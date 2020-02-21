Ontario is now officially coronavirus-free
The three cases of coronavirus in Ontario have been cleared.
Health officials say the last of the three patients to have contracted the virus have now had two negative tests, 24 hours apart from each other—a telltale sign that a virus has cleared the system.
The three confirmed cases came from a married couple from Toronto, along with a student in London, Ontario. All three had recently travelled to China amidst the initial breakout.
Canada currently has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while official Chinese numbers have nearly 80,000 confirmed cases with nearly 2,500 dead.
Chinese health officials dispute reports of Wuhan doctor's death
The head of Wuchang’s city hospital in Wuhan is still being treated for coronavirus according to health officials. According to the Chinese government, Dr Liu Zhiming is said to be undergoing resuscitation after contracting the deadly virus but is alive, despite some reports claiming he had died. Many Chinese citizens remain skeptical of the news that Dr Liu remains alive due to previous attempts to cover up deaths of medical personnel.
Dr Li Wenliang died of coronavirus earlier this month. Wenliang was responsible for making knowledge of the coronavirus public and was punished for doing so by Chinese officials. His hospital denied any reports of his death initially before confirming it according to the Daily Mail.
All media outlets were instructed to suppress the coverage of the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. The news of this denial caused a great backlash from the public over the cover-up. Many took to social media to express their rage with the government however their posts were quickly censored.
“He wasn’t allowed to speak. He wasn’t even allowed to die,” wrote one person via the Chinese messaging app WeChat.
“Dr Li Wenliang was only allowed to ‘die’ after most web users had gone to bed,” wrote another person.
Dr Li’s family was paid just over $150,000 after Beijing ruled his death a ‘work place injury’ following the online backlash for the whistleblower.
Liu Fan, 59, was a nurse at Wuchang Hospital who died of the coronavirus after contracting the disease at work last Friday. It’s suspected that Ms. Liu became infected with the disease after failing to get a hazmat suit due to the shortage of medical supplies in Wuhan. The hospital has denied any such rumours.
The hospital released a statement urging all medical workers to protect themselves during work.
It continued: “All neighbourhood clinics need to enforce personal preventative measures according to requirement.”
“In this battle, the virus is cruel. We express our deepest condolences for comrade Liu Fan’s passing”
“We sincerely hope all medical workers remain healthy and will return safe and sound after the battle.”
Chinese authorities have said that those who died from contracting coronavirus in the line of duty should be named martyrs. The Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission said that family members of medical workers who’ve passed should receive financial compensation from the government.
Dr. Liu was the most high-profile medical worker to contract the virus and die and became even more famous after being reprimanded by police and accused of spreading “fake news.” It was in response to a social media post of Dr. Liu, warning of “SARS at a Wuhan seafood market” on December 30. Li’s post came two weeks before the coronavirus broke out in the city.
Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat
Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya. Wuhan has been under lockdown since Jan. 23 in the wake of the coronavirus that began there and has now infected at least 67,000 people and killed more than 1,500. The majority of cases have been in the Hubei province, where the city of Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is located.
China has so far quarantined more than 50 million people in the Hubei province and all transportation in and out has been shut down.
Shramko can leave her loft in Wuhan, although officers will check her temperature and she is required to wear a mask. Officers patrol the street and and shops to make sure that people comply with the precautions.
Shramko was born and raised in Vancouver and met her boyfriend in Wuhan during a month-long trip to the city. She moved there to be with him about a year prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Shramko’s boyfriend was not in Wuhan at the time of the shutdown due to a business trip. He isn’t allowed to return as per the quarantine rules, so he is currently staying with his family in another province.
Shramko had initially registered herself to be on an evacuation flight when Canadian authorities began chartering flights to get citizens back to Canada, however the strict no-pet policy forced Shramko to make the tough decision to remain in Wuhan to take care of her cat.
“I don’t know when the epidemic will be over so it’s kind of abandoning her in a way, even if I give her to a friend,” Shramko told Business Insider.
Shramko went on to describe the mental conditions of living in quarantine.
“After a month of just being alone and not having that much human interaction, it really takes its toll mentally,” Shramko said
“It’s pretty much a ghost town outside,” she said. “I live directly across from a huge mall and this mall was always packed with people. Even the street to get into the mall’s parking lot was always busy. Now, there are no cars at all and nobody outside.”
Shramko described many of the grocery stores shelves as being barren. She spends her time working on her YouTube channel, watching a Chinese version of Netflix, reading books and playing with Kitya.
She communicates often with her boyfriend and family back in Canada.
“They update me on what they’re hearing about the coronavirus in Canada and I let them know what’s going on in China,” she said.
The Chinese government has extended foreigner visas as a result of the epidemic, however money is getting tight for those forced to stay in quarantine.
