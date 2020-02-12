Trending

12 Feb 2020

Pedestrian hit by snowplow in Newfoundland
Quinn Patrick, 15 mins ago 1 min read  
A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday in Newfoundland. The accident took place close to Memorial University’s St. John’s campus. Police have confirmed that the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening, however the person was taken to hospital.

Police have no further details at this time other than the location of the incident which occurred at the intersection of Elizabeth Ave. and Rodney St. An investigation is underway according to CBC.

Tags #accident #Newfoundland #Snow
