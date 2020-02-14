Personal information of 144,000 Canadians mishandled by federal bureaucracies
The personal information of 144,000 Canadians has been mishandled by federal departments and agencies over the last two years according to the House of Commons figures.
CBC News reported that the Privacy Commissioner’s office noted that they saw “strong indications of systemic under-reporting.”
Many people who were affected by the privacy breaches were not notified.
The breaches were not explained by the federal government when they received an order paper question from Conservative MP Dean Allison. The errors were anywhere from small mistakes to large breaches that included sensitive and personal information.
David Fraser, a Halifax lawyer at McInnes Cooper said, “There’s a significant problem with the way that the government protects personal information.”
“The numbers that we’re consistently seeing reported out of the federal government are higher than they should be and significantly higher in my view.”
Most of the breaches involved the Canadian Revenue Agency with over 3,005 different incidents that ultimately affected around 60,000 Canadians. The breaches took place between Jan 1 2018 and Dec 10, 2019.
The reasons the department gives for these errors are security occurrences, misdirected mail and employee misconduct.
CRA spokesperson, Etienne Biram said, “We consider a single privacy breach to be one too many. Two-thirds of the total individuals affected were as a result of three unfortunate but isolated incidents.”
In January 2019, the personal information of 11,780 people was accidentally made accessible to employees of the CRA.
Another incident involved one CRA employee who was able to view the information of 11,745 people by accessing certain accounts.
“These individuals are not notified since the risk to them is deemed to be extremely low,” said Biram.
Throughout the same time period, Health Canada saw 122 breaches which affected about 24,000 people.
CBC had 17 breaches resulting in the information of over 20,000 employees being at risk.
There were over 2,000 combined breaches within Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada.
Some of the breaches at Employment and Social Development Canada included birth certificates and passports being mishandled and sometimes lost.
Errors were also reported by the RCMP, the Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Department of National Defence.
Fraser noted that private sector firms follow strict rules by the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act and the government should have higher standards for breaches and the protection on personal information.
“In the private sector, individuals can choose what businesses they do business with. If they don’t like the privacy practices of a bank, they can go to another,” Fraser told CBC News.
“But we don’t get to choose as citizens what governments we deal with, and governments are custodians of a significant amount of highly sensitive personal information.”
An Office of the Privacy Commissioner spokesperson noted that the order paper question is still being reviewed.
Vito Pilieci said, “We have raised concerns about strong indications of systemic under-reporting of certain types of breaches across government.”
Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy at University of Ottawa, Teresa Scassa said that when the government makes errors like this, they can not be trusted to always report their mistakes.
“That is the classic conundrum. On the one hand, you don’t want to get people so used to data breaches … so that every time they get a notification they think, ‘Whatever, doesn’t matter.’ You want people to pay attention when it’s necessary to pay attention,” said. Scassa
“At the same time, you don’t want the discretion being exercised on the side of avoiding embarrassment, so that internally the nature of the severity of the breaches is played down because an organization really just doesn’t want to have to own up to the fact that they’ve had a significant data breach.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada's train tracks
Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and destroy train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure, according to True North.
Two websites in particular, these being North Shore and Warrior Up, have instructed demonstrators how to damage Canada’s pipelines, roads and railways.
In some of North Shore’s posts, for instance, they told their readers to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en tribe by destroying train tracks. In this article, the author makes it perfectly clear that he wants to damage Canada’s economy at large.
More absurdly, however, the article then went on to instruct the reader on how to compose a chemical mixture that destroys steel rail tracks—taking particular care to describe how not to leaving fingerprint or DNA evidence.
The far-left blog Warrior Up also gave instructions on how to sabotage the Canadian economy. The website describes itself as a how-to-guide for “for anarchists and other rebels carrying out actions against the economy of death.”
Warrior Up went on to say that they were calling on “all warriors and revolutionaries around the world to immediately orient themselves around blockading infrastructure.”
“Collectives must research infrastructure to find the most vulnerable chokepoints and get organized to block them in effective ways,” it adds.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China arrives in Ontario
Canada’s second plane of Hebei, China evacuees has left the quarantined area and made its way back to Ontario where it touched down at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, MSN reports.
The plane had room for approximately 200 passengers according to Foreign Affairs Minister, François-Philippe Champagne.
One passenger from the first evacuee flight named Myriam Larouche said that being in the quarantine zone felt similar to summer camp.
A group of World Health Organization members have left for China in order to study the coronavirus. The group is being led by Bruce Aylward—a Canadian epidemiologist.
The group will be attempting to find the origin of the virus and learn how serious the disease can be.
The most recent update suggests that the virus has killed 1,016 people and infected at least 42,638 Chinese people. Globally, the infection has reached over 43,000 people.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, let’s NOT be woke
It has been more than three weeks since China first admitted to the world about the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. They had lied about it back in December 2019, reassuring the world that it was nothing to worry about. Since then, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, well after the coronavirus outbreak spread well beyond China.
On January 31, The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journals published the latest findings of Professor Gabriel Leung MD, Prof Joseph Wu phD, Kathy Leung phD from the University of Hong Kong. According to their simulation model, 75,815 individuals have already been infected in the Greater Wuhan region, seven times higher than the numbers released by the Chinese government. Testimonials from distressed frontline doctors and nurses confirm their estimate.