“Nobody is working right now so there is no income,” Shramko said. “I’m trying to save as much money as possible since we don’t know when all of this will be over.”
Shramko was initially unphased by the coronavirus lockdown.
“In my mind, a super contagious and deadly virus just didn’t seem real,” she said. “It seemed like something you only saw in movies. After a few weeks, it really kicked in that this was a serious matter.”
Shramko said she understands the circumstances she’s in and doesn’t resent the Chinese government’s handling of the virus.
“I can’t say that I’ve put all my faith in the Chinese government, but I can say that they are doing their best,” she said. “It’s a highly contagious virus, so it’s hard to control.”
Shramko is getting restless to return to Canada now and wishes the government would allow her to take her cat on the plane.
“She’s been there for me throughout this whole quarantine,” Shramko said of her cat. “I should be there for her, too.”
Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
“COVID-19” is presently trending in Canada as new information has broken suggesting that the deadly and endemic coronavirus may have originated at the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control (WCDC) and the Wuhan Centre for Virology, according to a new report from the South China University of Technology.
The Centres, one located just 280 metres away from the Huanan fresh market where the virus was originally claimed to have originated, may have been the epicentre for the now-endemic virus, according to a pre-print report by Biologists Botao XIao and Lei Xiao.
Their report, titled “The Possible Origins of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus,” explored the histories of the laboratories and noted that diseased animals were hosted within the WCDC, and previous incidents of infections had occurred. The report has since been deleted.
Multiple mainstream media sources have reported on these new findings.
Popular alternative news source Zero Hedge was recently banned from Twitter after questioning the origins of the coronavirus.
COVID-19’s death toll has surpassed 1,600, with over 64,000 cases of infection being reported. No cure, vaccine, or foolproof method of prevention has been developed.
More disturbing than the virus itself has been the culture of fear surrounding it. Chinese whistleblowers taking to the internet to inform the world of life inside quarantine have made one thing clear: This is not the common flu.
From the disappearances and deaths of Chinese doctors and journalists claiming the death toll is being underreported, to the erratic behaviour of Chinese netizens reporting on conditions in mainland China.
One source in Wuhan who spoke to The Post Millennial had been providing regular updates to the world on the state of Wuhan hospitals. Known pseudonymously as “MonkeyMan,” he would post footage to a VPN-protected Twitter account showing crowded hospitals with empty medicine cabinets.
In January, he confirmed his parents were infected with the Coronavirus, and feared he would be next.
Shortly after, MonkeyMan deleted all of his posts, and replaced them with a single Tweet praising Chinese president Xi Jinping, asking for forgiveness. He has not responded to messages, and has not tweeted since.
Chinese citizen journalist Jennifer Zeng has also been keeping the world updated on the plight of coronavirus victims in China from the safety of New York City.
One of her most recent posts shows a video taken by a senior couple as they were being told to leave their home and go to a quarantine building by a Government official. They were apparently tracked down via the metadata from their cellphone, which was allegedly used to prove they shared a flight with an individual who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.
Number of coronavirus cases spikes in China as diagnoses expand
The number of coronavirus deaths has reached over 1,300 globally. Hubei stated on Thursday, that the province had a record spike in fatalities due to the epidemic, according to CNN.
On Thursday morning, 242 deaths along with 14,840 cases were announced by Hubei authorities. This is the largest jump the virus has caused in a single day with close to ten times as many cases recorded as the day before.
The spike was explained by the government as being caused by changes in the diagnosis of the virus. They noted that the total number of cases now involves “clinically diagnosed cases.” These are cases where the patients show coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms but have not yet been tested for the virus or died before being tested.
The number of patients that have been hospitalized in Hubei is now approximately 34,000, with around 1,400 of those patients in critical condition. It is reported that 3,441 patients have made a full recovery and been released from the hospital.
The virus has now infected over 60,000 people globally. Most of the cases have been reported in China—about 59,800 of them.
China’s National Health Commission has now reported the death toll in China at 1,367. There have only been two reported deaths outside of the country.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, expanding the definition of what can be considered a case of the virus was an essential step.
During a press conference on Wednesday, the director of WHO’s Infection Hazards Management, Dr. Sylvie said, “When the situation is evolving, you change your definition just to make sure you can monitor the disease accurately, and this is what they have done recently — change the case definition to incorporate more cases that were not in the initial case definition, but also integrate cases that are both asymptomatic or with little symptom.”
The Government of Canada has reported 7 cases so far with three in Ontario and 4 in B.C.
In the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that their country “can and should be prepared for this new virus to gain a foothold.”
Health officials in the UK have also given warnings as a case was reported in London on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “This outbreak could still go in any direction. We have to invest in preparedness.”
Tedros also noted that the more well off countries should help countries with less advanced health care as an outbreak in those areas could “create havoc.”
