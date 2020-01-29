O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his ability to speak French.
Writing on Twitter, O’Toole asked his followers, “How can you represent Quebeckers when you can’t speak their language?” In this tweet, he also shared a Maclean’s article that had the headline, “Why Can’t Peter MacKay speak French?”
As well as this, O’Toole has been sharing articles that feature critical opinions of the native Nova Scotian. O’Toole, for instance, shared a National Post article that had the headline, “Erin O’Toole warns that Peter MacKay would turn Conservatives into ‘Liberal party lite’”
The French language issue has popped up as a major point of contention within the Conservative leadership race. When MacKay officially announced his leadership bid, the commentariat quickly pointed out MacKay’s errors: “Peter MacKay’s French is an insult to Canada’s French speaking people,” said one Quebec-based journalist, Sophie Durocher.
Having said this, neither Peter Mackay nor Erin O’Toole have answered questions in French—making it difficult to gauge the current quality of the candidates bilingualism.
Some political observers, such as publisher Ken Whyte and Washington Post columnist J.J. McCullough have argued a leader doesn’t need to speak French or need to win Quebec in order to become prime minister.
O’Toole, who represents the riding of Durham in Ontario, has pitched himself as a leader who could unite the Conservative factions in western and central Canada. To do this, O’Toole is reaching out to Conservative members who would have previously voted for Pierre Poilievre.
Now that Poilievre is out of the race, the large and powerful western Canada voting bloc is up for grabs. O’Toole followed this tune on Tuesday, saying “this Ontarian will stand up for Albertans.”
CBC's Rosemary Barton taken to task for biased article labelled analysis
Controversial CBC journalist Rosemary Barton has been criticized for writing an opinion piece when the former host is mandated to remain impartial and maintains she is above reproach in giving fair political coverage.
The article’s headline read, “Yes, prime ministers should be fluently bilingual”—which is quite clearly a statement of political opinion. Barton, however, defended her position, stating, “It’s not an opinion piece. It’s an analysis piece based on facts. There’s a difference.”
Despite this pronouncement, Barton did accept that the original headline was a statement of opinion: “The headline has been changed because it declared an opinion.”
A question to consider would be whether Barton originally wrote that headline herself, thereby declaring to Canada her thoughts on the necessity of bilingualism in the PMO. If this is indeed the case, then Barton has made clear her preference for Justin Trudeau over other Conservative leaders— who, according to Baron “are all able to speak French … but we’d be hard-pressed to call any of them fluent.”
Rosemary’s op-ed received immediate criticism from journalism experts. Carleton University professor Paul Adams, for instance, stated “the CBC’s Chief Political Correspondent writing an opinion piece … I wonder what the thinking is behind that.”
After Barton defended her article as cold-hard analysis, Adams again pointed out that “the piece did not note any views to the contrary: e.g., the exclusion of most Canadians and many federal politicians from eligibility, and the loss of potential talent that entails.”
Publisher and former chief editor of the National Post and Maclean’s Ken Whyte also took Barton to task for claiming her opinion Canadian prime ministers much speak French was not fact-based but her own tautological, circular reasoning.
Whyte recently wrote an opinion piece–correctly labeled such–in The Globe and Mail that referenced history, pointing out that both Stephen Harper and John Diefenbaker won power without needing Quebec, proving Barton’s “analysis” completely faulty.
Barton was recently dropped from CBC’s flagship show The National after the four-anchor program consistently lost viewership. She was instead given the position as CBC’s chief political correspondent.
Barton has a long pattern of anti-Conservative partisanship, including being named as a plaintiff on a lawsuit against the Conservative Party of Canada during the last election. Barton’s name would eventually be removed, but she never addressed
Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade
Peter MacKay has announced that he intends to march in the Pride parade in Toronto. The Conservative leadership candidate mentioned that he applied to organizers of the parade asking to join.
If MacKay is successful in gaining permission to join the parade and is able to win the conservative leadership, he will become the first and only permanent federal leader of the Conservatives to be a part of the LGBTQ rights parade.
“Pride parades are important,” he said.
“We live in a world where sexual orientation and gender identity are still used by tyrants and bigots to belittle and oppress. In Canada we are lucky to have a society that has grown more tolerant, more accepting and more understanding, but there is still more work to be done,” CBC reported MacKay saying.
MacKay is considered the front runner in the leadership race, according to recent polls.
In the past, MacKay has been more welcoming to same-sex marriage than other Conservatives. He voted against a Conservative resolution to define marriage as it was traditionally defined in a 2006 vote.
MacKay assumed he would be criticized by some conservatives for the decision.
