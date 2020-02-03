Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possibly moving to L.A.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short time according to E! News.
The couple announced that they would be leaving their royal family duties last month. Since then they have moved to B.C. where they have been seen on hiking trails close to North Saanich.
Reports are stating that the couple hope to spend part of the summer in Markle’s hometown of L.A. Some are thinking the move is so Meghan can continue on with her acting career. She made her name while acting on the television series Suits. She starred on the show from 2011-17.
A source told E! News, “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible. They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”
A different source told US Weekly, “Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach. It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”
There have recently been claims that Markle has started working with a company called Sheeraz Inc. The company represents people such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.
Sheeraz Inc. made a post to Instagram saying, “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives.”
The Palace called the rumors “categorically untrue.”
Sheeraz Hasan, the founder of Sheeraz Inc., made posts after hearing the palaces response saying, “Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls.”
He even mentioned an offer he received of $2 million in cash for the pair to make an appearance at a shopping mall in Dubai.
The UK Sun has recently reported that Markle may make an appearance with her friend Jessica Mulroney on a wedding show called I Do.
“If this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace. It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers,” a source told the tabloid.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Petition calls for Harry and Meghan to pay their own security costs
Over 80,000 Canadians have signed a petition telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that Canadian taxpayers don’t want to pay their security costs.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation created a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to not approve the federal government supplying the couple with security.
“Canadians wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, all the best as they seek financial independence,” reads part of the petition.
“That goal is important because Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the couple’s bills.
“We, the undersigned, call on the prime minister to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t used to support Harry and Meghan.”
Some political commentators have argued paying for the couple’s security would be worth it because their mere presence in Canada will make the country a more attractive place for tourists. One even suggested Canadians were cheap because a recent poll showed the vast majority of Canadians don’t think the Canadian taxpayer should cover the costs of security for Meghan and Harry to live here.
Harry and Meghan have said they wanted to become “financially independent”, but its not clear if that includes paying their own security costs or having Canadians foot the bill.
Yesterday the Canadian Press reported Trudeau is still refusing to say whether Canada will pay for the security costs.
The Daily Mail reported that Victoria MP Laurel Collins, the member of Parliament representing the riding Harry and Meghan are currently residing in, said she doesn’t think Canadians should be paying their security costs.
“Yes, I hope that they’re planning on covering their security costs. When it comes to the money our government spends and taxpayer money it’s important that we put this into context and think about our priorities.
“That we’re prioritizing making life more affordable for people, that we’re prioritizing protecting our environment and that we’re spending our tax dollars on the things that really matter to Canadians.”
A recent report claimed Meghan and Harry were interested in a $35 million mansion located in Vancouver.
Estimates for the royals’ security costs vary wildly from as low as $1 million to over $10 million.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Harry and Meghan send lawyer letter to Canadian photojournalists
Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his ever-controversial wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie to embark on a “peaceful life” in Canada. But according to multiple sources, their life of peace has already come to a rocky start, as the couple have threatened photojournalists for their taking photos of her and her son in Vancouver this past weekend.
The couple sent a lawyer letter to British news outlets stating that photos by photojournalists following the couple, calling any paparazzi following them “harassment.”
The lawyer letter also included concerns that photographers were driving dangerously around the couple. Harry’s mother Diana died in 1997 due to paparazzi chasing after her car.
A Canadian privacy act in British Columbia allows the pair to take legal action against any intrusions of privacy.
The toll that the press has had on the couple has been obvious, especially across the pond, and is the main reason why the couple decided to give up their titles and move.
“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Prince Harry said in an official statement published to the Sussexes’ website in 2019.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Prince Harry touches down in Vancouver to join Meghan and Archie
Prince Harry has touched down in Vancouver to join Meghan Markle and their baby boy, Archie.
It did not take long for the Duke of Sussex to make his departure to Canada after deciding to step away from the royal family.
According to Sky News, the current house is just a few minutes from where they stayed for Christmas and where the duchess has been for ten days.
Prince Harry also recently met up with Boris Johnson in private at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. It was held on Monday in Docklands.
There were no aids with the two during their informal meeting that took place in a separate room from the other proceedings.
When referring to the couples withdrawal from the country, Prince Harry noted on Sunday that they had “no other option” in the matter.
During a dinner on Sunday Prince Harry noted, “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”
“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”
“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”
“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”
Prince Harry also mentioned that he hopes “that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”
“I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.”
After the Queen had been holding talks with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William a deal was made. They agreed that the couple would lose funding from the royal family and discontinue any use of their HRH titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan also have to pay back $4.09 million of UK taxpayers’ money that they used to renovate their cottage. They plan to keep the property for the time that they spend in the UK.
When discussing who will be paying the couples security bill, justice secretary Robert Buckland said to Sky News, “I think there is an issue about how public money is spent.”
“Quite clearly there have already been arrangements made about how that family are going to live and how they are going to be able to get private income but there clearly has to be a line of delineation.”
“I think we all want a family like that to be safe, but at the same time I think what really needs to happen is they need to understand how their lifestyle is to adapt and what their needs might be.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Harry and Meghan have their eyes on Vancouver mansion
Meghan Markle is looking into real estate in the prestigious West Vancouver market according to The Sun. One particular mansion has caught her eye: a beautiful 6,900-square foot waterfront home selling at just over $35 million dollars according to the Vancouver Sun.
There are a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms in the four-story mansion complete with full-length panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of both the ocean and the city skyline.
Security is clearly a concern for the rogue royals but it won’t be a concern at this estate which is surrounded by gates, screen hedges and a 20-foot beachside wall behind the property.
“The neighbourhood is a known haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I’m sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms.” said one estate agent source. “Meghan has expressed an interest in this beautiful house. It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie.”
The house is located in Kitsilano, one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in Vancouver. The residence is 108-years-old runs along a street of prized billionaire’s dubbed “Golden Miles.”
“The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image-conscious young achievers.” said one real estate expert. “But best of all for Harry and Meghan, it’s quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy. They’d fit in very well.”
Canadian billionaire founder of the uber-trendy Lululemon Athletica yoga gear brand, Chip Wilson, would be a neighbour should the couple decide to buy. His mansion is worth about $64 million. Meghan Markle has been public about her love for yoga, pilates, and the Lululemon brand.
The new mansion is a long way from the Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Home Park, Windsor. The Queen is apparently “privately furious” at the couple for the money spent to renovate the Frogmore Cottage prior to the decision to move to Canada. Frogmore has been the home of the couple ever since their publicly-funded wedding that came in at $40 million dollars. The Queen is said to be “privately furious” at the money spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations following Prince Harry and Meghan’s announcement they are moving abroad. The royal couple have lived there since their publicly-funded $40-million-dollar wedding.
Social Media