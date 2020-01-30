Ottawa police hunt for clues after Holocaust memorial defaced
The Ottawa Police Service is starting a hate crime investigation after a Holocaust memorial in Ottawa was defaced following the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
The Holocaust memorial had eggs thrown at it, and remnants of the attack remain visible in photographs. This incident was reported to the police at around four in the afternoon.
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly stated on Twitter, “Incidents such as this are deeply disturbing to many communities especially when they target specific groups. It is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”
This incident was particularly deplorable as the anti-Semitic hoodlums threw these eggs only days after the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.
Over one million Jews were murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau over the course of the second World War. This Monday, over 200 survivors conglomerated at the camp to mark the anniversary.
Over the past few years, reports have shown anti-Semitism is on the rise in Canada, with 2016 and 2017 being record-breaking years for hate incidents directed towards Jews.
95-year-old Toronto woman and Auschwitz survivor speaks out for those who lost their lives
A 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor feels that she lived through the concentration camp so that she could witness the devastation and pass on the story of those who didn’t make it.
She told CBC, “We had to be messengers, somebody had to survive … and tell the story.”
Edith Grosman—now a Toronto resident—was sent to Auschwitz when she was only 17 years old. She and her sister, Lea, were transported in 1942 from Slovakia.
Grosman recalled being constantly fearful when she was in the camp as she witnessed murder constantly.
“We hoped that somebody will survive … and in the end we say: we were stronger than Hitler!” she said.
Grosman made it through three years of life in the camp but lost her sister along the way.
“I came in and I saw her — she was on the floor, on the stone floor in a coma.”
After Lea became ill, the Nazi’s killed her in a gas chamber on Dec. 5, 1942 along with thousands more, according to CBC.
Grosman said her sister had the ability to do “something important, but they cut off her life.”
“It was hard, and it’s hard ’til now .. I cannot understand anything of it.”
After starting to limp after contracting tuberculosis, Grosman was helped by a Jewish doctor who told her, “Edith, you cannot go to work like this. You will be in the same day in the gas chamber.”
“Her name was Manci Schwalbova, a very nice woman, and I can say that she saved me,” Grosman recalled
Author, Heather Dune MacAdam, said that sisterhood was an important part of getting through Auschwitz.
She added, “What happened with many girls if they lost a family member, a sister or a close cousin, is that somebody else often stepped into that place.”
In her book 999: The Extraordinary Young Women of the First Official Jewish Transport to Auschwitz, MacAdam interviewed survivors of the camp including Grosman.
“You couldn’t survive Auschwitz on your own, you had to have somebody with you who had your back and and helped you look after yourself — and somebody that you could look after.” she said.
The doctor who took care of Grosman would keep her safe and resting until they started to arrange a new transport. She would then send Grosman to work while she appeared healthy which is the reason she survived.
When Grosman was eventually freed from the camp, she recalled feeling a great euphoria.
“It’s a hard life, so that’s why I go, and I speak.”
The vital importance in remembering the Holocaust
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This solemn day must be remembered and discussed, regardless of what one’s race or creed may be.
The world must remember to never forget the horrors of the Shoah. The darkest moment in humanity, the most extreme example of the consequences of antisemitism and extremism. It is important to reflect on the rise in antisemitism in Europe that did not happen at once, rather it was a very chilling and gradual rise over many years.
When we remember the 6 million, we don’t just remember the number but we also remember every single soul who was lost because of being Jewish.
I recently visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. All in all, the visit was an eyeopening experience that I will remember long after my visit. It made me realize that education is more vital today than it has ever been before. If one is to ever visit Israel, a trip to Yad Vashem should be included in every itinerary. It is one of the few places in the world where the emotions you feel you cannot experience anywhere else.
Additionally, Holocaust denial and distortion are still present in today’s society. Swastikas are still found in Jewish communities and anti-Semitic vandalism is still a common occurrence. In the past 3 years, the Jewish community has been the most targetted group for hate crimes.
Antisemitism is still alive in 2020. It is seen on the far-left, the far-right, and through religion-based hatred against the Jewish people. It really is the only form of racism that unites 2 extremes together. The phenomenon of antisemitism has become common at post-secondary institutions. Jewish students are targetted simply due to supporting Israel. There is no difference between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.
Now more than ever, the State of Israel is a necessity for the Jewish people. It is a haven for anyone of any background and will always open its door to every Jew, regardless of where they were born or how they were raised. It is a beacon of light and hope, both figurately and literally. It deserves as much praise as it can for the miracle that it is.
The global community at large should always report antisemitism, in all of its forms, wherever it may occur. If you see something, say something.
Today and every day, humanity must do their part in never forgetting and remembering to remember the Shoah. It is only through education and remembrance that future generations will know what happened to the 6 million lost souls.
As a society, we must commit, now and until the end of time, never again.
Never Again: The horrors of the Holocaust must never be forgotten
The term “Never Again” has been burned into my mind since childhood. In Jewish Day School, the lessons and horrors of the Holocaust were drilled into our psyche, even to the point of kids saying in class “…are we learning this again? What’s the point? We know it already.”
As much as myself and my Jewish classmates took this knowledge for granted, it appears that the Holocaust is being forgotten, and in some cases, not even taught.
Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the most notorious Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and remember the six million Jews, including two million children, two thirds of Europe’s Jewish population who were murdered in the Holocaust. Four million Poles, Gypsies, Blacks, Homosexuals, Political Dissidents, Disabled, Soviets, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Serbs and Romas were also executed by the Nazis for a total of 10 Million people.