In a statement he said, “The fact that some will condemn this statement speaks louder than any argument I could make about the importance for the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada to follow in the footsteps of Rona Ambrose, and march in support of pride.”
Andrew Scheer did not participate in any of these types of events during the time he spent in the party.
Mackay referred to this saying that Scheer could not “deftly deal” with these types of issues.
He said that issues such as same-sex marriage “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross, quite frankly.”
Among the provincial Conservatives who have participated in such events is Ontario Premier Doug Ford. He marched in the York Region Pride Parade.
The CBC is broken; let's get rid of it
For how much longer can the CBC call itself Canada’s public broadcaster if the Canadian public don’t actually watch its broadcasts? I suspect this question may have seemed frivolous even a decade ago—though now, in 2020, it may just be too tantalizing a question to shrug off.
Fewer and fewer Canadians consume the public broadcaster’s programs. The CBC’ supper hour broadcast, for instance, has now faded to a meagre 329,000 viewers (close to the number of newcomers added to Canada’s population every year, yet CBC’s viewership still declines). These figures are starkly revealing: what has happened to our supposed national treasure?
Despite being pressed with the mandate to unbiasedly “”inform, enlighten and entertain” Canadians with Canadian content, the CBC is now pleading with the CRTC to let them broadcast less Canadian programs. As Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley mused, “Isn’t that why [the CBC] exists?”
Perhaps the abysmal ratings and their muted Canadian pessimism could be forgiven if the CBC was not so chronically possessed with pro-Liberal bias. It is not unreasonable to suggest that all public broadcasters have some degree of bias: they recruit largely from a university educated, metropolitan demographic—however, the Canadian broadcaster, in particular, seems utterly unapologetic in their support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Take, for instance, Rosemary Barton who up until last week hosted the CBC’s flagship show, The National. Before Barton’s pyrrhic “promotion,” the presenter gleefully revelled in any opportunity to defend her darling Trudeau. Worst still, Barton then apparently thought it was a brilliant idea to have her name on a CBC lawsuit against the Conservative Party during a federal election.
Despite widespread criticism, the CBC has made no attempt to learn from its mistakes of the last election. This was proven, once again, by the public broadcaster wheeling out Richard Decarie, (a leadership no-hoper from Quebec) to represent the social views of Canadian Conservatives.
Decarie who, rather impressively, managed to embarrass the majority of the party, confirmed the prejudices of Canada’s Laurentian elites by happily suggesting that “LGBTQ” was a “Liberal” term and that being gay was a “choice” on CTV.
Almost instantly, Decarie was quickly condemned by all serious Conservative leadership contenders. And yet, despite this, and despite the fact he has never held elected office, the old reactionary was stirred from bed yet again the following day and given more airtime from CBC than some other minor candidates would hope to achieve in an entire leadership contest. It’s hard to think of another reason CBC decided to have this bigoted man–not even yet fully registered in the race–a platform other than to besmirch the Conservative Party of Canada as a whole.
As a conservative, I often find myself romantically defending dilapidated and tired institutions that have lost all practical purpose in the modern world. Perhaps, for the sake of a free-thinking Canada, conservatives should get serious about dismantling the CBC–an institution so out of touch with modern Canada despite taking billions of dollars in taxpayer money.
O'Toole and MacKay launch Conservative leadership campaign
Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have officially announced their bids to become the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Erin O’Toole who announced his bid on Monday in Alberta. In his announcement, O’Toole pitched himself as a “true blue” Conservative who could fight for jobs and “defend our history, our institutions against attacks from cancel culture and the radical left.”
On Saturday, Erin O’Toole’s main competitor Peter MacKay also officially announced his candidacy in Nova Scotia where he made the case for a united Canada. He also had a rally in Ottawa with over 400 in attendance.
During the event, MacKay told his audience, “We’ve all lived through the realities of what can happen when Conservatives are not united. We know firsthand how important it is that we do our part not to divide ourselves, our party or our nation.”
“If divided, we falter, we fail. And I’ve done my part and I’ve played my part in uniting the Conservative family into one big blue tent,” he added.
MacKay retired from federal politics in 2015 after a long ministerial career under Harper’s government. The native Nova-Scotian served as the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This is MacKay’s first run for the modern Conservative Party, although he previously served as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
O’Toole, on the other hand, is not a newcomer to leadership contests. In 2017, the Durham MP finished in third position behind Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer—finishing with around 20 percent of the vote on the final ballot.
Before entering politics, O’Toole served in the Canadian military and as a lawyer in the private sector. He currently serves as the Official Opposition Critic for Foreign Affairs where he criticized Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy blunders.
