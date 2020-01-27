Over $2 million of cocaine seized at Toronto airport
Canadian border officials have announced the seizure of over 20 kilograms of what appears to be cocaine at Toronto’s Pearson Airport early January.
Officers discovered a man carrying a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects returning from a flight in St. Marteen.
Border officials believe the drugs are believed to contain more than $2.5 million worth of the drug. Evidence was turned over to the RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.
The RCMP ask that anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on over the weekend. According to Keean Bexte, the journalist who was assaulted by Yaniv on camera outside of the B.C. courts on January 14, 2020, Yaniv spent time behind bars on the charge of assault. She may face up to five years for the assault.
That same day, Yaniv falsely accused TPM‘s own Amy Eileen Hamm of sexual assault while at the courtroom. Hamm is suing Yaniv for defamation.
There was widespread speculation that Yaniv was arrested over the weekend, but The Post Millennial and other outlets were unable to verify the claims at the time. Bexte, being the alleged victim in this particular case, was able to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
When reached for comment, Bexte said, “Yaniv has been ordered to cease all contact with me, both directly and indirectly. I can’t wait for the day when Yaniv is put away for the long haul. He is dangerous and unpredictable.”
Even if Yaniv is behind bars, the civil litigations brought by Bexte and Hamm against Yaniv for assault and defamation respectively can proceed. According to Bexte, Yaniv would be court-ordered to appear for the civil litigations as planned.
Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the JCCF as representing Amy Eileen Hamm in litigation. Hamm is being represented by Carey Linde and lawyer Jay Cameron. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
RCMP say 16,503 people illegally entered Canada's border in 2019
The RCMP intercepted 16,503 people illegally crossing into Canada from the U.S.-Canada border in 2019, according to new federal government data.
The number of people entering Canada via the border at unofficial ports of entry declined in 2019, but the total number of people making asylum claims jumped from 55,040 in 2018 to 63,830 according to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada.
The increase is due to more and more people flying to Canada and then making asylum claims upon arrival at airports across the country.
The Safe Third Country Agreement between America and Canada means asylum seekers are supposed to make refugee claims in the first safe country they enter, but when individuals cross illegally into Canada they are able to bypass the agreement.
The Trudeau government dragged its feet on doing anything significant to address the spike in illegal border crossings, first changing the wording to “irregular border crossings” and accusing critics of stoking xenophobia.
But in the lead-up to the 2019 election, after government internal polling showed the vast majority of Canadians polled didn’t approve of people crossing into Canada illegally, the Liberals promised to change legislation to curb the influx.
The spike in illegal border crossings began around the time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada welcomes those looking to find a new home and when U.S. President Donald Trump was cracking down on illegal immigration in America.
The National Post via an access to information request found that their was a deluge of inquiries across the world to Canadian embassies of people inquiring how to immigrate to Canada after Trudeau’s tweet in early 2017.
According to reports, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen’s briefing notes in December stated their are no formal plans setup with the U.S. to address the loophole to the Safe Third Party Agreement.
Former B.C. government disbanded the illegal gaming unit despite signs of corruption: Report
A wealthy businessman who was well-connected to Asian organized crime was permitted to buy a stake in a British Columbian Lottery Group casino, according to Global News.
The government official who allowed the transaction to occur was later hired by the casino in question.
Asian organized crime has been reported to have dipped their tentacles into British Columbian casinos. This was made starkly apparent through a 2009 RCMP report. Asian women with gambling debts, for instance, were being trafficked to B.C. and forced into sex work.
As a result of this, the RCMP report robustly concluded that the police should be targeting B.C. casinos as a way of combatting money laundering.
Despite this, the British Columbian government decided to defund and then disband the illegal gaming unit, provoking outcry amongst those who wanted to see a more transparent gambling industry in the province.
RCMP were prepared to use 'lethal overwatch' on Indigenous protesters: Guardian
RCMP were prepared to shoot Indigenous people attempting to defend their land from the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline set to run through northern B.C. as per released documents to The Guardian Friday.
The documents came from notes made during a strategy session for a raid to remove the protesters who were mostly of Wet’suwet’en nation. The notes show commanders of the RCMP arguing that “lethal overwatch is req'”–a euphemism used for deploying snipers.
Commanders also instructed their officers to “use as much violence toward the gate as you want.” This was prior to the operation to remove the Wet’suwet’en people from the roadblock they had built. The roadblock prevented access to their territories which halted construction of the pipeline.
The Coastal GasLink pipeline is supposed to be 670 km long.
The raid took place on Jan. 7 2019. RCMP dressed in military-green fatigues and armed with assault rifles approached the roadblock and dismantled the gate, arresting 14 people.
Prior to the raid one RCMP officer stated that arrests would be necessary for “sterilizing the site.”
The leak has spurred outrage across the nation and rallies in solidarity of Wet’suwet’en people are planned in cities throughout country for Tuesday.