As staggering of a number as that is, according to a recent poll, only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945. In a 2018 according to the Washington Post, two-thirds of American millennials surveyed cannot identify what Auschwitz is and 22 percent of millennials in the poll said they haven’t heard of the Holocaust or are not sure whether they’ve heard of it—twice the percentage of U.S. adults as a whole who said the same. The Holocaust is being forgotten.
We were warned this would happen. We were told by our Rabbis and teachers “…you may be the last generation to meet a survivor.” “Learn their stories because when they are gone, people will claim it never happened.” “People will forget and it is your job to make sure they never do because our enemies will use it against us.”
Every year, my Jewish High School Ramaz would do a special program for Holocaust Remembrance Day. At the end of the program they would ask any survivors present to leave the room. Then any children of survivors, followed by grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was powerful to see how few of us would be left if Hitler and the Nazis had finished the extermination of European Jewry. I was always one of the ones remaining behind in a nearly empty auditorium.
In 2004, I was volunteering as a director of Jewish Culture Clubs in Seattle area schools. The first day the flyers went up in one school advertising the clubs, someone drew Swastikas on the flyers. One of the students in the club told me that she wasn’t Jewish but came because she was curious. The following week, she told me she had gone home and told her parents that she had come to the club and they were horrified. They had kept hidden from her that she was Jewish her whole life because of a grandparent’s wishes who was a survivor.
Last year some of my family members received death threats because of my religion. My home and office were doxed. I was called a racist, a fascist, a white supremacist, a Nazi, and strangest of all, an anti-Semite by those who label themselves liberals, progressives and “anti Fascists”. One day I was venting about all this to my father and he told me “…that’s ironic. They are calling you a fascist and your family was murdered by fascists.” I was shocked. I was 38 years old and had no idea I had relatives killed in the Holocaust. When I asked my father why, it was an all too common answer among that generation “…your grandparents didn’t want to scare the grandkids.”
Some “progressive” Jews have taken this idea to the next level. In supplemental Hebrew Schools, Holocaust education for decades was a pillar of the curriculum. As supplemental Hebrew schools have continued to close in the wake of declining affiliation among less observant Jews, in the few remaining supplemental Hebrew schools, the curriculum has been distilled down to one phrase, “Tikkun Olam”. The concept of Tikkun Olam is an out of context line from the Jewish prayer Aleinu which has been co-opted to mean Social Justice. Progressive Jewish organizations parrot this line while often aligning their organizations with causes that are contrary to Jewish beliefs in the name of Social Justice.
One of the most extreme examples is a Jewish blogger named Richard Silverstein whose blog is named “Tikkun Olam”. Silverstein spends the majority of his posts demonizing Israel and those who support the Jewish state. He frequently defends known anti-Semites like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. The cover of his Facebook page is even a holocaust survivor child looking into the reflection of what Silverstein thinks Israel has become, the very monster that persecuted the child featuring some of the worst Anti-Semitic tropes written in Hebrew.
My teachers and Rabbis were right. Despite all the museums, special curriculum and education grants, the Holocaust is being forgotten. Holocaust revisionism has become more mainstream. According to Time Magazine, “…despite overwhelming evidence and an admission and apology from Germany decades ago, revisionists continue to claim that nearly 6 million Jews were not killed by Nazis during the Holocaust. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for one, has called the Holocaust a “myth” and suggested that Germany and other European countries, rather than Palestine, provide land for a Jewish state.”
In 2006 Iran hosted the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust which attracted many high profile holocaust deniers including American’s Like David Duke and even Jews from Neturei Karta described by the Anti Defamation League as “the farthest fringes of Judaism”.
In the 1930s in Europe, many Jews were convinced that if they and their children assimilated into other cultures they would be spared. Hitler did not distinguish between who was an observant Jew and who was not and neither do today’s anti-Semites. The lesson we can learn from the Holocaust today is that in a world with a rising tide of anti-Semitic attacks, our message must be clear. Never Again. We will take whatever steps are necessary to defend ourselves and never again go like lambs to the slaughter, but we must also teach our children to do it while being visibly Jewish and Proud. Now is not the time to hide who we are, rather to celebrate our heritage and be a “Kiddush Hashem”, sanctifying God’s name, proud of who we are and examples to the rest of the world of what Judaism is for those that were murdered, whose descendants were snuffed out and will never have the opportunity to do so.
SNC-Lavalin given $1.6 billion contract in Ottawa despite failing tests
The controversial Quebec-based corporation SNC-Lavalin was awarded a $1.6 billion contract for Ottawa’s LRT train line project despite there being a unanimous consensus amongst auditors that the corporation should not be chosen for the project, according to CBC News.
SNC-Lavalin’s proposal reportedly failed to include necessary features, such as a signalling, train control system, and had no plan for snow removal. As well as this, SNC-Lavalin believed that the trains were run through electricity, not diesel.
The report on SNC-Lavalin’s bid also stated their displeasure with the corporation failed to provide a plan for Ottawa’s existing train lines. The other corporations who were in competition with SNC-Lavalin managed address this.
The auditing team stated starkly that SNC-Lavalin’s plan “failed all four technical categories.”
Despite failing to achieve 70 percent that the firm needed to further participate in the competition, the engineering firm still managed to win it. Later on, the City of Ottawa admitted that SNC-Lavalin only achieved 67 percent.
The reason why SNC’s bid managed to progress was due to their financial evaluations. Its bid was cheaper then the other competitors, and was thus placed as the preferred candidate.
