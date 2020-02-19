Pete Buttigieg isn’t gay enough for queer activists 

In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving not only national attention but real traction with a surging campaign. A few years ago (before the woke cult takeover), this would have signified a huge step forward for acceptance. However, to the surprise of some, Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash from insatiable queer activists who cite his “white audience” and lack of concerns for the broader LGBT community. It’s important to note that this “broader LGBT community” is being expanded and stretched daily. Even most LGBT people can’t keep up.
While speaking at the San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, Buttigieg was protested by a group called Queers Against Pete who began chanting “Boot-Edge-Edge!” (a degrading reference to Buttigieg being a “bootlicker.” This is a common, irrational attack by radical activists against minorities who dare disagree with them on any level.
One of the protestors spoke to the Guardian and stated, “it’s hard to enjoy or appreciate” Buttigieg’s status as a gay candidate because he speaks “to a predominantly white, upper-class audience”. Other protestors cited Buttigieg ’s refusal to boycott Chick-fil-A.
An open statement from Queers Against Pete reads, “Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics. However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”
Alright, here’s the part where I give up objectivity and insert my opinion—THIS IS RIDICULOUS! As a Republican, I will not be voting for Buttigieg. However, even I can acknowledge the positive step forward in terms of culture that he represents. A few years ago, the idea of a gay candidate having any chance of becoming President whatsoever would have been laughable at best. Despite our political differences, I think it’s awesome representation for the community. But of course, you can never appease the woke mob- you can never be gay enough, and you never been progressive enough. The goalpost will always be moved toward further radicalism, and anyone who doesn’t instantly move with it will be left behind and cancelled.
As far as I can see, Buttigieg’s policies land firmly in the “progressive” lane, yet still don’t meet the standards of those who see white gay men in the same way they see other “privileged” demographics. The possibility of the first gay President and his husband living in the White House means nothing to the rabid mob. Only time will tell if the radical or moderate voices will rise to the top and determine Buttigieg’s fate.
Lesbians removed from Australian Pride for "transphobia"
A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber with critical views towards transgender self-ID.
Arielle Scarcella runs an LGBT-centred YouTube channel with over 630,000 subscribers.
She has also spoken out against self-ID laws which have enabled biological males to be transferred to women’s prisons after the commission of serious offences, such as sexual assaults. In 2018, Scarcella collaborated on a video with Blaire White discussing how lesbian sexual preferences that do not include an attraction to biological males who transition to female were not “transphobic.”
Les-Talk was originally planned to be one of the events featured at Sydney Mardi Gras, the local Pride parade and festival. A panel-style discussion also featuring Tania Safi of Buzzfeed, the event began to draw ire from trans rights activists for including Scarcella. A petition was launched on February 15 demanding Scarcella be removed and replaced “preferably by someone of intersectionality.”
The petition was launched by Johnny Valkyrie, a transman and drag performer most notorious for a January incident at the Brisbane National Library. Valkyrie hosted Drag Storytime at the library, and was one of the two performers confronted by demonstrators from the University of Queensland National Liberal Club chanting “drag queens are not for kids.” The protestors were filmed and doxed.
The doxing resulted in one of the protestors, an openly gay student named Wilson Gavin, committing suicide the next day. Valkyrie used the opportunity at the library to raise funds for his “top surgery,” including a post on the day-of Gavin’s death—later updating the post to claim it was made prior to knowledge of his passing.
According to Valkyrie’s petition, Tania Safi of Buzzfeed has already dropped out of Les-Talk stating “I do not agree with Arielle’s transphobic and biphobic beliefs.”
10 Hours ago, Valkyrie uploaded an update to the petition, celebrating the “deplatforming” of Scarcella and Les-Talk.
Les-Talk was not officially cancelled, but was disassociated from Mardi Gras, according to a Facebook post made on the event’s official page. According to the post, the event is going forward being “privately held” by the “POC Queer women” organizing it.
Scarcella has not been disinvited from the event, and the event will proceed at another venue, separate from the LGBT Pride festivities.
Les-Talk’s Facebook page was littered with offers of support posted to the page’s wall by individuals outraged by Scarcella’s treatment.
Even multiple transpeople defended Scarcella’s beliefs, asserting she was not transphobic. One transwoman pleaded with the community to give Scarcella a “second chance,” while a transman praised Scarcella for “saying things no one else talks about.”
Scarcella is dismissive of the claims of transphobia, asserting she is anything but. “People have labeled me transphobic for being critical of trans ideas. I have no issues with being transgender. I’ve had more trans people in my videos than any other YouTuber to date,” she told The Post Millennial, noting that her only issue is with self-identification laws which might put women in danger.
“To those who truly believe I’m transphobic, I hope you change your hive-mind mentality and see how much you’re hurting your own community by acting so hateful.”
WATCH: Child drag queen 'Desmond Is Amazing' is in real danger
Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen. Described as a “trailblazer” by Good Morning America, Desmond is popular amongst LGBT circles, but many both in and out of the community are becoming concerned for the safety and health of Desmond.
The first moment of controversy for the tween came when he performed in an adult gay club. Many found the performance too sexual to be appropriate for a child, and the adults throwing him dollar bills as though he were a stripper did not make the situation any better. His mother defended the performance, blasting criticism as “blatant homophobia.”
