Ontario train derailment leads to leaking crude oil
CN has made an announcement that approximately 30 cars are leaking crude oil after a train derailed Tuesday night, just west of Fort Frances, Ont.
There have been no reports of any serious injuries by CN so far although there is an ongoing investigation into what exactly happened.
OPP stated that there is no danger to public safety however they began to evacuate people from their homes with an 800-metre radius of the accident.
The incident is said to have taken place near Emo however provincial authorities and emergency responders didn’t arrive at the scene until early Wednesday morning. Police have closed down Highway 602 from both directions.
Mayor of Emo Township, Harold McQuaker, told CBC he was informed of the incident on Tuesday night, shortly after 9 p.m. “Contractors are on-site, CN is on site. Everybody is coordinated and doing a wonderful job and there’s no immediate danger or anything. Basically, everything is contained and we’re just dealing with it and moving forward,” he said.
CN Rail forced to lay off employees as anti-pipeline protests continue
On Thursday, an announcement was made by CN Rail that it is ceasing operations of its whole network east of Toronto due to ongoing pipeline protests close to Belleville, Ont. Eastern Canada staff are now being laid off as a result according to CBC News.
This comes after VIA Rail has cancelled over 400 trains throughout the country and has affected more than 83,000 passengers.
Blockades continue to cut off the main line and the Maritime provinces are taking the blow. The blockades have been put in place to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the pipeline that is to be built in northern B.C.
According to CN Rail spokesperson, Alexandre Boulé the layoff notices have been sent to employees in Nova Scotia, Quebec, and New Brunswick.
“Our shutdown is progressive and methodical to ensure that we are well set up for recovery, which will come when the illegal blockades end completely,” said Boulé in an email.
Bruce Snow, a union spokesperson said that so far in Moncton, seven people have been temporarily laid off and three others have been laid off in Halifax. He noted that there are more to come.
“We do, however, anticipate a much larger impact should the blockades continue to reduce or shut down the CN eastern network.”
Executive director at the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, Jean-Marc Picard said that the impact started to be felt last week.
“Obviously if things keep up, we’re going to be even busier,” said Picard. He also noted that a single rail car does the work of three trucks.
“We can’t handle all the rail traffic that’s sitting there, it would be logistically impossible. But we’re certainly doing what we can to alleviate the impact on communities.”
Picard said that they are working to meet the needs but still have to meet their normal demands. Regulations in the industry also limit the amount of hours an employee can drive in a week and the company can’t do anything beyond these regulations.
“People don’t realize how crucial it is, transportation to communities. Whether it’s medical supplies, food, fuel,” noted Picard.
He also said that the backlog “will drag on for weeks and weeks” even if trains are back up and running by tomorrow.
On Sunday, Nathalie St-Pierre, the Canadian Propane Association president and CEO said that a shortage of propane will start to be seen in a matter of days.
“This is an emergency. People have to understand that, and those that are protesting have to understand that there needs to be resumption of the services,” She said.
“We haven’t seen any progress in terms of finding solutions now for the issues of getting the transportation to be back to normal. So it’s very troublesome.”
“Some industries can switch back to oil or other sources, but that’s also going to run out eventually.”
Watchdog did a 'sloppy job' with Trudeau carbon tax rebate assessment
Parliament’s finance watchdog recently conducted an analysis of the effects of the new carbon tax and found that many households will get more back in rebates than they pay out, which has critics calling the assessment shenanigans.
“Under the federal government’s current rebate structure, most households will still receive more than what they pay in fuel charges,” said Yves Giroux, the parliamentary budget officer. “However, once the provincial and federal sales taxes on carbon pricing are accounted for, these amounts will be lower on a new basis when compared with the analysis in our previous report.”
However, Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy disagrees with the PBO’s findings. McTeague was a member of the Liberal parliament for 18 years and he held the consumer file for the Liberals during some of the years in opposition, during the Harper government. He is now the President of Canadians For Affordable Energy.
“I was a little concerned that the PBO had fallen short of what I’ve always expected them to do and that is to do a thorough review of government programs as they impact the finances as well as the efficacy of these kinds of policies and in the past I think they’ve been very reliable,” said McTeague to The Post Millennial.
“I was surprised that PBO effectively only looked at the rebate itself, and even there, what didn’t get reported was the fact that the amount of revenue to the government was certainly not neutral as many critics had said when this was imposed. It would not be revenue neutral if by virtue of the fact that the tax itself was subject to another tax,” McTeague continued.
“I denounced tax cascading when it came to fuel pricing back in 1998 on behalf of Liberals way back when in committee report I wrote to try to underscore the need for more competition, but also took a shot at our own guys on the ever-increasing windfall for governments when they impose taxes on taxes and that’s the case here. By the way that did give rise to two energy rebates back in 2001 and 2003.
“What concerned me about the PBO is that I thought it did a fairly sloppy job in terms of looking at the entire impact on consumers with respect to this carbon tax. Most specifically, two words, ‘carbon leakage’ comes to mind. There is no way that you could look at the rebate and the imposition of the tax and keep it in one silo and say, ‘Hey, you got your tax rebate and here’s what it’s going to cost you for fuel going forward.’ We know the knock-on effect of carbon taxes throughout the economy is certainly noticed by everybody, especially those of us who have to feed our kids.”
The Post Millennial also reached out to Aaron Wudrick, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who said, “There actually wasn’t much surprising to us in the PBO report. The legislation requires that all of the revenue be returned within the province in which it was collected.”
“What was more interesting were two things: That the benefit appears to be shrinking (i.e. the difference between the rebate and the cost is shrinking) and the amount of GST collected, which is going to be close to $300 million in a couple years. That is not being rebated and nobody seems to be talking about that part.”
“Finally, the scope of the PBO report is only on the fiscal side. The main policy objective of the carbon tax is to reduce emissions. As we have seen in BC, where emissions did not drop, it is not a slam dunk that emissions are dropping. If that persists, why exactly are they even doing this?”
McTeague also sees the carbon tax as hurting Canada’s competitiveness in a global market and Canadians wallets at checkout lines.
“I haven’t even gotten into the issue of whether or not the taxes leading to higher costs for goods in Canada that could lead to more jobs being lost and putting our import competitors at a strategic advantage over Canadian producers.”
“I think Giroux could have done a much more thorough investigation instead of this piece-meal, which I think is now being used by partisan supporters of carbon taxes to advance the notion that this is somehow a net good for Canadians. I believe, fundamentally, it isn’t and I think anybody who’s been in a grocery store would agree.”
Trudeau's MPs tell him to scrap new oil sands project
Many members of Trudeau’s caucus were desperately trying to sway the Prime Minister from the approving the massive $20 billion dollar Frontier Oil Sands Project. The mine would be located just north of Fort McMurray, Alberta and run by Teck Resources Limited. There are a lot of MPs that are adamantly opposed to such an approval as they had previously promised to operate under a more environmentally focused government during their campaigns.
This approval would mean the mine would operate for the next 41 years, covering more than 29,200 hectares and produce approximately 260,000 barrels of bitumen daily according to the Huffington Post.
Pushback from constituents was a common theme along the campaign trail after the Trudeau government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on two separate occasions. When candidates would mention the carbon tax and reducing methane emissions they were often met with comments like, “Yeah, but you guys bought a pipeline.”
“If we are truly committed to net-zero by , and to the science, and to the world, and to our future and tackling climate change,” Beaches–East York’s Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada, “there is no explanation sitting here today as to how this project fits within that commitment. So should it proceed as it stands? I think it’s a pretty easy no.”
“I think we have made significant commitments to achieve net-zero by 2050,” he said. “I think we’ve made significant commitments to achieve our Paris climate commitments. … we have to meet those and my constituents demand that we meet those, and our grandchildren demand that we meet those.” said Pontiac MP Will Amos.
Amos pleaded with his cabinet to have “regard for the science, have regard for climate science, have regard for the science laid out quite clearly in the joint panel report.”
