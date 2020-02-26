Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
On Wednesday morning a protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on one of the critical routes heading towards Eastern Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.
A train was stopped for a brief period of time close to Belleville, Ontario, when protestors started throwing snowballs towards the train cars. They also tried to start a fire on the track where tires had previously been burnt by protestors.
Bill Dickenson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said, “It’s a little bit of a tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks. The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”
Three trains were able to pass as 20 police officers were situated at the tracks with more overlooking the situation from an overpass. Around 20 Mohawk protestors are still at the tracks on the south side, while police remain on the north side.
These were some of the first freight trains to pass through the area since a Tyendinaga Mohawk blockade was removed by police on Monday. Ten protestors were charged during the incident.
The arrests seemingly sparked more protests across the country, including some in the GTA.
The Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory blockades have done most of the damage to the economy by cutting off CN and Via Rail’s service in eastern Canada.
The Tyendinaga protest started on Feb. 6 to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
CN had to temporarily stop their service to eastern Canada on Feb. 14, forcing the company to lay off approximately 450 employees.
Via Rail was forced to lay off close to 1,000 people as they use some of the same tracks as CN. The company’s trains are still suspended east of Toronto.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades
CN and Canadian Pacific, Canada’s two largest railways have been sharing each other’s rail lines in an effort to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving through the protest blockades.
The protests continue with new blockades as anti-pipeline protestors halt the transportation of goods and people in an attempt to shut down the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will cross through territory belonging to the Wet’suwet’en people.
The two rail rivals decided to work together after some quiet talks brokered by a government desperate to dampen the growing economic threat caused by the protestors according to CN and government sources.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 of the demonstrators on Monday in order to get service back up and running on the line near Belleville, Ont.
CN trains are bypassing the blockades using alternate routes, travelling through the U.S. to continue deliveries to Quebec and the Maritimes. Communities in those provinces are facing shortages of essential goods such as propane for heating and chemicals for water treatment facilities.
The deal was negotiated by Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office, Transport Canada, CN Rail and Canada Pacific all in private out of fears that more blockades would be set up in response according to CBC.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alluded to the CN/CP side deal en route to question period in the House of Commons yesterday saying, “Over the past number of days we’ve been working with rail carriers to ensure that many trains continue to use alternate routes to get through and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to avoid some of the most serious shortages,” said Trudeau.
The Retail Council of Canada’s senior vice president, Karl Littler, commented after hearing of the news, “We’re talking about foods, we’re talking about fuel to keep people heating in what can be a cold winter,” said Littler.
“You’re talking about a lot of stuff that Canadians need everyday. I think it’s the responsible thing to look to see what alternative channels exist and if that means collaboration in these circumstances, so much the better.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
POLL: 63 percent of Canadians support police intervention in anti-pipeline blockades
A recent poll suggests that the amount of Canadians against the blockades and in support police intervention is on the rise. The blockades are in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in BC. The poll was conducted by Ipsos between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 and surveyed 1300 Canadians over the age of 18.
The protestors involved in the blockades claim to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the natural gas pipeline. The blockades began in BC and have spread throughout the country blocking main rail lines and ports.
The amount of Canadians against the pipeline has risen in comparison with results of a similar poll released by Ipsos last week. The poll also suggests that people who were previously on the fence about the issue are beginning to side against the protests and are supporting police intervention.
The poll shows that 63 percent of respondents support police intervention in main transportation corridors—up 10 points from last week. On the other hand, 26 percent of people are in opposition of police intervention which is down two points. Results show that 11 percent of respondents are unsure.
According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents are against the blockades with 35 percent very, and 25 percent somewhat against them. These numbers are up 11 points since last week. The poll shows that 27 percent of people are in support of the blockades with 11 percent very, and 17 percent somewhat in support. This shows a decrease of 5 points from last week’s poll. Results also show that 13 percent of respondents are unsure, which is a drop of seven points from last week.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are most against the blockades at 71 percent while 63 percent of Alberta, 60 percent of Quebec, 59 percent of Atlantic Canada and 57 percent of Ontario residents are against them.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Thousands STRANDED in Toronto as GO trains blocked by anti-pipeline protestors
The protestor blockade stopping GO Transit service in Toronto has Torontonians and commuters unable to get home to their families.
According to a statement from GO Transit, the developing incident, specifically on Guildwood tracks, GO Trains will “have no choice but to suspend GO Train service on the Lakeshore East corridor between Union and Pickering.”
“Given the way our trains operate through our rail network, this situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout our entire system. We encourage all customers to explore travel alternatives this evening,” the statement reads.
Additionally, Milton line service has been suspended due to what’s being called a “developing safety incident.” Train service will not resume until a thorough investigation is completed.
Blockades started earlier today, as GO Trains were halted by protestors rail near Belleville, Ontario.
The group on the tracks, known as the “Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,” migrated to the tracks of the Bayview Junction in the Chicago-to-Toronto rail corridor that also serves Amtrak, VIA, and Go Transit, The Globe and Mail reports.
The group said in a Facebook post that they were served with an injunction by police, which they “happily burned.” The group then set up blockades on the GO tracks, which the group has said is in response to the OPP’s dismantling of blockades on Tyendaninaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville.
Those blockades were broken up Monday morning after police forced protestors to leave, eventually arresting 10 people on the scene. The blockades, which stayed up for three weeks, caused nationwide economic stagnation as both CN rail and VIA rail had to temporarily lay off employees, along with other massive inconveniences such as supply shortages.
But after the blockade was taken down, the protestors saw it fit that they continue their rallies, this time on commute tracks.
The group posted on Facebook Monday, saying that “the violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands” was their reason for protesting. “This is a pattern that has existed since settlers came to Turtle Island and that continues to exist today.”
Another blockade has been set up on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ontario as well. Blockades were set up by a group called Rising Tide Toronto west of Jane St. on Dundas St., earlier today.
An estimated 215,000 people take the GO Trains every day.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ontario NDP leader says singing God Save the Queen is DRAGGING Ontario closer to colonialism
The leader of of the official opposition in Ontario is saying that singing God Save the Queen drags Canada closer to colonialism.
Andrea Horwath who leads the NDP in Canada’s largest province, has said in a tweet that she “fully supports the Indigenous NDP MPPs’ decision to abstain [from singing the anthem].”
What was perhaps more controversial was when Howarth suggested the singing of this song dragged Ontario closer to Canadians: “Dragging us closer to colonialism is not in the spirit of reconciliation,” she said indignantly.
Despite Howarth’s insistence on flamboyant displays of anti-colonial virtue signalling, her NDP party has recently been suffering in the polls—coming in a distant third behind both the leaderless Liberal Party of Ontario and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.
Social Media