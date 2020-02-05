Only 40 percent of Canadians believe Canada is on right path with Trudeau as PM: Poll
Four in 10 Canadians believe the country is on the right track with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leading the nation—the lowest percentage ever recorded in the annual poll.
In a poll conducted by Nanos Research titled The Mood of Canada, the Institute for Research on Public Policy reveals that Trudeau’s approval rating has slid with each passing year the Liberals have been in power.
The last poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail between Dec. 22 to Dec. 29 2019, found that only 27 percent of Canadians believe the Trudeau Liberals were “very or somewhat good.” Additionally, 27 percent said it was average, while 44 percent said it was “very or somewhat poor.”
The numbers are a significant slide for Trudeau, who upon his election in 2015 had a sizable 60 percent “very or somewhat good” score, while 13 percent believed it was average, and only 23 percent said it was “very or somewhat poor.”
Nik Nanos believes the big drop is due to the government having to make tough decisions that are bound the disappoint somebody.
“As soon as any government starts to do things and has to make decisions about the big files, you’re likely to disappoint someone,” Mr. Nanos said to The Globe and Mail.
“I think whenever you try to satisfy both sides, usually both sides are dissatisfied,” Mr. Nanos said.
Nanos pointed to Trudeau’s compromising approach with being green while also promoting the resources sector. While the Liberals have brought in controversial carbon-pricing taxes that win over the environmentalist crowd, they have also been pro-pipeline, a stance that may have a more significant negative impression on environmentalists.
The poll also revealed that more than 40 percent of respondents believed the country was moving in the right direction. Thirty-four percent believed the country was moving in the wrong direction. The remaining 25 percent said they were unsure.
Nanos conducted the survey of 1,010 Canadian adults by phone and online. The survey has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate.
The Trump years have not been kind to Canada.
Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our living standards and economic growth. We were forced into a NAFTA renegotiation that bound us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our Prime Minister has a shaky relationship with President Trump himself and our influence in Washington is likewise on the wane.
The era of Lester Pearson had an outsized role for Canada on the global stage feels very far away. Because it is.
Some will say that this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and moving to a defensive crouch is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.
The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on our country’s great promise.
We can see the mounting cost of inadequate and incoherent policy in our national debt levels, in the cost of living, and in the yawning gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem stuck in the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will turbocharge our economy and restore Canadian vitality.
We need a bold vision for Canada. One that will allow us to not only catch up to the Americans but to beat them at their own game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and deregulation, but the real story has been his impact on consumer and investor confidence. That tangible faith in the future has sent the stock market to new highs, supported by new investments and spending that have overcome the downsides of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.
We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without the other aberrant American policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do that is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.
These are both votes of confidence in ourselves and in our country and its potential.
My plan as Canada’s next Conservative Prime Minister is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will start by eliminating corporate income tax, thus addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the very best place in the world to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday essentials like mortgages, banking, television and the internet by opening those protected sectors to the winds of competition.
Under my plan, our economy will see a burst of growth. This will initially raise our incomes and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will raise our value of the future. Lower cost investments, cheaper finance, leaner and healthier companies, and better access to the digital world–these are exactly what we need to move our living standards to the next level.
What does this mean to all of us? Lower fees, faster and better service and more choice on everything. Fewer bank fees. Smaller cell phone bills. Quicker access to better and more health care services. High speed rural internet.
As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That it will cost too much. That it will be too hard. To them, I say this: just watch us. A Conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.
This will clearly demonstrate to Canada’s businesses that it’s in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pencils, drop prices, give better service and offer more choice. It makes no sense that Canadians should pay more and accept less in today’s globalized markets.
Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to set our future. What we need instead are new, bold policies and new leadership to set those ideas into play.
We need to get our own house in order. And the first steps to take cannot be small and timid.
My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this very achievable future. We will emerge from the timid crouch that the Liberal government is in now, and step out onto the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.
We will be winners. We will be bold.
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” said Middle-Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier to the Commons Friday. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s reporter, parliament passed Bill C-2 that would raise the basic personal exemption for tax filers by roughly $3,000 from $12,298 to $15,000 annually by 2023.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
“The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge), deputy Conservative finance critic to Blacklocks. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly.
A January cost report found that people earning between $104,000 AND $159,000 will benefit most.
“The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich,” said MP Peter Julian. “They have got Robin Hood backwards.”
The Liberals’ dangerous attack on the free press must be challenged
With the Liberals pushing for a Communist-style media registration program, every media organization and journalist will soon face a choice.
Will they register with the government, in effect throwing away their independence and announcing their submissiveness to the state?
Or will they fight back, denounce the scheme, and make clear that the “free press” and “free speech” actually means something?
This isn’t even about partisanship or ideology.
It’s about doing what’s right, and standing up against something that authoritarian governments around the world try to do, which is to turn the formerly free media into an extension of the state.
And for those who may be Liberal supporters, and are considering supporting the Liberals attempts to “register” media and use government power to say who and who isn’t a “trusted” organization, just consider this: What happens when the Liberals are no longer in power?
