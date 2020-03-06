Trending

06 Mar 2020

Blog Post

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism
Canadian News

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 36 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 9 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

MacKay, who called Scheer’s values a “stinking albatross,” made the comment after a video emerged of Scheer discussing same-sex marriage.

MacKay now admits that the comments “may have been a little raw at the time,” reports the Canadian Press.

MacKay made the comments in Scheer’s home town of Regina, going on to say that if the Conservatives want to win on a federal level, they need to be more “forward-looking.”

MacKay believes, of course, that he is the right man for the job in leading the Conservatives with a more middle-ground approach than that of Scheer.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Andrew Scheer #Peter MacKay
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial