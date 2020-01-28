Ontario schools tell parents not to discriminate against Chinese people amidst coronavirus
School boards are reminding parents not to discriminate against Chinese students and parents amidst social panic surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus.
York Regional Schoolboard reminded more than 9,000 parents and Toronto community members who had signed a petition to not allow students whose families had travelled to China in the past 17 days to attend class that their concerns could potentially be xenophobic against Chinese communities.
The petition, created by an iPetitions user Erjun Li, went on to outline the petition and shared concerns about how contagious the virus is.
“Symptoms like fever, sore throat, sneezing are marked as the indicators to isolate infected individuals. However, during the incubation period, victim of the coronavirus is still highly infective even no signs of symptoms being observed,” the petition reads. “Secondary transmission outside of China is a significant factor behind the WHO’s decision to announce or not announce a global PHEIC. On January 23rd there was one secondary transmission case reported in Vietnam, which indicates that this virus is very contagious…
“York region has a large Chinese-Canadian population. There were a lot of people travelling to China before or during the Chinese New Year. We cannot be overly cautious in protecting our children.”
In response, the school board noted that they were taking precautions, but we’re staying vigilant to ensure their precautions didn’t veer into discrimination.
“We are aware of an escalated level of concern and anxiety among families of Chinese heritage,” the Globe and Mail reported the school board sent in a letter. “Individuals who make assumptions, even with positive intentions of safety, about the risk of others, request or demand quarantine can be seen as demonstrating bias and racism.”
The top reported ethnic origin in York is Chinese.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: First coronavirus case announced in Vancouver, B.C.
The first suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been announced in British Columbia, according to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.
The confirmed case is a male in his 40s, and regularly travels to China for work, according to Andrea Woo of the Globe and Mail.
The results are being determined at the National lab in Winnipeg. The man is reportedly in isolation, and the CDC of BC has begun testing others province-wide. Once a case is suspsected, it takes health officials in Winnipeg up to 48 hours to determine a final answer for a positive.
Officials concluded by saying the risk of the virus spreading is “extremely low.”
The case is the third in Canada, after Ontario health officials confirmed the second case of the virus in Toronto.
The second case was, in fact, the wife of the first case, a man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week. Those tests came back positive at an Ontario public health laboratory.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CORONAVIRUS: Chief Medical Officer advises against use of face masks
There are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada and many Canadians are wondering if they should adopt the practice wearing a face mask for the purpose of prevention.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said in a press conference this afternoon that the Ministry of Health has “never recommended” face masks. Williams acknowledged that while other cultures practice the use of face masks, it would not benefit Canadians to use them according to The Star.
He added that one is better off to avoid putting their hands near their face than the use of face masks. Williams also recommended taking standard fly protocols to protect yourself from the coronavirus.
Face masks quickly and easily become dirty from lack of washing stated Williams, making them even more habitable for germs inside the mask, rather than what could be on the other side.
The couple who were diagnosed with coronavirus were already wearing face masks on the plane returning from China, Williams revealed. As was the person who drove the couple to their private residence.
Currently, facemasks are flying off the shelves in Toronto regardless, although Williams recommends that the simplest way to avoid the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and limit travel.
Public health officials said that they are looking into the passengers that were seated within a “certain distance” of the two passengers now confirmed to be infected.
All other passengers are advised to continue about their “regular business” unless they begin to experience and kind of change in their respiratory symptoms.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Toronto private schools ask children to stay home after coronavirus threat
Two private schools in the Greater Toronto Area have made it aware that some parents were on the same flight as the Ontario patient who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to CTV News.
Since coronavirus was brought to the attention of the Western public last week, there has been a great deal of panic around the spreading of the virus. Originally starting in Wuhan, China, the disease has now spread to Canada—with two confirmed cases.
Since then, two private schools in Ontario have asked parents to not send their children to school if they have recently travelled to China. One school, named Richmond Hill Montessori School, has asked children to stay at home for at least 15 days.
In an “emergency order,” the school asked that parents “kindly note, the same 15-day quarantine applies to any RHMS family who may have come in contact with individuals travelling to Toronto from China or any other countries or cities to be known to have confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases.”
Another Montessori has also sent a message to parents, asking them to quarantine “themselves for the recommended 14-day period to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”
It is unclear whether any of the parents have been affected.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ontario school teachers to commence one-day walkouts if negations do not resume
The Ontario elementary school union has announced that they will commence a once-a-week province-wide walkout starting February 6, if contract talks with the Ford government do not resume.
ETFO (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario) gave a media release stating the union will be escalating its “rotating strikes across the province beginning Monday, Feb. 3, if central agreements are not reached by the end of January.”
“There is nothing to be gained by Minister Stephen Lecce avoiding meaningful and fair contract talks other than further damaging the reputation of the Ford government,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond in the release. “Educators and parents are not going to accept the government’s deep cuts to public education that only serve to harm the quality of education for generations to come.”
The ETFO had previously said that talks between the government and the unions had stagnated thanks in part to disagreements regarding class sizes and online education. Education Minister Steven Lecce noted that compensation was the primary sticking point.
The ETFO said the following walkouts will take place if an agreement is not reached by January 31, as outlined by Global News.
“Feb. 3: One-day strikes in Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards
Feb. 4: One-day strikes in Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority
Feb. 5: One-day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre
Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members
Feb. 7: One-day strikes in Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo Region and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities.”
Bargaining has not commenced since December 2019.
Social Media