Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus
A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today.
According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.
Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart
Two men walked into a Walmart in Joliet, Illinois, and proclaimed that they had coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt involving the deadly disease.
Carrying a sign that read, “I have the coronavirus,” the two suspects began to spray Lysol, covering merchandise and upsetting customers.
Joliet police released a statement to the press confirming the incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The two men in question destroyed an estimated US$7,300 worth of produce and Walmart had to pay out an additional US$2,400 to clean up after them.
“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” witness Tony Prokes told ABC 7. “It’s not really good to be pranking people that way. People will be scared.”
One of the two suspects put on a yellow surgical mask and had a sign taped to his back that read: “Caution: I have the coronavirus,” and was spraying Lysol, a common household disinfectant, although the other people in Walmart did not know that at the time. Neither of the two suspects were infected with the coronavirus.
Walmart security footage managed to capture photos of the two men who have been identified as white men in their 20s by Joliet police.
“How stupid,” one user wrote in response to the police statement on Facebook.
“This may have been a prank in their minds but … telling people they are dispersing a weaponize virus with their signs and actions is an act of instilling terror,” another person said.
Such an incident is not isolated, in fact there appears to be a surge in coronavirus-related pranks due to the fear surrounding the disease that originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Earlier this week a Toronto man had a plane flight cancelled midflight when he falsely claimed to have the coronavirus.
Coronavirus has killed more than 500 people and infected thousands more. Several countries outside China, including Canada and the United States have reported cases of the virus.
The outbreak has been met with jokes and internet memes making light of the situation such as a Toronto man’s attempt to go viral on a flight from Canada to Jamaica. He was hoping to promote his new music video by filming himself claiming that he had the virus, prompting the flight to turn around.
“I was looking to get a viral video,” said James Potok. “It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect.” Potok was charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.
Joliet Police have yet to announce if any charges have been laid in the Walmart case however they’re expected to face felony charges according to ABC 7 News.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Flight evacuating Canadians from Wuhan en route to Vancouver
A plane carrying Canadians in Wuhan, China has departed from the virus-infected city to Vancouver, British Columbia.
According to Toronto Sun‘s Bryan Passifiume, flight A330 departed to YVR airport for a 9,500-kilometre flight back home on Thursday. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne gave more information about the evacuations at a press conference Thursday.
The flight estimated there would be 211 evacuees, with 194 arrived. Of the 194 arrives, 34 are minors and 13 are permanent residents of Canada.
The flight’s stop in Vancouver will continue on to Trenton, Ontario, according to Minister Champagne.
“That was truly a whole of government effort and while we are not there yet, I would like to recognize the hard work of the incredible public servants who made this complex operation happen to help Canadians in need,” he said.
Minister Champagne said those that did not show up for the flight weren’t present due to a change of heart, deciding to stay put where they were.
A second flight will leave Wuhan on Monday.
Mandatory screening and precautionary measures were put in place for those boarding the flight, and those who were showing any signs of illness were not permitted on the flight.
Roughly 50 Canadians who could not board the flight due to a lack of seating will be able to board an American aircraft scheduled to depart shortly after the Canadian flight.
Five cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada. Flights to China have been cancelled, as the Government of Canada told Air Canada to advise passengers to avoid all non-essential travel to China. This includes flights to Beijing and Shanghai, until February 29, 2020.
The US and UK already evacuated their citizens a week ago.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Millennial who faked coronavirus on plane says sorry but wants $400 for interview
Move over Chair Girl.
Toronto has a new aspiring Instagram influencer hungry for fame: Coronavirus ‘kid’.
James Potok, rap name Potok Philippe, has risen to infamy in the past two days after his publicity stunt on a WestJet flight, where he wore a mask and gloves and implied he had the coronavirus after falsely claiming he visited the infected region in China, resulted in a flight from Toronto heading to Jamiaca turning around and being cancelled after takeoff.
The hoax for fame resulted in two flights being cancelled.
Potok has been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.
Hailing from the rough streets of Vaughan, Ontario, in the GTA, the 28-year-old rapper says he “lives lavish” but appears to still live with his parents.
His Soundcloud biography states: “With Potok’s unique personality and the way he carries himself in the public eye as well on social media, he’s been gaining a lot of attention lately.”
The same day he pulled his publicity stunt that disrupted 243 passengers plans, he released “6ICKO”.
To understand the self-described artist, one must go back into his career. In an interview with Capital T Films, Potok kicks back, pretends to roll a blunt and talks all things life and hip hop. One quote stands out for foreshadiwing Potok’s antics from this week.