Liberals may be thinking that this expanded government power will be used against media organizations, journalists, and commentators that they don’t like. But if the power exists, it will be used down the road by governments who may go after the very media figures the Liberals currently love.
And all of us, regardless of ideology, can agree that government corruption must be exposed. And we can agree that all politicians will have a huge incentive to give government protection to people who do what the government wants, while also having an incentive to punish those who report things or say things they don’t want the public to hear.
That dangerous incentive is why the power of government must be shackled when it comes to exerting control over the media. Without a free media, without a clear line between the state and the press, a country is not really free.
The Liberals have already been moving in a more and more dangerous direction. Their $600 million media bailout was a clear effort to make a large portion of the media subservient to the state. Then, with Unifor head Jerry Dias—who represents thousands of unionized journalists—taking an active partisan role in the election, the line between the government and the media blurred even further.
And now, with the Liberals pushing for media to register, that line risks being erased entirely. As a result of this growing threat to Canadian freedom, everyone who values the free press must stand up and be counted.
If we wait, it will be too late.
Liberals' laughs at The Post Millennial sound forced
The Post Millennial published a report yesterday on how the chief MasterCard lobbyist was previously a top Liberal aide under the Chretien government and also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times.
In Question Period on Friday, the Liberals were repeatedly grilled by the Opposition about this lobbyist’s connections to their party and the incredibly generous $49 million taxpayer gift of corporate welfare they gave MasterCard; a company that rakes in billions of dollars profit every year and has a CEO who received $20 million in compensation in 2019.
The mere mention of The Post Millennial appeared to draw half-hearted laughter from some risible Liberals.
We at The Post Millennial understand how this particular story would put the Liberals in a difficult bind. But the Liberals thinking the easiest solution is to feign laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial and dismiss us as a “right-wing blog” is yet another example of their out-of-touch arrogance.
It’s much easier to laugh off the story than explain to cash-strapped Canadians, half of whom are only $200 away from being unable to pay their bills, that the Trudeau government thought it a good idea to announce at swanky Davos they were going to give away $49 million of Canadians’ hard-earned money to a highly profitable credit card company; (a credit card company many Canadians are undoubtedly getting fleeced by each month by nightmarish interest rates).
Unfortunately for the Liberals, though, their boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already maxed out his political capital with Canadians.
It’s confounding that journalists and political pundits were left scratching their heads at Trudeau getting pilloried for buying gourmet doughnuts earlier this month. NEWS FLASH: Canadians have grown weary of Trudeau carelessly wasting money, e.g. flying a chef to India, giving millions to a failing Bombardier, taking expensive vacations, taking journalists to court, etc. You would think his government being reduced to a minority and losing the popular vote would’ve clued these people in that 70 percent of Canadians are not in a Trudeau mania stupor.
As for the Liberals laughing derisively at The Post Millennial, they have repeatedly shown they have zero respect for journalists who actually hold their feet to the fire.
The Trudeau government has done nothing to address government departments and agencies stealing the copyright of scrappy startup Blacklock’s Reporter. Instead, and I surmise it’s because Blacklock’s Reporter routinely exposes the graft and corruption of this Liberal government, they’ve allowed Blacklock’s Reporter‘s legitimate lawsuits to languish for years, all while departments still steal their copyright.
The Liberal Party of Canada also disgracefully shut out True North journalist Andrew Lawton from covering Trudeau’s re-election campaign, even sicking the RCMP on him. When Lawton and a Rebel Media journalist applied to cover the government-run official leadership debates, the Trudeau government’s Leaders’ Deabtes Commissions–filled with Liberal friends–tried and failed to block them.
When ace Globe and Mail reporter Robert Fife dropped the first bombshell SNC-Lavalin report Trudeau essentially called him a liar. Last time I checked there are no corrections in that report.
And to top it all off, the Trudeau government has corrupted the entire profession of journalism in Canada by offering $600 million to be divided out by special interest groups, including Unifor, which represents thousands of mainstream journalists across the country. And just this week, a government report recommended the CBC–notoriously bad at crediting other news outlets and known for routinely publishing Liberal propaganda–should police other journalists’ work.
As grim as all of this news is for independent Canadian journalists who actually want to hold the ruling Liberals to account, we at The Post Millennial see a glimmer of hope.
Our news outlet punches well above its weight and gets an average of 5 million visitors to our website every month.
If the Liberals want to laugh derisively at The Post Millennial when asked in the House of Commons about our reporting (on their giving a gift of $49 million to MasterCard after a lobbyist tied to their party had several meetings with Liberal ministers) that’s their prerogative.
But everyday Canadians certainly aren’t laughing.
Toronto Sun journalist Brian Lilley’s column on news of the Liberals proudly announcing giving MasterCard $49 million was the top article in Canada for much of Thursday. Not to be out done, The Post Millennial found its own story.
The MasterCard lobbyist hanging up on a Post Millennial reporter and the Liberals laughing at the mere mention of us in the House of Commons speaks volumes; it’s a slap in the face of journalism and everyday Canadians alike.
But trust me, the laughter in The Post Millennial office today while watching Question Period was a lot more hearty than the Liberals’ weak, glib guffaws.
