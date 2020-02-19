Pete Buttigieg isn’t gay enough for queer activists 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving not only national attention but real traction with a surging campaign. A few years ago (before the woke cult takeover), this would have signified a huge step forward for acceptance. However, to the surprise of some, Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash from insatiable queer activists who cite his “white audience” and lack of concerns for the broader LGBT community. It’s important to note that this “broader LGBT community” is being expanded and stretched daily. Even most LGBT people can’t keep up.

While speaking at the San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, Buttigieg was protested by a group called Queers Against Pete who began chanting “Boot-Edge-Edge!” (a degrading reference to Buttigieg being a “bootlicker.” This is a common, irrational attack by radical activists against minorities who dare disagree with them on any level.

One of the protestors spoke to the Guardian and stated, “it’s hard to enjoy or appreciate” Buttigieg’s status as a gay candidate because he speaks “to a predominantly white, upper-class audience”. Other protestors cited Buttigieg ’s refusal to boycott Chick-fil-A.

An open statement from Queers Against Pete reads, “Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics. However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”

Alright, here’s the part where I give up objectivity and insert my opinion—THIS IS RIDICULOUS! As a Republican, I will not be voting for Buttigieg. However, even I can acknowledge the positive step forward in terms of culture that he represents. A few years ago, the idea of a gay candidate having any chance of becoming President whatsoever would have been laughable at best. Despite our political differences, I think it’s awesome representation for the community. But of course, you can never appease the woke mob- you can never be gay enough, and you never been progressive enough. The goalpost will always be moved toward further radicalism, and anyone who doesn’t instantly move with it will be left behind and cancelled.

As far as I can see, Buttigieg’s policies land firmly in the “progressive” lane, yet still don’t meet the standards of those who see white gay men in the same way they see other “privileged” demographics. The possibility of the first gay President and his husband living in the White House means nothing to the rabid mob. Only time will tell if the radical or moderate voices will rise to the top and determine Buttigieg’s fate.