Ottawa terrorist twin released to halfway house, accused of trying to radicalize inmates
Carlos Larmond, one of the twins jailed for attempting to leave Canada in 2016 to fight with the Islamic State has recently been released from prison and is living in Calgary in a halfway house.
The Ottawa Citizen reports that the 29-year-old was moved to the Special Handling Unit in Quebec after being seen as a security threat. The SHU is Canada’s highest security prison and has held criminals such as Luka Magnotta, Clifford Olson, Karla Komolka and Maurice “Mom” Boucher.
Larmond and his twin brother were involved in an Ottawa terror cluster that involved men who fought overseas for the Islamic State. Many arrests were made involving members of the group.
Larmond was transferred to a max-security prison in 2017 after his prisoner status was changed. His classification was changed again in 2019 to medium security offender who poses a high risk to public safety.
In a review of the case, a member of the parole board wrote, “You have not shown significant indications of change since incarceration, with you attempting to radicalize others and threatening authority figures.”
“Had you followed through with these plans, you would likely have been directly or indirectly involved in the killing and injuring of many people.”
“While your violent history is limited, you displayed a significant commitment to your cause and continued to engage in those beliefs while incarcerated.”
Larmond’s potential risk to national security and others was described as “exceptional” by the parole board member.
After being given five years in 2016, Larmond has been released under a statutory-release law. He is meant to serve the remainder of his sentence among the community.
The parole board did not grant Larmond’s release but it has the ability to force certain conditions.
The board demanded that he live in a halfway house and adhere to restrictions such as a curfew and police checks were his phone is reviewed.
His release is scheduled for 2021 if none of his conditions are breached.
Larmond was initially arrested in Montreal in January of 2015 while boarding a plane with intentions to fly overseas and join an Islamic State camp.
His brother, Ashton, was the main influence of his quick transition into Islamic extremism.
Ashton was sentenced to 17 years after he was arrested in Ottawa around the same time. The RCMP used a wiretap which revealed the thoughts and plans of Ashton who was the leader of the group.
While in a Tim Hortons, Ashton saw a soldier and expressed that he wanted to slit the man’s throat. When talking about a terror attack that took place at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, Ashton said how he thought the attack should have been carried out.
He said, “You take the head off one of them, then you’re in control.”
Before being convicted, Larmond was attacked after reportedly threatening a man in Innes Road Jail after the man would not convert to Islam. The Ottawa Citizen reported that Larmond told fellow inmates that ISIL would kill their families if they did not convert.
Court documents show that the twins were drug dealers in Ottawa before their arrests.
Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart
Two men walked into a Walmart in Joliet, Illinois, and proclaimed that they had coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt involving the deadly disease.
Carrying a sign that read, “I have the coronavirus,” the two suspects began to spray Lysol, covering merchandise and upsetting customers.
Joliet police released a statement to the press confirming the incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The two men in question destroyed an estimated US$7,300 worth of produce and Walmart had to pay out an additional US$2,400 to clean up after them.
“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” witness Tony Prokes told ABC 7. “It’s not really good to be pranking people that way. People will be scared.”
One of the two suspects put on a yellow surgical mask and had a sign taped to his back that read: “Caution: I have the coronavirus,” and was spraying Lysol, a common household disinfectant, although the other people in Walmart did not know that at the time. Neither of the two suspects were infected with the coronavirus.
Walmart security footage managed to capture photos of the two men who have been identified as white men in their 20s by Joliet police.
“How stupid,” one user wrote in response to the police statement on Facebook.
“This may have been a prank in their minds but … telling people they are dispersing a weaponize virus with their signs and actions is an act of instilling terror,” another person said.
Such an incident is not isolated, in fact there appears to be a surge in coronavirus-related pranks due to the fear surrounding the disease that originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Earlier this week a Toronto man had a plane flight cancelled midflight when he falsely claimed to have the coronavirus.
Coronavirus has killed more than 500 people and infected thousands more. Several countries outside China, including Canada and the United States have reported cases of the virus.
The outbreak has been met with jokes and internet memes making light of the situation such as a Toronto man’s attempt to go viral on a flight from Canada to Jamaica. He was hoping to promote his new music video by filming himself claiming that he had the virus, prompting the flight to turn around.
“I was looking to get a viral video,” said James Potok. “It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect.” Potok was charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.
Joliet Police have yet to announce if any charges have been laid in the Walmart case however they’re expected to face felony charges according to ABC 7 News.
John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report
Despite shrugging off suggestion that he should run, CPC stalwart and former Harper minister John Baird is reportedly considering a leadership bid, according to the National Post.
Baird, however, is still leaning against running for the party’s leadership, although he has yet to rule himself out. Speaking to the National Post, a source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”
Much of Baird’s support comes from party members who are disgruntled by MacKay’s perceived “coronation.” Western Conservatives, in particular, feel alienated in this contest after Rona Ambrose chose not to run, and Pierre Poilievre—who was seen as a successor in the image of Harper—dropped out of the competition.
Baird is a deeply respected figure within the Conservative Party: he started campaigning for Conservative parties at the age of 16, has held ministerial office in both Queen’s Park and Ottawa, and served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs alongside other prominent cabinet positions in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government.
It is worth noting that Baird speaks French fluently, and despite hailing from Ontario, receives significant support from the large, western faction inside the Conservative Party.
Before Poilievre dropped out of the competition, Baird served as the Albertan’s campaign chair, which, instantly provided credibility to Poilievre’s campaign.
US far-right Christian plans to sue NFL for 'pornographic' halftime show
The sultry halftime performance featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the recent Super Bowl LIV has struck a nerve with one spectator, Christian internet personality Dave Daubenmire, who announced his plans to sue the NFL over the provocative spectacle, according to CTV News.
Host of the “Pass the Salt” webcast, Daubenmire routinely proclaims his anti-Semitic, anti-abortion and homophobic views. More recently he’s set his sights on the NFL for their recent halftime show claiming that it was “pornographic” and felt that his viewing could “keep him from getting into the kingdom of Heaven.” He plans to sue the responsible for the broadcast for trillions of dollars.
Daubenmire argues that the halftime show should have come with a warning due to its provocative nature, claiming that the subject matter was “discriminatory” to his Christian values. In a YouTube video he stated,”you can’t just do that. I want to sue [the NFL] for about $867 trillion.”
Daubenmire doubled down more recently with a post on Facebook asking for a lawyer interested in taking on the case as well as asking other like-minded Christians to join him and his cause in a class-action suit.
Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident
Crown prosecutors argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves four to six months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”
The Crown’s prosecutors will also suggest that the judge order Chair Girl to do six months probation, have no contact with the person who reported the incident, as well as a ban her use of social media for limited period of time.
Chair Girl (as the name suggests) shot to infamy after tossing a wooden seat off of a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway—endangering the lives of drivers.
Chair Girl’s real name is Marcella Zola. She pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019
After her video went viral, she turned herself in to the police a few days later.
Zola gained a large Instagram following after all of the publicity she received for the chair-tossing incident. She has received criticism online for her partying lifestyle, including taking a trip to Punta Cana while the court case was still ongoing.
