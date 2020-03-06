Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta 

Justin Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a private member’s bill that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although the prime minister does not believe it’s the solution “right now.”

Trudeau, however, did not rule out implementing this policy at some point over the Liberal government’s tenure.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said “we will take a look at the proposals, but as we said many times, we believe in harm reduction, we believe in evidence-based policy. Our approach is to ensure that people get the support they need. We do not believe that decriminalizing hard drugs is the solution right now.” On @beynate's PMB that would decriminalize the possession of hard drugs for personal use, @JustinTrudeau said he would "take a look at the proposals" but "we do not believe that decriminalizing hard drugs is a solution right now." #cdnpoli



More at https://t.co/gDsnZulB1L. pic.twitter.com/j3VMxLznRf — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) March 5, 2020

Trudeau has often been asked questions about his stance on the decimalization of hard drugs throughout his tenure. In September of last year, for instance, the prime minister said that “we’re not looking at full decriminalization at all right now.”

During the opioid crisis, Trudeau also said that “I was absolutely opposed to the decriminalization of marijuana for many years and opposed to legalization. I am now opposed to decriminalization of hard drugs.” Then-beardless Trudeau met with Global News to discuss potential drug decriminalization. This was the first interview conducted since his blackface scandal.

Trudeau left the meaning of this comment somewhat ambiguous.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, the Conservative Party MP for Markham—Unionville Bob Saroya said, “Trudeau keeps saying ‘not now’ to legalizing hard drugs. My constituents and most Canadians will never want the legalization of hard drugs.”

“That is why my Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight against the legalization of drugs like crack, meth, and heroin. We know these drugs ruin lives, families, and communities. The conversation we need to have is about stopping the supply of drugs, prevention, and addiction services,” he added.

Trudeau’s most recent comments were in response to a Liberal MP’s private member’s bill that sought to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine and meth.

If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.