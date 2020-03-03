Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression
Just about every anglophone pundit in Canada thinks Quebec’s Bill 21, which proscribes religious symbolism in many civil-service jobs, notably in public school teaching, is a terrible, anti-immigrant, even racist law that goes against everything Canada allegedly stands for. I am one of the few who has argued that a commitment not only to secularism, but the appearance of secularism when representing the state, as an expression of the common social vision, is justifiable and even worthy of praise.
Nobody has ever pretended that any woman wearing a cross around her neck or any man wearing a kippah was the impetus for this bill. Everyone understands that it is the hijab that is the irritant. And many hijab-wearing Muslim women happen to gravitate toward teaching as a profession. One of my arguments in support of the bill was that the hijab was more than “just” a head covering.
Unlike the cross or the kippah, the hijab is highly politicized and often associated with coercion in the wearing of it and punishment for the refusal to wear it in Islamic countries. In Iran, for example, it is considered a symbol of Islamic triumphalism, and some brave women who publicly reject it have suffered grave retribution for their dissent.
It is easy for non-Muslim Canadians, for whom the hijab is an entirely neutral accessory, to wax on about freedom of religion and a woman’s choose. But for Muslim women who want nothing to do with the hijab, it can be quite triggering to see it on teachers of their children.
Le Devoir has just reported on allegations of hijab-wearing teachers proselytizing children in classrooms. The allegations arose in the context of a permitted intervention by the group Pour le Droit des Femmes du Québec (PDF Quebec – For the Rights of Women of Quebec) during the judicial hearings over Bill 21.
PDF Quebec presented the case of Ines Hadj Kacem and of Ferroudja Si Hadj Mohand, two Muslim immigrants who wish to raise their daughters in an environment of complete gender equality. They allege that two Montreal public schools have failed them in this respect.
“I left Tunisia so that my daughter could grow up in a milieu that is respectful of her choices and decisions,” Hadj Kacem declared in a sworn statement. She said that her daughter was enrolled in the daycare in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public school.
The girl had been submitted to pressure from veiled teachers to thank Allah at the end of meals and told not to eat the school food because it wasn’t halal or might contain pork. She was told to behave like a “good Muslim,” alleges her mother. Mme. Kacem said she finally withdrew her daughter from the daycare after having complained about this several times to the school authorities without redress.
In her sworn statement, Mme. Kacem also said, “I have the strong impression that wearing a religious symbol by people in a position of authority influences the behaviours of my daughter and makes her question her own choices and those of her mother.”
She added that her daughter is also made uncomfortable by other children in her unit because she does not wear a cover. All that, Mme. Kacem says, “demonstrates prejudice against what we came to find in Quebec, namely equality between women and men.”
The other witness, Mme. Mohand, recounted that a hijab-wearing teacher was said to have intervened when a nine-year-old friend of her daughter’s removed her hijab in the courtyard of the Montreal North school they both attended. The teacher allegedly said that once a girl begins wearing the hijab, it must not be removed. Then, turning to Mme. Mohand’s daughter, she asked her when she was going to start wearing it. The girl said she felt “embarrassed” and obliged to answer “maybe in high school.”
Mme. Mohand stated that she had had a long conversation with her daughter, explaining she had no obligation to lie concerning her belief in order to please a teacher. The lawyer for PDF Quebec, Christianne Pelchat, former president of the Council for the Status of Women, told Le Devoir that these two witnesses are very important: “It demonstrates that the proscription of religious symbols amongst certain state employees is completely legitimate and takes into account the right of women to equality, with respect to their religious freedom and the right not to be the object of proselytism.”
To those who say that Bill 21 will prevent religious Muslim women from entering the teaching profession, it is better that religiously orthodox Muslim women like the teachers in these cases seek employment in the private teaching sector, where their views are welcome. This is preferable to subjecting Muslim girls who prefer not to wear the hijab to the kind of treatment outlined above.
Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom not to wear religious symbols. The scenarios here would never have happened in the cases of a cross-wearing or kippah-wearing teacher. The hijab does at times represent a qualitative and consequential departure from the customary norms of Canadian society. We should all grasp the nettle of this reality, as Quebec already has, and admit that Bill 21 is a law worth our respect. Indeed, it is worthy of emulation by other provinces.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University
York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”
The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”
After The Post Millennial contacted the Muslim Student Association, the event was taken down, and Haqiqatjou’s speaking event was cancelled.
Haqiqatjou’s writings should have made it clear that he was unfit to speak in the first place.
In an academic paper titled “Tough Conversations: Explaining the Islamic Prohibition of Same-Sex Acts to a Western Audience“, Haqiqatjou wrote, “In sum, an elaborate account can be given of conceivable scenarios where pedophilia and the pedophilic orientation are neither harmful nor nonconsensual.”
“Some of these scenarios do have historical and cross-cultural analogs,” added Haqiqatjou. “Nonetheless, the point of this exercise is to show that the psychology of a ‘pedophiliac’ orientation has parallels with what is described to be the case for homosexuals.”
The York University Muslim Students’ Association deemed the now-cancelled event “kid-friendly.”
Haqiqatjou has also condemned Muslim women who marry “kafirs.” This term is a deeply derogatory term for non-muslims—the meaning of the word essentially boils down to “infidel.” The term can also carry racial connotations against black people.
Haqiqatjou has been previously de-platformed from speaking at other universities due to his extreme views. In September, 2017, Haqiqatjou was disinvited from speaking at the Muslim Student’s Association at Tufts University in the United States.
Anti-Semitic instances
Haqiqatjou also appears to believe in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, going so far as to call Israel the “Zionist terror state.” In an article titled Pornography as Israel’s Weapon of Choice, Haqiqatjou wrote, “Israel is not below exposing families and children to pornography against their will. I mean, what did we expect? They’re not below murdering children outright, so exposing them to graphic sexual images is a step up as far as Zionist morality is concerned.”
The pairing is shocking, but perhaps not unsurprising. In November, 2019, pro-Israel students were told to “go back to the ovens” by angry anti-Semitic protestors during a pro-Palestinian event.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Haqiqatjou , though we did not receive a comment in time for this article’s publication.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: New York Times publishes op-ed by TALIBAN leader
The New York Times has just published an opinion piece by deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani, a man currently wanted by the US government at a $10 million bounty.
Titled “What the Taliban Want”, Haqqani argues that the Taliban has been a force for peace and open-negotiation in the Middle East, while other nations have stifled those efforts.
“I am confident that, liberated from foreign domination and interference, we together will find a way to build an Islamic system in which all Afghans have equal rights, where the rights of women that are granted by Islam—from the right to education to the right to work—are protected, and where merit is the basis for equal opportunity,” Haqqani writes.
The New York Times decision to give Haqqani a platform is ironic considering Haqqani kidnapped one of their journalists, David Rhodes, in 2008, holding him hostage for seven months before Rhodes managed to bravely escape.
The Taliban has been responsible for numerous crimes against humanity since its formation in 1994. Besides widespread massacres and suicide bombings, it has interfered in food aid deliveries to Afghani peoples to retain control over the region, resulting in mass starvations. The Taliban was also well-known for the extremely oppressive abuses of women, instituting the full-body burqa, a garment which covers and masks women from head-to-toe. Young children were also taken to be trained as suicide bombers by the Taliban.
In 2001, the Taliban destroyed two 6th century monuments of the Gautama Buddha in the Hazarajat region of Afghanistan, citing “blasphemy” and offence to the Islamic religion. The statues were the oldest in the Middle East.
While Sirajuddin Haqqani has only admitted to one direct terrorist attack, the Serena Hotel bombing in Kabul which killed six people, his forces may be responsible for many more. An attack on an elementary school in Kabul that left multiple young children dead is suspected as having been carried out by his personnel.