As of today, almost every continent has countries which issued travel bans to China. The United States, UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among them. Russia and North Korea closed their borders with China. In addition, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and UK have issued quarantine advisories to those who have been to China for the past 14 days, which brings us to the question: “Why has Canada been so laissez faire about this epidemic?”
It seems that our Canadian health officials have been more concerned about alleged racism than getting correct information on the Canadian public in a timely manner. On January 25, when the first case of coronavirus was identified, Toronto Public Health officials said the risks remained low and the virus spread from people to people and show symptoms of fever. They were wrong. At the time there were already studies indicating that the infected do not always show symptoms.
When asked by a CTV reporter which flight the first infected person was on, Toronto Public Health could not give a straight answer. Then, again, on January 31, Health Minister Hajdu said Health Canada maintains there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic. She was wrong. Chinese health officials had already confirmed multiple asymptomatic transmission cases last week.
On January 28 The York District School Board received a petition signed by thousands of parents calling on the school board to quarantine students. The school board then said to CBC, “What we’re trying really to get at is to [make sure] this situation is not giving rise to any inadvertent racism or any of those things that we could single out a community at this time”.
Except, they were wrong. The petition was signed by mostly Chinese parents who have first-hand understanding of how severe and dire the outbreak is in China. They may have access to information which our health officials and school board officials are not privy to. The mandatory quarantine policy has been reinforced by four countries already. These parents are NOT racists. They are just anxious and worried about their children. They are also a little upset and not impressed by the way our officials handled the communication on this issue altogether.
Civic leaders like Dr Joseph Wong and Avvy Go from the Chinee Canadian National Council said they want to get rid of the “myth” surrounding the virus. While both have done great work in advancing social justice in the Chinese Canadian community, neither of them has any expertise in immunology.
Xenophobia and racism have no place in Canada. But to interpret legitimate health concerns and advocacy for a travel ban to racism is equally despicable. The latest number of cases under investigation have jumped to 43 in Ontario. Why shouldn’t Canada issue a travel ban to people, regardless of ethnicity, who have been to China for the past fourteen days?
It is not racist to heighten alert around this yet unknown disease. I have cancelled all my Chinese New Year celebrations as I learn more about this fast spreading contagious virus. Am I a racist? Many cultural groups and organizations in the GTA either cancelled or rescheduled their Chinese New Year celebration. Are they racist?
Taking precautionary steps is not an over reaction. It is what every responsible citizen should do. By bringing race into the fight against the coronavirus, we may end up exonerating the responsibilities of the individual. And that is dangerous!
Already, there are people who came back from Wuhan who do not exercise self-quarantine. They roam the streets and restaurants freely. Furthermore, they post pictures of their daily outings on WeChat. Why is that acceptable behavior? The first man who contracted the coronavirus from Wuhan had known that he was sick. He had a choice. He could have sought medical treatment in Beijing when he transferred planes there. He did not. He continued his itinerary, putting everyone else at risk. He was selfish and irresponsible. He deserves no sympathy. He should be chastised. We should all be thankful that self-help groups for those who voluntarily quarantine after their return from China have started in the GTA’s Chinese community. These WeChat groups connect families who are in quarantine with local grocery stores, bakeries to deliver food and supplies.
Regressive liberals have a funny way of thinking. They will do anything, including overlooking scientific research, data and facts to reinforce their soft bigotry of low expectations. They will try to let political correctness dictate public health policies. As a result, they do far more harm to the people they claim to protect.
Let’s not be woke about the coronavirus, but conscious of its life-threatening dangers. Let’s take every necessary step in containing it.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus
A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today.
According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.
The flight was delayed for a day because of subpar weather in Vietnam where the plane was before heading to Wuhan.
There were 194 people who said they would show up to the airport to board the flight. Included in the 194 people were 13 permanent residents as well as 34 minors.
A passenger on the plane named Petal Wang spoke to CBC News about the flight. She said that everyone’s temperature was taken once in Wuhan and again when they arrived at YVR.
Passengers were informed that the crew changeover and refuelling would take about two hours. Wang said that she felt grateful when she left Wuhan.
“The virus itself is not that scary but because Wuhan has a healthcare system that’s so overwhelmed, once you catch it there you won’t be able to get help,” said Wang.
“So people are trying everything they can to try to get out of there. And we’re glad that we’re able to leave.”
Wang also noted that the plane still had some empty seats.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News that it is possible that the 18 people who did not board the plane could have been held back due to showing signs of the virus.
“But it could also be that they changed their mind at the last minute,” said Hajdu
“It’s a big decision for people. There might be situations where there is a family member left behind that’s in hospital. There might be situations where someone is studying or working. I think we’ll have better clarity as the days evolve.”
Multiple screenings were required before passengers were allowed to board the plane. Anyone showing symptoms was not permitted to board.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the Canadians who are still in Wuhan will be able to fly out of the city on an American flight that is scheduled to leave shortly.
There have been five coronavirus cases documented in Canada so far.
Social Media