Trending

27 Jan 2020

Blog Post

Over $2 million of cocaine seized at Toronto airport
Crime

Over $2 million of cocaine seized at Toronto airport 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 28 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 6 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Canadian border officials have announced the seizure of over 20 kilograms of what appears to be cocaine at Toronto’s Pearson Airport early January.

Officers discovered a man carrying a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects returning from a flight in St. Marteen.

Border officials believe the drugs are believed to contain more than $2.5 million worth of the drug. Evidence was turned over to the RCMP. 

Photo: CBSA

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

The RCMP ask that anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #RCMP
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial