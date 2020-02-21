Pigeons wearing MAGA hats fly through Las Vegas 

Trump-supporting pigeons have been spotted in Las Vegas this week. The birds may now have another reason to be disliked as they’ve been spotted donning MAGA hats.
A group calling itself P.U.T.I.N. which stands for Pigeons United To Interfere Now has claimed ownership for the pro-Trump publicity stunt. They glued MAGA hats onto the heads of pigeons and then released them to fly about the city. One of the pigeons was even adorned with a Trump style wig according to NBC News.
“P.U.T.I.N. have used their pigeons to launch a one-of-a-kind aerial protest piece in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls,” according to a group statement. “The release date was also coordinated to serve as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump.”
A total of twenty-five pigeons were released, 24 of them wearing hats and one donning the wig according to P.U.T.I.N. “Most have returned. We expect to see the rest tonight or tomorrow,” the group said.
While many have found the stunt humourous, Mariah Hillman, who runs a Las Vegas pigeon rescue organization, called the MAGA stunt “animal cruelty.”
This isn’t the first time Las Vegas has seen pigeons dressed up, videos of three pigeons wearing miniature red cowboy hats went viral back in December 2019.
“It started here with the press making fun of it, the police didn’t do anything about it, and now it’s grown into this, so when is it going to stop, and who’s going to do something about it?” Hillman said.
Hillman and her volunteers are setting traps to hopefully retrieve the pigeons so they can remove their hats before rehabilitating and releasing the birds.
P.U.T.I.N used eyelash glue to secure the hats to the pigeons’ heads.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of glue it is. It is still, in fact, cruelty, because you are impairing their vision,” Hillman said, adding that her organization rescues many birds, such as wedding-release pigeons and racing pigeons, that are trained to return to their flocks.
“There’s not always a guarantee that they’ll return, because they can get injured or killed before that happens.”
Hospital won't let man bring 'emotional support Trump' cutout to dialysis treatment
A port St. Lucie dialysis patient has a question. While his health is surely his top priority, Nelson Gibson wants to know why he can’t bring his “emotional support Trump” to the dialysis facility with him for his treatment.
Gibson says the dialysis treatment can last up to three and a half hours, with family prohibited from sitting by his side for the entirety of the treatment.
That’s when Gibson had an idea: Instead of having his loved ones by his side, why not bring a lifesized cutout of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States of America.
And so he did, and he brought Paper Trump with him to stand strong with him to help make his Kidneys Great Again. Yet, after only one visit, he was no longer able to bring Paper Trump with him—despite no one complaining, and some even taking photos of the cutout.
According to Gibson, the lifesize cutout was getting the stinkeye from staff eventually, not being permitted into the building—not due to any wall, but because of a change of heart.
“They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally,” says Gibson.
“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease, which made no sense,” says Eric Gibson, his brother.
Gibson says he feels as though he’s been singled out. Florida, a key state, was won by Trump in 2016 by nearly 200,000 votes.
Nelson says that Paper Trump was a quiet solution to his problem, while others brought in tools to fiddle with such as bubble wrap.
“She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes and for three and a half hours she’s pop, pop, pop, pop, that’s very nerve-wracking” says Gibson. “I don’t do anything like that I sit there quietly it sits near me and that’s it.”
The family says the do not yet know if they will return to that clinic for treatment.
NBC News analyst accuses Trump team of racism, calls Dr. Ben Carson a 'thing'
Former Senator and current NBC News analyst, Claire McCaskill, has commented on a tweet posted by Team Trump noting the lack of diversity in the photo. She said, “One of these things is not like the others. Hint: They made him squat in the middle so he was visible.” McCaskill was referring to Ben Carson in the middle of the photo.
The Team Trump picture was captioned “Our AMAZING Iowa Caucus team is heading back home!” The picture was taken on a plane showing the team sporting MAGA hats and Ben Carson can be seen sitting on an armrest in the middle of the photo.
Donald Trump Jr. responded to McCaskill saying, “Dr. Ben Carson did not have a seat in this pic because he was sitting in First Class with my family.” He added, “Dr. Carson is not a ‘thing,’ he is a world renowned, life-saving neurosurgeon.”
McCaskill’s tweet received a lot of similar backlash with many accusing her of being racist. She later tweeted “Ummm. Pretty sure pointing out a lack of diversity is not racist. Sorry Trump world.”
AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, infamous Democratic rep from New York’s 19th district, has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.
The thing is though, she’s gonna have to watch it anyway. So what she’s really saying is she’d rather watch from her office than from Congress. She’s even planning to have a Q&A with her constituents about the speech after.
But the thing is, not showing up to watch the speech isn’t much of a boycott. All it really means is she’s going to lose screen time. If she’d decided to show, there’s every good chance one of her reaction faces could have turned into the next great reaction gif of our time.
The Twitterverse had no trouble finding reasons why her boycott was at least a little completely stupid.
And others wondering why anyone would even care.
She’s not the only one boycotting the speech. Other Dems are planning to not show up, too.
If they were really smart, they’d get a watch party together and live stream their reactions on Facebook. They could go nuts and do a POTUS SOTU drinking game.
George Soros claims that Facebook is working with Trump to get him re-elected
George Soros has claimed that Facebook Inc. may be working alongside President Donald Trump in an effort to have him re-elected. Soros said that Facebook has nothing stopping it from circulating disinformation. Soros is a billionaire investor and philanthropist.
At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Soros said, “I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” he added, “Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.”
The National Post noted that Soros did not back up his claims with any evidence. A spokesman for Facebook, Andy Stone responded to the claims saying, “This is just plain wrong.”
Soros has previously made similar accusations against the company during a Davos speech in 2018. He said that Facebook treats its users in a similar way that gambling companies do when they get their users hooked.
Facebook has been accused of shady business by many in recent years. One incident that stands out is the Russian misinformation campaign which was on the website without being detected for months leading up to the 2016 election.
Some people are arguing that Facebook already unintentionally supports Trump by rewarding content that has viral potential which Trump produces a lot of.
The company made the choice not to take political ads that may contain lies down. Mark Zuckerberg noted that a corporation should not make the call on such things and he cited the first amendment.
On Thursday, Soros said, “Facebook basically has only one guiding principle: maximize your profits irrespective of what harm it may do to the world.”
When Soros made comments about the company in 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer had employees investigate whether Soros was making the comments for financial reasons.
In a statement, Facebook said, “That research was already underway when Sheryl sent an email asking if Mr. Soros had shorted Facebook’s stock.”
Sanberg received criticism for mishandling the situation.
