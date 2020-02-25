Peter MacKay claims that legalizing marijuana was a mistake
Conservative leadership candidate, Peter MacKay, is not a fan of the legalization of marijuana. He says he is worried about how it will affect driving, mental health and young people according to Vice.
During an interview with the Kelowna Daily Courier MacKay said that he believes the legalization of marijuana was “forced” and it should only have been decriminalized.
“It should have been decriminalized and that’s where our government was heading on the advice of the Canadian Police Association and chiefs of police. Bringing in a phased-way with decriminalization would have been far preferable. What I most worry about is the impact on young people, the mental health implications, the impaired driving implications,” said MacKay.
Stats Canada released information that conflicts with some of MacKay’s views. The statistics show that consumption of marijuana in 15-17-year-olds has dropped 10 percent since its legalization.
MacKay described the legalization as a “back-of-a-napkin promise that the current prime minister had made.”
He also called the attempt by the government to reduce black market sales a “complete failure.”
“I believe we have jumped the shark on that issue. More emphasis on protecting people from other drugs, fentanyl and oxycontin has to be part of any plan that’s there for public health reasons.” MacKay continued.
“The promise that it (legalization) was going to reduce the black market has been a complete failure. There’s now simply more marijuana available to more people, including young people. I don’t think that’s the most productive and highest priority that a government could pursue.”
MacKay is not the only politician against cannabis legalization. Former Conservative MP Julian Fantino compared legalization to murder in an old interview with the Toronto Sun, Fantino said, “I guess we can legalize murder, too, and then we won’t have a murder case”
In 2015, Fantino said he was still “completely opposed to legalization of marijuana”
MacKay's campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign manager Alex Nuttall has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link an invitation to a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.
In his original tweet, Nuttall said “tonight might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me to saying the blockade should go down … and then they announced a day at the range for anyone that wants to go.”
This tweet soon created outrage on social media, with many seeing Nuttall’s message as a suggestion for Canadians to “shoot ingenious people.” Nuttall, however, was quickly clarified his tweet, saying “there are two unrelated thoughts that shouldn’t have been communicated together.”
Peter MacKay’s campaign has been plagued with mistakes on social media. A few weeks ago, Mackay had to apologize for a tweet referencing the Prime Minister’s indulgence in yoga, which seemed to make fun of the innocuous activity.
After Nuttall published the apology, he made his Twitter account private.
Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Israeli embassy issue by saying that he would move the embassy to Jerusalem under his leadership.
In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, MacKay noted that “a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada.”
“It will be important to consult with our diplomatic officials at our embassy in Israel to make the necessary preparations for the move. It has always been my personal view that Jerusalem is the undisputed Capital of the State of Israel.”
On Monday, The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
When The Post Millennial‘s article was published, prominent figures in the conservative movement were quick to criticize MacKay’s original position.
WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his Twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses, according to CTV News.
The interview, which happened on Monday, touched upon whether MacKay’s tweet was civil, to which MaKay responded, “That was something that happened that I’m not proud of.”
“I don’t have the opportunity always to vet every single thing that goes on that social media account and so we are going to do better,” MacKay added.
Immediately after this, MacKay’s staffers shut down the interview, saying, “I think we’re done” to the journalist. Another one of his staffers added, “You just went way over. I’m sorry.”
MacKay went on to protest this with his staffers: “She’s just doing her job, she’s a journalist,” said the leadership candidate.
Nevertheless, the staffers were determined, and they shut down the interview despite MacKay’s protests.
EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won't commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy
Peter MacKay told The Post Millennial he would not commit to moving the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a Conservative Party of Canada official policy that was passed in a near-unanimous vote of the party membership.
“I said that there is a lot of priorities, and I want to hear more about those priorities before I make these pronouncements on a whole range of issues and so we’re in this process now—consulting broadly, hearing from experts who are well-informed on these issues and I’m very much interested in hearing their perspectives and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
When The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
In a conversation between Peter MacKay and members of the Toronto Jewish community, according to a source at the meeting who spoke to The Post Millennial on the condition of confidentiality, MacKay said that he would not immediately move the embassy to the Israeli capital, despite the majority of the Israeli government being located in the holy city.
MacKay had this conversation during a meet-and-greet with members of the Toronto Jewish community in January.
According to the source, when MacKay was further pressed to provide more clarity on his position at the meeting in January, the source claims the Conservative leadership candidate stated that he would only move the embassy when the Israeli state asked the Canadian government to do so.
The source says that MacKay was then told the Israeli government is actively campaigning for more countries to move their diplomatic buildings to Jerusalem and that MacKay responded by saying that’s the position of the current government of Israel.
The two candidates who are most likely to win power in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have the same stance on the embassy issue—with both politicians encouraging other countries to move their embassy to Jerusalem.
Conservative Party’s official position is to move the embassy to Jerusalem. The party membership overwhelmingly voted in favour of the motion.
Other major Conservative candidates told The Post Millennial that they would move the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“I fully support moving the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem because it is the capital of Israel,” said Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu to The Post Millennial.
“I have been absolutely clear about this and my views have not changed. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” said Erin O’Toole, another top Conservative leadership candidate.
“The strong presence of the Jewish people there is thousands of years old. But the modern era of Israel—the Knesset is in Jerusalem, the Supreme Court, most of the foreign affairs and government ministries in West Jerusalem.”
Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States government moved their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—causing other governments to also plan a re-location to the capital.
So far, only two countries have moved their embassy to Jerusalem: this being Guatemala and the United States. Having said this, four more countries are reportedly in talks to follow in Trump’s direction.