Joint Review Panel released a report last year that found the project would result in 7,000 jobs during its construction phase and 2,500 thereafter, as well as about $70 billion in taxes and royalties for all three levels of government. The downfall is that project would have “significant adverse environmental effects” on wildlife, wetlands and old-growth forests. Certain species affected in particular would be the Canada lynx, woodland caribou and the Ronald Lake bison herd. There are also affects to certain Indigenous groups and their land rights. The project will also make reaching Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets very difficult.
MP Jennifer O’Connell stated that the environment was the biggest concern in her riding and while she acknowledged the importance of economic growth she stated, “I just know that if we are going to be serious about climate change and hitting our emissions, then that is what we need to factor [into] any project and any policy we consider as a government.”
Don Lindsay, CEO of Teck Resources Limited, said in a press release that the company hoped to be carbon neutral by 2050 although he did not provide any details on how such a goal could be achieved. He also noted that due to the recent weak energy prices the project may not get built at all, even with federal approval.
Some Liberal MPs are still undecided such as John McKay who has been open about his uncertainty surrounding the issue. “I’m at sixes and sevens; I haven’t come around to it.”
MP Adam van Koeverden, from Milton, Ont., said he did not want to comment on the Teck mine. “I’m listening with my ears and gathering as much information as I can,” he said.
Peter Schiefke said the cabinet will take “everything under consideration.” Schiefke is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of the environment and climate change. “I think it’s a challenge, I think one of the things we have to do as a government, which we’ve pledged to Canadians, is find that balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and the decision rendered by cabinet is going to have to be one that finds that balance.”
Schiefke says he will support the cabinet whatever it decides. “I know that they’ve listened to all of us and also looked at all the options on the table in rendering that decision.”
Wind turbine blades mostly heading to landfills
Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the US and Europe. The aging blades have been built to withstand hurricane-forces and as a result cannot be easily recycled, repurposed or crushed down. The blades must be first sawed into three pieces, small enough to be strapped to a flatbed eighteen-wheeler. A wind turbine’s blade is close in size to the wing of a Boeing 747 and sometimes larger, according to Bloomberg.
In the US about 8,000 blades will be removed annually over the next four years. In Europe, there will be about 3,800 coming down annually until 2022, according to BloombergNEF. They predict the problem is going to get worse as the installations of today are five times the size as the blades that are being recycled from the last decade.
There are a handful of landfills across America currently accepting them. Bob Cappadona is the chief operating officer for the North American unit of Paris-based Veolia Environnement SA.
“The wind turbine blade will be there, ultimately, forever,” he said. The company is searching for better ways to deal with the blades disposal. “Most landfills are considered a dry tomb. The last thing we want to do is create even more environmental challenges.”
Wind energy is one of the cheapest ways to use clean energy. Electricity is generated by the turbine blades that spin to power the generators. During the 1973 Arab oil embargo western countries were compelled to invent modern models of wind power in order to find an alternative to fossil fuels. New Hampshire was the first state to install a wind farm in 1980, California followed shortly after.
The US Congress passed a tax credit in 1992 to help manufacturers solve the problem of expensive and inefficient models, that at that time were spinning fast and low. Models were then redesigned to be much taller and more powerful.
Wind power is carbon-free and the majority of the turbine’s materials, about 85 percent are able to be recycled or reused with the exception of the blades. Some fibreglass blades are as long as a football field. Scientists are working to extract what resins from fibres they can in hopes of reusing some of the material in the future. In Europe, the blades are often burned in kilns but burning the fibreglass emits pollutants.
“We can process 99.9 percent of a blade and handle about 6,000 to 7,000 blades a year per plant,” said Global Fibreglass Solutions chief executive officer Don Lilly. “When we start to sell to more builders, we can take in a lot more of them. We’re just gearing up.”
Municipal and commercial landfills will continue to take the bulk of the waste until Fibreglass Solutions becomes more established. It is currently the safest and cheapest solution according to the American Wind Energy Association in Washington.
“Wind turbine blades at the end of their operational life are landfill-safe, unlike the waste from some other energy sources, and represent a small fraction of overall US municipal solid waste,” the group released in an email.
