Pedestrian hit by snowplow in Newfoundland 

A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday in Newfoundland. The accident took place close to Memorial University’s St. John’s campus. Police have confirmed that the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening, however the person was taken to hospital.
Police have no further details at this time other than the location of the incident which occurred at the intersection of Elizabeth Ave. and Rodney St. An investigation is underway according to CBC.
Winter storms causing turmoil through much of eastern Canada
Snowstorms are wreaking havoc over much of Canada today, with a heavy snowstorm in Quebec, freezing rain and heavy snow in Atlantic Canada, and a similar weather blanketing much of Ontario.
In Quebec, the storm has forced some schools to shut down due to threats of 20 – 30 cm of snow adding to yesterday’s snowfall, according to CBC news. Montreal is expected to get pummeled with 50 cm of snow.
In Ontario, heavy snow is expected between Kitchener and Durham, reducing visibility for drivers using the 401 highway. Ottawa, on the other hand, is expecting temperatures below -30c, after a snowstorm that bought nearly 15 cm of snow.
Canadians have taken to Twitter to rejoice and complain about this wintery weather.
Snowstorms to hit over 16 million Canadians this week
Millions of Canadians throughout the Windsor-Quebec City corridor, all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador, will be facing what unique and brutal snowstorm that will cover over 2,500 km of Canada under a blanket of snow.
Overall, the storm is expected to span three days in six different provinces, with the snow in some areas expected to pile up to 50 centimetres. It’s estimated that over 16,000,000 Canadians will be impacted by the February snowfall.
Snow is expected to begin Saturday and go strong into Sunday night, though more southern areas of Canada will start seeing snowfall as early as Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The Niagara region will face a unique challenge, as snowfall is expected to turn into hail and freezing rain on Thursday.
Overall, Ontario will experience the least harsh weather conditions of all provinces. The further east we go, though, the more is expected.
Southern Quebec will experience heavy snow early Thursday morning, which could have an impact on anyone travelling throughout the weekend. Snow is expected to pile up to 25 cm throughout southern Quebec. This includes Quebec City and Montreal.
Atlantic Canada, as is often the case, will be on the receiving end of the most snow, with as much as 50 cm of snow possible for parts of P.E.I., New Brunswick, and Newfoundland. The Bay of Fundy area near New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will also likely be experiencing some freezing rain.
Extreme weather in Ontario this weekend
Depending on the temperature this weekend, Southern Ontario is either going to be affected by a snowstorm or heavy rain this weekend, according to the Weather Network.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Natasha Ramsahai who is the Meteorologist at 680 news stated that “it’s already started in the form of rainfall across southwestern Ontario, parts of the GTA have already started to get into the rain … this rain will have lots of moisture in it, it’s pulling it straight out of the gulf of Mexico.”
“This is smack dab in the middle of what is supposed to be the coldest week of the year, and so if it was a couple of degrees colder it would be a huge snowstorm.”
Toronto is expected to get a combination of both snow and rain this weekend, dependant upon the temperature. All in all, the area’s affected will receive up to a month of rain across the weekend.
This may result in some flooding as numerous storm drains will be blocked. This accompanied by melting snow and heavy rainfall may facilitate pooling water.
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that parts of Ontario would receive up to 50-60 cm of snow. This is incorrect, with 20-25 cm of snow expected through parts of the province. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
Moose gets police escort through streets of St John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.
The police followed the moose with their flashing lights on and directed it to the nearest wooded area while bystanders watched the show.
One of them was Gen Escobar who told CBC, “He looked like he owned the city.” Escobar was able to snap some pictures of the animal as it passed.
“There’s just like, walls of snow 10 feet high all around us, and then a moose running towards us, and we’re like, you know what, that’s not the weirdest thing that’s happened this week,” said Escobar. “It just went with the whole snowpocalypse theme that we’ve been having.”
When a powerful storm recently swept through the city, it left almost a metre of snow behind. Police said that the snow was an obstacle for the Moose and it was lead to the middle of the city by avoiding them.
Some other locations that the moose was seen were Empire Avenue and Long’s Hill.
At about the same time, a resident of Holyrood was having moose troubles of her own about 40 kilometres from the city. Elizabeth Clairmont had a moose hanging around in her backyard standing high up on a snowbank attempting to eat from her apple tree.
The moose was only feet from being able to step onto the roof of Clairmont’s house.