“Some people post a video and all of a sudden people are hating on them, you know what I mean. I’m not gonna name any names. Plenty of people out there, just clowning, koala shit all over Instagram. And it’s like, this is what you wanna be known for? Remember, that video is gonna be online forever. You know, it sticks with you. So If I’m gonna wake up one day and decide to do something goofy, I at least want people to be like, ‘Yo that’s creative.’”
When The Post Millennial reached out to Potok for an interview he responded by asking for $400. After being denied money, he eventually agreed to do it anyway.
TPM: How long did you plan the stunt for?
Potok: It wasn’t planned. The stunt was not planned, it was a spur of the moment thing.
TPM: So did you have the mask on you already?
Potok: No they provided me the mask after I made the statement that I had just arrived from Wuhan province. So I stood up on the airplane, about two, three hours into our flight, almost close to landing and I said, ‘Can I have the attention of the people of the airplane.’ I was in the back and I made the statement. ‘I just returned from Wuhan province’ and I kind of laughed and and said, ‘I don’t feel too well.’ and then laughed again and sat down. And within, ten to fifteen minutes I had the stewardist approach me. They already had masks on. They advised me that I needed to be moved to the back of the plane. I obliged. They put me in what they had as a quarantine, the last three seats at the back of the airplane. They put the surgical mask on me and they put the gloves on me.
TPM: When you first made the statement, what was the reaction of the other people on the plane? Did anyone laugh or were people more freaked out?
Potok: No. Nobody laughed. Most of the people sitting around me just said, ‘You joking, right?’ and I said, ‘Yes, of course I’m joking.’ My intent was never to harbour any fear. My intent certainly was not to try and scare anyone. I was simply doing this to create a video. Something that I could look back at after and in a sense, make light of a very dark thing that’s going on right now. The word coronavirus, it’s an epidemic right now.
TPM: When they first started turning the plane around, what were you thinking?
Potok: Knowing how long I was in the air for, knowing that we should have been arriving in Jamaica in thirty minutes, when I heard the plane turn around, that’s when I started to feel extremely guilty, extremely remorseful. I was upset with myself because I knew what was happening. We were about to ruin the plans and trips for all 200 and some people. So the guilt sank in right away. In hindsight it’s something that I’m not proud of and would never do again.
TPM: This isn’t the first time you’ve pulled a stunt on a WestJet flight…
Potok: Yeah, you can catch that on my Instagram. It’s still there, I did something similar. I stood up on the plane. I said can I have everybody’s attention and then I said, ‘Lil Wayne has just dropped his newest album, the Carter 5, everybody go get it.’ and then I gave a little hoot and a holler and then I sat back down and everybody ended up arriving at their destination with no problems.
TPM: So were just trying to up the ante of that a little bit?
Potok: Yeah and I did not think it would invoke such a reaction that would cause the plane to turn around, that’s for sure. I thought people would kind of say, ‘Kid shut up, stop talking, kid, don’t be stupid.’ but they took it a lot more serious than I anticipated.
TPM: And how old are you?
Potok: I’m 28 years old. Not 29. Also I’m seeing a lot of journalists saying that ‘Man claims to have coronavirus.’ That is misleading and incorrect. At no point did I say I have coronavirus. I simply implied that I had recently travelled to Wuhan province which I have not travelled to China ever.
TPM: I’m assuming the police confiscated what would have been your Instagram video?
Potok: Right. When we landed they took me off first. They had a group of medical officers in quarantine suits. It was very quick how they determined whether or not I had coronavirus and that I was in fact safe and not infected. They put a thermostat in my ear, checked my body temperature and everything was normal. They packed up and left, it might have taken two minutes. After that I was placed under arrest by Peel Police.
TPM: Have they told you what you’re being charged with?
Potok: I am being charged with Mischief and I am charged with breach of my peace bond. I was on a peace bond for a year to keep the peace and be on good behaviour. Unfortunately, I thought this time had already passed, it turns out it wasn’t. I still had a month or two to keep the peace.
TPM: What is your peace bond for?
Potok: I’d rather not say, it doesn’t have anything to do with this issue at hand. I did some non-violent thing, I was discharged for it and I was given a peace bond.
TPM: In the Capital T interview you said you’d ‘Never want to come up off some stupid instagram video.’ That is sort of more or less how many people will know you now. How do you feel about that now?
Potok: Well I’ve never been a clout chaser. I chase bags of money. An idea comes into your mind and you want to execute it to the best of your ability and it not being premeditate I didn’t anticipate the reception that it received. I did not think for a second that this flight would be affected, and that all those travellers were going to be re-routed back to Canada. If I had known what would have happened I would have just stayed sat down in my seat. I work hard enough in the music industry that I can build my name up without having to chase clout. So if people call me a clout chaser, they don’t know me. I’m in the studio six to seven days a week. I am lucky enough to work with some of the best people in the industry to create content. It was just a quick outburst on an airplane, I filmed it and in retrospect I am extremely apologetic to all the people who’s plans were cancelled, I heard someone missed their wedding. I am extremely sympathetic beyond words. That was never my intent at all.
TPM: Do you know what will happen with the other passengers on the plane, will they receive any financial compensation?
Potok: We’ll have to see what happens when we get to court. I’m guessing the civil side of it will have to be WestJet and the criminal side will be with the law with the charges, but I’m still waiting to see.
TPM: Do you think you’ll be able to shake this with your rap career? Or do you think this will be something you’ll always be known for?
Potok: No. I believe it’ll die out eventually. I’m not comparing myself to Chair Girl. Because I don’t know what she does for her day job or what she does to pass the time. But I’m an artist and I’m focused on my craft. So I don’t want this to stop me from working and obtaining my goals. This is not even a setback for me. I look at it as it’s done now. Whatever has been said is done. I can’t go back in time. I now have to take advantage of all of the publicity in the best way possible. I do not want to come off as a cocky guy that’s happy that this video got done, that’s happ with the way this went. It’s the opposite. I’m very upset with my actions and I’ve got to govern myself accordingly.
TPM: Anything else you like to say for the record?
Potok: Yes. I never said I had coronavirus. That is a big miscommunication that the media has blown out of proportion. I believe they did cause, you know, anything to get their ratings up. The cops seized my phone so I don’t know if they’ve kept that video or not. That’s out of my hands now. I’ve had to get a new phone. I’ve had to get a new number. I don’t take no for an answer though I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep building my career. I also want to reiterate that I’m apologetic beyond words to any of the staff at WestJet, any of the people who were flying out for a vacation. I myself was one of those people that was expecting to get to Jamaica and enjoy a week in the sun, so I lost my trip as well.
…
TPM: Okay, alright well thanks for talking to us Potok.
Potok: … If you could throw my tag in for Instagram and put up a little information of me as an artist that would be greatly appreciated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate.
The Trump years have not been kind to Canada.
Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our living standards and economic growth. We were forced into a NAFTA renegotiation that bound us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our Prime Minister has a shaky relationship with President Trump himself and our influence in Washington is likewise on the wane.
The era of Lester Pearson had an outsized role for Canada on the global stage feels very far away. Because it is.
Some will say that this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and moving to a defensive crouch is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.
The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on our country’s great promise.
We can see the mounting cost of inadequate and incoherent policy in our national debt levels, in the cost of living, and in the yawning gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem stuck in the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will turbocharge our economy and restore Canadian vitality.
We need a bold vision for Canada. One that will allow us to not only catch up to the Americans but to beat them at their own game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and deregulation, but the real story has been his impact on consumer and investor confidence. That tangible faith in the future has sent the stock market to new highs, supported by new investments and spending that have overcome the downsides of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.
We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without the other aberrant American policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do that is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.
These are both votes of confidence in ourselves and in our country and its potential.
My plan as Canada’s next Conservative Prime Minister is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will start by eliminating corporate income tax, thus addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the very best place in the world to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday essentials like mortgages, banking, television and the internet by opening those protected sectors to the winds of competition.
Under my plan, our economy will see a burst of growth. This will initially raise our incomes and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will raise our value of the future. Lower cost investments, cheaper finance, leaner and healthier companies, and better access to the digital world–these are exactly what we need to move our living standards to the next level.
What does this mean to all of us? Lower fees, faster and better service and more choice on everything. Fewer bank fees. Smaller cell phone bills. Quicker access to better and more health care services. High speed rural internet.
As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That it will cost too much. That it will be too hard. To them, I say this: just watch us. A Conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.
This will clearly demonstrate to Canada’s businesses that it’s in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pencils, drop prices, give better service and offer more choice. It makes no sense that Canadians should pay more and accept less in today’s globalized markets.
Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to set our future. What we need instead are new, bold policies and new leadership to set those ideas into play.
We need to get our own house in order. And the first steps to take cannot be small and timid.
My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this very achievable future. We will emerge from the timid crouch that the Liberal government is in now, and step out onto the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.
We will be winners. We will be bold.
Social Media