And that’s exactly what so many outlets are doing.
The assumption that the press’s persistent pursuit of the Duchess is all about race doesn’t hold up. The greatest British pastime is squeezing the royals in a vice until they pop. They did it with the other ladies who dared join the storied House of Windsor, and they’ll do it with the next generation, too. It’s hard for many of us across the pond to understand even a little why anyone would care about a family of people whose claim to fame is that their blood is better than ours, but the Brits are confusing in so many ways.
There’s been a mixed reaction about the leave. Some women who have always wanted to be princesses wondered how Markle could ever step away.
Still, others proclaimed it a move in keeping with Markle’s American heritage.
Or chalked it up to that deep desire in all of us to abandon our family and their expectations.
But the leave seemed to have way more to do with lifestyle preference than discrimination. In fact, there’s no end to the many, hypothetical reasons that Meghan and Harry would want to leave Britain, their responsibilities as royals, and all the rest. They will be able to make more money outside the confines of the royal rules than within them, and it jettisoning the British Isles for the commonwealth of Canada, they leave the worst tabloid hounds behind them.
The message from Harry, a man who is not in line for the throne anyway, is that he doesn’t want his family to experience the same kind of nightmare that he went through with the incessant hounding of his mother to her own death. The loss he suffered at such a young age has stayed with him. In the work he does, furthering the work of removing land mines, speaking out for the disadvantaged, his mother’s legacy lives on.
Since taking the reigns as Duchess, Meghan has been clear about how much she’s not into it. She spoke candidly on a BBC documentary in fall 2019, saying “I’ve said for a long time to H… it’s not enough to just survive something, right, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to be happy, and I’ve tried to adopt this sensibility of a stiff upper lip … I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.”
The restrictions of royalty were more than they wanted for their life, and since the entire concept of a monarchy is pretty silly anyway, why not step away from something that’s meaningless into a life where they can create meaning for themselves. The question becomes if that’s even possible.
“Harry and Meghan want to ‘carve out a progressive new role for this institution,” writes Dominic Green for Spectator US. “But there is no progressive new role for monarchy, other than renouncing titles and hereditary privileges, returning the palaces and parks to the people to whom they once belonged, and then rejoining us, the great unwashed, as Mr. & Mrs. Harry Windsor, the friendly and unassuming mixed-race couple down the street, him good with his hands, her always happy to join in with a singalong around the piano, and little Archie playing in the front yard. None of which is going to happen.”
The predilection of blaming everything on race doesn’t make much sense in a society where a race didn’t play a factor in a woman becoming the Duchess of Sussex in the most prominent and visible royal family in the world. Sure, she got a tough time, but everyone gets a rough time. The press picks on those characteristics that they can easily caricature, and all they really care about are clicks. If you don’t like what they’re saying, don’t click, and they will come up with something else.
