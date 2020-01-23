Prominent Conservatives slam Quebec leadership hopeful for homophobia
Potential leadership candidate Richard Decarie has been lampooned by Conservative leadership contenders after he suggested that being gay was a choice.
Speaking on CTV’s Power Play program, Decarie stated that LGBTQ was a “Liberal term,” and that homosexuality was a “choice,” sparking outrage within Conservative circles who are desperately attempting to seem less anachronistic.
Decarie is a prospective leadership contender. His qualifications include serving as Harper’s deputy chief of staff and was also an advisor to Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.
Leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay responded to Decarie’s comment by saying, “Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights.” MacKay rounded all this up nicely by posting an image of the top candidates condemning Decarie: “The future of the Conservative Party looks bright.”
Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who distanced herself from the abortion debate, and offered to march in a gay pride parade, told her twitter following that “I have been clear: I will stand up for the rights and freedoms of every Canadian. What has been said is unacceptable.”
Former Harper Minister, Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance, and Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also rapidly responded to Decarie’s comments by saying that his utterances were “as unacceptable as they are ignorant … Being gay is NOT a choice. Being ignorant is.”
Leadership contender and former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, similarly slated the former Harper staffer. O’Toole stated indignantly, “The Conservative Party is open to ALL Canadians.”
Toronto lawyer is intending to run for the Conservatives, potentially making history
Toronto based lawyer Leslyn Lewis is intending to run for Conservative Party leadership, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lewis holds a PHD in international law, and if elected leader, she would become the first black woman to lead a major Canadian political party. Lewis grew up in East York in Ontario, is a single mom, and a proud Christian.
Lewis has little name recognition, especially when compared to candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole who have been on the Tory scene for some time. Due to the minority government, an election could be called any time, making someone who is not already known to the public a risky, long-shot choice.
Lewis is known for participating a high-level cases throughout Ontario and is known for being an accomplished lawyer. In 2015, she ran in the riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park, losing to the incumbent Liberal.
In order to enter the CPC leadership contest, the Tories have required prospective candidates to collect 1,000 signatures. They must also give an initial deposit of $25,000. According to reports, Lewis is well on her way to achieve this number.
Rona Ambrose won't run in Conservative leadership race
The former intermin Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose has officially announced that she will not be running in the Conservative leadership contest.
Ambrose, who was encouraged to run by Brad Wall and Jason Kenney, is a highly respected figure within the party with particularly deep roots in Western Canada.
In a statement published to Facebook, Ambrose stated that it was “humbling to be considered” for CPC leadership. “I love our party, I love the people in it and I love our country. I have really struggled with the decision to return to political life,” she added.
“I loved my 13 years in public service as an MP, minister and especially as leader of this great party. But right now, I am focused on making a difference through the private sector. Creating policy and advocating for our energy sector to create jobs … the truth is, I love being back in Alberta.”
This will come as a blow to many Conservative supporters across Western Canada who viewed Ambrose as the best chance of defeating Justin Trudeau. She also would have been a deeply competitive candidate in the leadership election.
As a result, Marilyn Gladu remains the only women who is competing in the leadership contest. This announcement will be celebrated by the veteran Tory candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole, who risked having their vote share divided.
Rookie MP Derek Sloan announces Conservative Party leadership bid
Newly elected Conservative Member of Parliment Derek Sloan is running to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Sloan was elected in the recent 2019 election for the constituency of Hastings-Lennox and Adlington in Ontario. Being a new MP, it is unclear how Sloan intends to make much of an impact in the leadership contest that has seasoned veterans, such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.
Sloan declared his leadership intentions on Twitter, telling his 931 followers “I’m in. It’s time to stop being afraid to be Conservative. Stay tuned.”
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Sloan stated that he was “actively involved in the Conservative Party both as a student at Queen’s University and in the local riding.”
Before entering politics, Sloan worked as a lawyer and business-owner. In 2019, Sloan, in his mid thirties, defeated the incumbent Liberal candidate by more than 2,000 votes.
Sloan will be fighting an uphill battle. The leadership hopeful will have to pay a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee, and also has to collect 3,000 signatures by March 25.
Rick Peterson to enter Conservative Party Leadership
Rick Peterson, who is a venture capitalist from Alberta, will announce his leadership bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party in the next few days.
Peterson told The Post Millennial, that his supporters were “now collecting signatures and he has filed papers with the Party.” Peterson went on to say that he “will be the voice of Western Canada and the resource sector.”
Peterson appears to only have thrown his hat in the ring after Rona Ambrose reportedly stepped aside from the contest. Peterson hopes to “fill the void that appears to be left with no signs that Ambrose is running.”
Despite being encouraged to enter the leadership race by Jason Kenney, and Brad Wall, Ambrose reportedly does not want to leave her non-political life, although rumours of her bid are still swirling.
Peterson considers the carbon tax to be a job destroyer and would most likely kill it if he ever became leader. As well as this, Peterson is widely considered a fiscal conservative. Peterson ran in the Conservative leadership contest in 2017, finishing 12th.
