Prominent Conservatives slam Quebec leadership hopeful for homophobia 

Potential leadership candidate Richard Decarie has been lampooned by Conservative leadership contenders after he suggested that being gay was a choice.

Speaking on CTV’s Power Play program, Decarie stated that LGBTQ was a “Liberal term,” and that homosexuality was a “choice,” sparking outrage within Conservative circles who are desperately attempting to seem less anachronistic.

Decarie is a prospective leadership contender. His qualifications include serving as Harper’s deputy chief of staff and was also an advisor to Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.

Leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay responded to Decarie’s comment by saying, “Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights.” MacKay rounded all this up nicely by posting an image of the top candidates condemning Decarie: “The future of the Conservative Party looks bright.”

Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who distanced herself from the abortion debate, and offered to march in a gay pride parade, told her twitter following that “I have been clear: I will stand up for the rights and freedoms of every Canadian. What has been said is unacceptable.”

Former Harper Minister, Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance, and Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also rapidly responded to Decarie’s comments by saying that his utterances were “as unacceptable as they are ignorant … Being gay is NOT a choice. Being ignorant is.”

Leadership contender and former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, similarly slated the former Harper staffer. O’Toole stated indignantly, “The Conservative Party is open to ALL Canadians.”