In 2011, the CIA attempted to assassinate Haqqani, but were unable to due to the presence of women and children.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Notorious 'Street Preachers' arrested again, this time in Kingston
The notorious “Street Preachers” are at it again. They are known best for their street preaching in London, Ontario, often being arrested for harassing people in public. Their most recent arrest came Thursday in Kingston. The two men were charged with causing a disturbance near the Queen’s University campus.
Police arrived at the corner of Earl Street and University Avenue around 3 p.m. after being called with reports of a disturbance according The Queen’s Journal.
Police have yet to confirm the identities of the men arrested however photos on social media as well as the birth dates that they did provide confirm that they are in fact Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar. Both men are facing criminal mischief back in London due to a prior incident in which they entered a church and harassed its parishioners.
Upon their arrest Carapella and Ravbar were sporting their classic sandwich-boards signs that display Biblical messages.
Both men have been charged under section 175 of the Criminal Code, they have since been released from the station after being held there for a brief period.
Campus security notified police of the two men after several female students complained that they were chastising them for their attire. Among them was Tegwyn Hughes who writes for the Queen’s Journal and sought out their comments for a story in the student newspaper. Both Carapella and Ravbar refused to give her comment for her story but instead criticized her pants.
“They told me that wearing pants was going to drive men to lust, and that I should wear a long flowing skirt,” she said. As she continued to walk away, she said the men told her she would be going to hell.
Hughes was informed the police had been called by campus security and decided to watch the two men continue to harass female students while waiting for the police to intervene. “They’d say that they were dressed whorishly, that they were listening to music that was letting Hollywood brainwash them to be immoral,” she said.
The Queen’s Journal published a story on their arrest and from their research they learned this was not their first breach of the peace.
“It gave me impression that in London these men are really well known and so they were looking to go into a new market and hopefully not be as prosecuted as they had been previously,” said Hughes.
The Kingston arrest is another example of Carapella and Ravbar travelling to spread their message. In June they were spotted in Port Stanley, and Waterloo in December. They’ve even travelled as far as the southern United States.
Their next scheduled court date for the London incident is Feb. 18.
Editor’s Note: This article was revised to give credit to Queen’s University’s student paper The Queen’s Journal for first reporting the story.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ford creates scholarships to honour plane crash victims of 'evil regime' of Iran
Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that new scholarships would be provided in honour of the 57 Canadians who lost their lives on Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. Ford called the leadership in Iran a “ruthless, evil regime.”
“Innocent lives got shot down by a ruthless, careless Iranian regime,” said Ford in a report by the Toronto Sun. “I want to send a message—and it may not get over there—I support the (anti-government) protesters that are out there. We believe in democracy here in Canada and we’d like to see nothing less than democracy in Iran.”
Some of the families that Ford met with expressed that they put the blame for the incident on the Iranian regime and are looking for justice.
Ford noted, “Nothing, nothing at all was more emotional than sitting down with five families and listening to their stories.”
“One gentleman told me how he lost his daughter and his granddaughter; another person lost their husband; another person lost their brother, sister and a wife and child,” he said. “It was absolutely heartbreaking.”
Ford expressed that he was happy with the way the Canadian government was able to respond to the families of the victims.
He also revealed that there will be 57 post-secondary scholarships created in Ontario to honour Canada’s victims.
The tragedy cost the lives of students in more than a dozen post-secondary schools in Ontario.
The new scholarships will be for the 2021-22 school year and the government will be distributing $10,000 for each.
The scholarships will be distributed with financial need and academic merit in mind. The schools will be working with the families of the victims to determine scholarship recipients.
Ford said, “They were smart, gifted people who had a bright future ahead of them,” and added, “In fact, 34 out of the 57 Canadians were studying — they were PhD candidates, professors, researchers, doctors.”
He also mentioned that a victim of the crash had been working on a new breast cancer drug therapy.
“We will honour their memories through these scholarships to recognize their incredible contributions to our communities,” said Ford.
The province will be distributing the scholarships to the schools that the victims were employed at or attending.
In the weeks to come, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities will be working with government, communities and schools in order to continue to develop the scholarships.
Social Media