However, darker allegations surround Desmond. In a disturbing livestream with an adult livestream, he is seen joking about ketamine use and displays a “snorting” notion, indicating he knows how to use it. See below.
Furthermore, he is seen doing an interview with notorious convicted murderer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for the killing of Angel Melendez. Alig and his roommate killed Angel during a heated argument, dismembered his body, and disposed of him in the Hudson River. Not exactly a character that any mother of sane mind would allow around their child alone. See below, circled is Alig.
It’s clear that surface-level issues people have with Desmond such as inappropriate outfits and performances are only the tip of the iceberg. At best, he is experiencing severe neglect. At worst, abuse.
I chronicled all of these allegations and more in the video below. I hope people can begin focusing on these far more urgent aspects of Desmond’s story rather than just the fact that he is a drag kid.
Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in history
Like it or not, and regardless of whether or not he is perfect on LGBT issues, Donald Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in American history. If that sounds ridiculous to you, you might only be paying attention to news outlets that are sworn to bashing Trump and his administration. He is definitely due some credit for several actions that positively impact LGBT people at home and abroad. Here are a few:
Trump is the first president in history to support gay marriage at the time of his election
Unlike previous presidents—whether they were Democrats or Republicans —who all were firmly anti-gay marriage at the start of their terms, Trump supported gay couples right to wed from his very first day in office and onward. Many LGBT fearmongered that he would take away this right, but they were wrong. Many people seem to suffer from short term memory loss and can’t recall the time when Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton were arguing about who was more pro-traditional marriage in order to be elected. Trump could have very easily pandered to his traditional conservative base who wouldn’t have batted an eyelash if he said he was against gay marriage, but he did the opposite.
Trump launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality
One of the biggest human rights tragedies that is seen across the globe is the criminalization of being LGBT, particularly in the Middle East and some African countries. When speaking to the United Nations on Sept 24th 2019, Trump said, My administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing homosexuality. He went on to say, “And we stand in solidarity with LGBT people who live in countries that punish, jail and execute people based upon sexual orientation.”
While many on the right celebrated this initiative, most on the left either didn’t know it happened due to the confirmation bias of the news they consume. Even still, most who were aware refused to give any credit for this historic initiative simply because it came from Trump.
Trump has pledged to end HIV for the LGBT and general communities and is keeping his word
While other presidents would probably be called heroes for the LGBT community for doing the same, no one seems to credit Trump for this. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.
Trump was the first Republican president to celebrate Pride Month
While this may seem like something small, you would have to be completely ignorant of the history of the attitude toward Pride Month and LGBT issues by conservatives to not see that his simple tweet of support for Pride has likely changed hearts and minds within his base. This is unprecedented from a republican President, and is a positive step in the right direction.
Trump continuously nominated LGBT people into government
Patrick Bumatay is the highest-ranking federal judge who is openly a member of the LGBT community. He’s the second LGBT person nominated as a federal judge directly by President Trump. Mary Rowland is the first openly lesbian US District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, also directly nominated by Trump. If he was truly homophobic, this picks wouldn’t make much sense.
While Trump isn’t perfect (because no president is), we need to stop the hysteria that he somehow has a hatred for LGBT people. The proof is in the pudding, and it simply is not true.
“RACIST SOCIOPATH”: Pete Buttigieg called out by black voters
Despite being heralded as experiencing a ‘surge’ after the much-benighted Iowa democratic caucuses by the mainstream media, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is facing a problem: Courting the coveted African-Amerian demographic.
While Buttigieg parrots the typical Democrat lines on equality and giving regular shoutouts to BlackLivesMatter and other social justice groups, the most recent polling stated Buttigieg enjoyed 0% support amongst black voters.
Some have speculated Buttigieg’s failure to gain traction with black and brown voters stem from his tenure as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As Buttigieg’s campaign moves forward, more reports and whistleblowers emerged claiming “Mayor Pete” perpetuated an environment of systemic racism in South Bend.
Of the more damning claims, that the three African Americans in visible, high-level leadership positions would be gone within three months of Buttigieg becoming Mayor of South Bend. This included the city’s first-ever black Police Chief, Darryl Boykins, who had been subjected to a racist campaign of harassment by white police officers who had been caught in recorded audio conspiring to remove him based on a desire to have “white people in charge.”
The black community recently took to social media to express their disdain of “Mayor Rat” by digging up compromising tweets, and video clips from the democratic candidate which they claim demonstrate he has a clear racial bias.
One Twitter user found a 2017 tweet from Buttigieg which seemed to imply the use of assault weapons was more acceptable in foreign countries, against foreign people, than it was in the United States.
Another posted a cringe-inducing clip of Buttigieg being interviewed in South Carolina, and stating he did not accept “black money” in his campaign. He quickly corrected himself, intending to say “dark money.”
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa of Chicago’s 35th ward called Buttigieg a “racist sociopath” for challenging the use of satellite caucuses in Iowa; Caucuses located in nontraditional settings for people who could not attend a designated precinct. Satellite caucuses were overwhelmingly utilized by immigrants, and people of colour.
With the most recent polling placing Buttigieg at 10% nationally, a figure which is slowly but consistently increasing, it remains to be seen what impact the black and brown community’s disdain for him will have on his chances at becoming the Democratic nominee.
