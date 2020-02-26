Trending

Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization
Nico Johnson, 27 mins ago 2 min read  

Conservative leadership candidate and former Harper minister Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana, according to the CBC.

“No, I would not reverse it,” said MacKay to the CBC. “But I am very concerned about the impacts on mental health, on children and mental health generally, impaired driving and other … unintended consequences.” 

