07 Feb 2020

Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus
Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus 

Sam McGriskin, 1 hour ago 2 min read  

A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today. 

According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days. 

