Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria
The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors. They have been camping out at the building since their arrival at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday according to CTV News.
The group is expected to address the public today.
The Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en released a statement saying, “address why reconciliation is dead, and what they plan to do to facilitate immediate provincial and federal action.”
The group of protestors have been showing their support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
Among other things, the group is planning to voice their opposition against court injunctions being used to remove protestors from an area of pipeline construction close to Houston, BC.
On Monday, the protestors clashed with police as they charged the buildings entrance. They asked fellow supporters to bring supplies to the building such as tents, blankets, headlamps, propane and water jugs.
An injunction was won by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of BC on Feb. 13. The injunction prevents people from blocking doorways as well as driveways of the BC legislature. The BC Supreme Court granted the injunction which also does not allow activists to interfere with staff, security or workers on the grounds.
The protestors are allowed to be on the grounds as long as they are not breaking these rules.
MacKay's campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign manager Alex Nuttall has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link an invitation to a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.
In his original tweet, Nuttall said “tonight might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me to saying the blockade should go down … and then they announced a day at the range for anyone that wants to go.”
This tweet soon created outrage on social media, with many seeing Nuttall’s message as a suggestion for Canadians to “shoot ingenious people.” Nuttall, however, was quickly clarified his tweet, saying “there are two unrelated thoughts that shouldn’t have been communicated together.”
Peter MacKay’s campaign has been plagued with mistakes on social media. A few weeks ago, Mackay had to apologize for a tweet referencing the Prime Minister’s indulgence in yoga, which seemed to make fun of the innocuous activity.
After Nuttall published the apology, he made his Twitter account private.
Seventh case of coronavirus recorded in British Columbia
British Columbia has recorded its seventh case of coronavirus, according to CTV News. This brings the total number of cases to 11 in Canada.
The patient is reportedly under isolation at their home in the Fraser Health region of BC. The patient is around 40-years-old and had close contact with the patient who was the sixth case of coronavirus in the province.
The sixth case in British Columbia was revealed on Thursday. The patient, who is in their 30s, also lives in the Fraser Health region. They recently arrived in Canada from Iran.
The BC government has said that they are attempting to reach out to everyone who has been in contact with the two known patients, whilst keeping their privacy intact.
Having said this, the number of coronavirus patients outside of the Wuhan region in China is continuing to rise, even spreading to countries as far away as Europe—potentially necessitating tougher containment measures.
Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money in 2019 to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.
Environment Canada, which was headed by Liberal minister Catherine McKenna at the time, made two separate payments to Tides Canada—coming to a total of $9,761.
These two payments were made in January and October of 2019.
Although it is unclear how Tides Canada chose to allocate this money, the organization has a noted history of financing anti-oil campaigns in Alberta.
Tides Canada, for instance, funded the Tsleil-Wauteuth First Nation so that they could “stop and oppose the Kinder Morgan pipeline and tanker project.”
Tides Canada has also funded and organized a campaign to save the Great Bear Rainforest, which led to Trudeau’s decision to kill the Northern Gateway Pipeline.
In January, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
Much of Alberta’s economic troubles derive from the federal government’s inanition and inaction in building pipelines. As a result of this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration“.
CN Rail obtains injunction to remove blockade in Quebec
CN Rail has acquired an injunction to remove a blockade on the rails of Montreal’s South Shore according to CBC News.
A statement released by the company says, “We’ve obtained the injunction and are hoping for a swift resolution of this incident so that passenger commuter rail service can resume.”
On Thursday, François Legault, the Premier of Quebec said, “Once the injunction is granted, we will dismantle the blockade.”
The injunction was filed by CN Rail on Wednesday because a blockade was formed on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line close to Saint-Lambert station.
According to Legault, the Longueuil police were responsible for removing the blockade and would apply force if they had to.
The story in BC is very different with the RCMP offering to remove themselves from the Wet’suwet’en territory.
Service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line was cancelled by transit operator, Exo, who said it was not possible “due to the shortage of buses and drivers in the metropolitan area.”
This train is the second to encounter difficulties in the Montreal area. In Kahnawake, a blockade caused Exo to discontinue travel on the Candiac line. The travel has been discontinued since February 10.
According to Legault, the Quebec government is not going to dismantle that blockade because it is located on Mohawk territory.
A protestor named Pierre-Oliver Parent noted that he felt he should be at the blockade to condemn the government’s actions.
“I’m a white settler, I’m a construction worker,” said Parent. “It’s a huge issue … it’s not the Canada that I want to live in.”
On Thursday, one man decided to attempt to take down the Saint-Lambert blockade on his own while swearing and yelling at the protestors. The man tore a cord that was supporting the banners and said that the protestors didn’t have the right to be blocking trains.
Marie-Therese Belanger, who lives close to the blockade said that she supports what the protestors are doing. She went to the blockade to show her support.
“Someone has to stand up and talk, and if it doesn’t work, this is what you have to do,” said Belanger. “I hope they’ll win.”
Parent said he hopes that the blockades prove to the government that “a large solidarity” is shared with the Wet’suwet’en people.
“We see that people are being touched by the injustice … and injustice to one is an injustice to all,” said Parent.
“All our brothers from each nation, we need to stand together.” he said
