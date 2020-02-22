Professors promote ideology, ignore evidence, when discussing prostitution
When discussing sex work, professors are obligated to present empirical evidence to support their truth claims. Sadly, some academics use the media to promote an ideological crusade against legalized prostitution. Take, for example, a recent opinion piece in the Toronto Star.
Janine Benedet and Isabel Grant, professors of law at the Allard School of Law at the University of British Columbia, and Elizabeth Sheehy, professor emerita at the Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa, all subscribe to the oppression paradigm—the belief that prostitutes can be reduced to a single category of being universally exploited and violated. Embracing a radical feminist perspective, they assert that female prostitutes are victims. Their clients, mostly men, are victimizers.
What is not discussed once in the opinion piece is the mountain of research that proves that decriminalization of sex work is far safer for prostitutes than criminalization.
For instance, according to a 2004 report by the Ministry of Justice in the Netherlands, the “vast majority” of workers in Dutch brothels and window units report that they “often or always feel safe.”
In Queensland, Australia, a 2011 report by the Crime and Misconduct Commission acknowledged the conclusions of recent studies: “regulated brothels are the safest and healthiest work environments for sex workers.”
In a 2013 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada recognized that criminalizing prostitution harms sex workers who are not permitted to work indoors or to hire bodyguards, managers or drivers, all of which would enhance their safety and security.
As Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin noted, the Criminal Code prohibitions “do not merely impose conditions on how prostitutes operate. They go a critical step further, by imposing dangerous conditions on prostitution; they prevent people engaged in a risky—but legal—activity from taking steps to protect themselves from the risks.” The Court agreed with the trial judge that “indoor work is far less dangerous than street prostitution—a finding that the evidence amply supports.”
In Nevada, where prostitution has been legal since 1971, the exploitation myth has been widely discredited. Of the brothel workers surveyed by sociologist Barbara Brents and her colleagues, 84 percent felt safe in their job, were free to come and go and were not forced into the trade. When a recent ballot initiative challenged the legal status of prostitution in Lyon County, Nevada, roughly 80 percent voted against a brothel ban.
Poll data also shows that support for legalization is not some fringe idea. In America, support for legalizing prostitution increased from 38 percent in 2012 to 44 percent in 2015 to 49 percent in 2016.
Professors Benedet, Grant, and Sheehy sidestep difficult questions concerning sex work. For instance, if prostitution objectifies, exploits, and harms women, why would the Supreme Court of Canada, in a unanimous decision, throw out the previous law? Why do some liberal feminists view the radical feminist position against sex work as fundamentally un-feminist? Most importantly, why would Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the World Health Organization all support decriminalization?
Radical feminist academics are pushing an agenda that sex workers in Canada reject outright. Members of one lobby group, Prostitutes of Ottawa-Gatineau Work, Educate and Resist (POWER), want the Liberals to scrap Bill C-36, the current prostitution law sex workers refer to as “harmful and unconstitutional.”
If the research supports the conclusion that decriminalization of indoor sex work lowers the risk of harm to prostitutes, why would Professors Benedet, Grant, and Sheehy lobby for criminalization? Put simply, their desire to punish the demand (mostly men) is more important than the health and safety of sex workers.
Hypocrisy is the price the ideologically driven are willing to pay. Too bad it comes at the expense of others’ safety.
Steven Spielberg’s daughter enters the progressive world of sex work
Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, has launched her career as a sex worker. She’s already produced solo porn videos, and is working on getting her sex worker license, at which point she has ambitions of being a stripper. On Mikaela’s Instagram, she claims she is “Just all about being pro Heaux,” using the preferred term of the more intellectual sex worker movement. The glorification of sex work is in full swing.
She told her parents of her intentions, and the legendary Hollywood duo were apparently “intrigued” but “not upset,” according to The Sun. Much of Mikaela’s desire to enter into this industry is a desire to please others. “I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.
Emphasizing that her parents were exceptionally loving, caring, and supportive Mikaela was candid about her background, during which she suffered sexual abuse and had a dependence on alcohol. She had significant body issues, was unhappy with her weight, and hated her figure. Now at 23, she’s coming around to loving her body, and wanting to capitalize on it.
“I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I’ve had my fights and struggles with them, but it’s only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe,” she said. Their desire for her to be safe must certainly be at odds with their seeming willingness to not try to convince her to abandon her aspirations to sex work. The sex work industry is not typically one that is safe for women to be part of.
Though she has no plans to perform in partnered sex on camera, her solo videos were posted on PornHub. She’s taken them down while awaiting her sex worker license in the state of Tennessee. Her pursuit of this work has much to do with seeking financial independence from her family.
She admits that her fiance has had some trouble coming to terms with her career choice, as have many in her social peer group and community. “It took him a long time to come around to it because obviously in the South there’s so much shame around that still,” Mikaela said. “Chuck’s been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn’t sure how his social group would react to it. And thus far, it hasn’t been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right now.”
Mikaela’s journey to public performance of sex work shows how much legitimacy this industry has achieved. More traditional sex workers who perform the act of partnered sex in private are unionized in New Zealand, legalized in Scandinavia under the Nordic Model, which criminalizes the purchase of sex but not the sale of it.
PornHub launched a fashion line in association with Berlin fashion duo Namilia at New York’s Fashion Week, and the consumption of porn has been mainstreamed as a perfectly normal activity. Countless articles abound as to how to talk to children about porn, given that parents must assume kids will have seen this form of media at least by middle school age.
That the privileged, wealthy daughter of Hollywood royalty has opted to sell sex and the fame that can come with sexually exploiting herself shows just how widespread the acceptance of sex work has become. It would not be surprising to hear a little girl proclaim that she wants to be a PornHub star when she grows up, just as so many kids now want to have their own YouTube channels.
The desire for fame and recognition is more potent than the want to do good or to make a difference. No one seems to be immune from this. In the prevalent lack of any actual meaning, being noticed is the only thing that carries any weight. The going wisdom is to strive for self-recognition and stardom.
As our relativist culture blazes into the absurdist future, sex work has become a thing to be celebrated. Progressives can’t figure out why there should be anything wrong with people renting their bodies for the sexual satisfaction of others, so it is acclaimed, applauded, awarded. Legalization of sex work has come at a high price for women who are engaged in the industry. This is an exaltation of an industry that has traditionally left women far worse off than when they began, traumatized them, and vilified them further.
Aspiring to be a sex worker and to be empowered by elliciting solicitous glances from others simply shows off how broken our culture has become. Instead of women valuing themselves and caring for themselves, they see their bodies only as an asset to be objectified and sold. Women should not aspire to be for rent, to be consumed and discarded for the sexual satisfaction of others. Instead, we should see the aspiration to sex work for what it is, desperation to feel wanted in a culture that decreases individual value and worth.
