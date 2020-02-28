Ontario’s new licence plates will be scrapped 

Ontario’s new licence plates have been cancelled for being defective and the provincial government will cease production of them due to their legibility. Until the problem is fixed the province will return to the previous white-with-blue-lettering plates for the intermittent period.
Complaints from police officers and drivers had been pouring into the government over the inability to read the licence plates at night because of the blue on blue design.
Initially the Ford government had denied any issues with the new plates before eventually admitting that the aesthetic was in fact difficult to read and that they needed to be changed.
Service Ontario will stop issuing the plates the new plates by March 5, announced the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. Instead they will return to the old white embossed plates however the current stock of those plates won’t be available for distribution until March 16, according to CTV News.
Drivers who had received the now defective blue licence plates will receive a letter in the mail complete with instructions on how to replace their blue one as well as a new licence plate validation sticker.
The blue plates were originally launched on February 1 with a total of 71,000 blue plates issued to date. According to the government they currently make up about one percent of the total 7.6 million active plates for the province.
French-language union CANCELS strike in Ontario due to snowy sidewalks
The union that represents the French-language teachers in Ontario has decided to cancel Thursday’s strikes in order to stay indoors during snowy weather conditions.
The Association des Enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), tweeted a notice stating that the cancellation “has nothing to do with bowing down to the emands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members’ safety on the picket lines.”
The post went on to explain that the cancellation was made for the sake of the safety of picketers. Potential hazards include “icy sidewalks and unplowed sites which could result in unsafe picketing.”
Environment Canada has placed a majority of southern Ontario under weather warnings, as heavy snow is expected well into Thursday morning. Snowfall is expected to pile onto 30 centimetres in some areas.
The union represents 12,000 members in both the elementary and high school systems in both public and Catholic school boards.
Strikes are expected to resume once conditions are more strike-friendly, on Friday.
Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
On Wednesday morning a protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on one of the critical routes heading towards Eastern Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.
A train was stopped for a brief period of time close to Belleville, Ontario, when protestors started throwing snowballs towards the train cars. They also tried to start a fire on the track where tires had previously been burnt by protestors.
Bill Dickenson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said, “It’s a little bit of a tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks. The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”
Three trains were able to pass as 20 police officers were situated at the tracks with more overlooking the situation from an overpass. Around 20 Mohawk protestors are still at the tracks on the south side, while police remain on the north side.
These were some of the first freight trains to pass through the area since a Tyendinaga Mohawk blockade was removed by police on Monday. Ten protestors were charged during the incident.
The arrests seemingly sparked more protests across the country, including some in the GTA.
The Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory blockades have done most of the damage to the economy by cutting off CN and Via Rail’s service in eastern Canada.
The Tyendinaga protest started on Feb. 6 to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
CN had to temporarily stop their service to eastern Canada on Feb. 14, forcing the company to lay off approximately 450 employees.
Via Rail was forced to lay off close to 1,000 people as they use some of the same tracks as CN. The company’s trains are still suspended east of Toronto.
BREAKING: Thousands STRANDED in Toronto as GO trains blocked by anti-pipeline protestors
The protestor blockade stopping GO Transit service in Toronto has Torontonians and commuters unable to get home to their families.
According to a statement from GO Transit, the developing incident, specifically on Guildwood tracks, GO Trains will “have no choice but to suspend GO Train service on the Lakeshore East corridor between Union and Pickering.”
“Given the way our trains operate through our rail network, this situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout our entire system. We encourage all customers to explore travel alternatives this evening,” the statement reads.
Additionally, Milton line service has been suspended due to what’s being called a “developing safety incident.” Train service will not resume until a thorough investigation is completed.
Blockades started earlier today, as GO Trains were halted by protestors rail near Belleville, Ontario.
The group on the tracks, known as the “Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,” migrated to the tracks of the Bayview Junction in the Chicago-to-Toronto rail corridor that also serves Amtrak, VIA, and Go Transit, The Globe and Mail reports.
The group said in a Facebook post that they were served with an injunction by police, which they “happily burned.” The group then set up blockades on the GO tracks, which the group has said is in response to the OPP’s dismantling of blockades on Tyendaninaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville.
Those blockades were broken up Monday morning after police forced protestors to leave, eventually arresting 10 people on the scene. The blockades, which stayed up for three weeks, caused nationwide economic stagnation as both CN rail and VIA rail had to temporarily lay off employees, along with other massive inconveniences such as supply shortages.
But after the blockade was taken down, the protestors saw it fit that they continue their rallies, this time on commute tracks.
The group posted on Facebook Monday, saying that “the violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands” was their reason for protesting. “This is a pattern that has existed since settlers came to Turtle Island and that continues to exist today.”
Another blockade has been set up on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ontario as well. Blockades were set up by a group called Rising Tide Toronto west of Jane St. on Dundas St., earlier today.
An estimated 215,000 people take the GO Trains every day.
Ontario NDP leader says singing God Save the Queen is DRAGGING Ontario closer to colonialism
The leader of of the official opposition in Ontario is saying that singing God Save the Queen drags Canada closer to colonialism.
Andrea Horwath who leads the NDP in Canada’s largest province, has said in a tweet that she “fully supports the Indigenous NDP MPPs’ decision to abstain [from singing the anthem].”
What was perhaps more controversial was when Howarth suggested the singing of this song dragged Ontario closer to Canadians: “Dragging us closer to colonialism is not in the spirit of reconciliation,” she said indignantly.
Despite Howarth’s insistence on flamboyant displays of anti-colonial virtue signalling, her NDP party has recently been suffering in the polls—coming in a distant third behind both the leaderless Liberal Party of Ontario and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.
