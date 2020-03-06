Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta
Justin Trudeau’s government has made one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers a judge in the province of Alberta.
Nathan Whitling, who is the lawyer in question, worked with Khadr in order to appeal his U.S. convictions. These include five counts of war crimes, including the murder of an American soldier.
Khadr was captured and sent to the U.S. controlled Guantanamo Bay where he spent ten years in prison.
On Friday, the Liberal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti appointed Whitling to the position of a Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. This is located in Edmonton.
The Liberal government has a history of appointing Khadr’s lawyers. John Norris, for instance, served on Khadr’s legal team from 2011 until 2013. In 2018, Norris was appointed as a justice in federal court.
In 2017, Canada gave $10.5 million to Khadr because “The rule of law was violated” by the government. This was because Khadr allegedly wasn’t given a fair trial.
Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs
Justin Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a private member’s bill that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although the prime minister does not believe it’s the solution “right now.”
Trudeau, however, did not rule out implementing this policy at some point over the Liberal government’s tenure.
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said “we will take a look at the proposals, but as we said many times, we believe in harm reduction, we believe in evidence-based policy. Our approach is to ensure that people get the support they need. We do not believe that decriminalizing hard drugs is the solution right now.”
Trudeau has often been asked questions about his stance on the decimalization of hard drugs throughout his tenure. In September of last year, for instance, the prime minister said that “we’re not looking at full decriminalization at all right now.”
During the opioid crisis, Trudeau also said that “I was absolutely opposed to the decriminalization of marijuana for many years and opposed to legalization. I am now opposed to decriminalization of hard drugs.”
Trudeau left the meaning of this comment somewhat ambiguous.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, the Conservative Party MP for Markham—Unionville Bob Saroya said, “Trudeau keeps saying ‘not now’ to legalizing hard drugs. My constituents and most Canadians will never want the legalization of hard drugs.”
“That is why my Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight against the legalization of drugs like crack, meth, and heroin. We know these drugs ruin lives, families, and communities. The conversation we need to have is about stopping the supply of drugs, prevention, and addiction services,” he added.
Trudeau’s most recent comments were in response to a Liberal MP’s private member’s bill that sought to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine and meth.
If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.
Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.
Trudeau said on Thursday that “knee-jerk reactions” like closing Canadian borders to foreign nationals coming from infected areas weren’t currently in consideration.
“We’re going to stay focused on doing the things that actually matter: on empowering Canadians to make the right decisions for their own health, for their families’ health, listening to experts, working to co-ordinate with health authorities across the country, including in all provinces and territories and ensuring that our response is active and up to date every step of the way.”
Elsewhere in the world, Australia has banned travelers from South Korea who aren’t Australian citizens/permanent residents, as well as travelers from China and Iran, as the country deals with the 55 cases within their borders. Turkey has border restrictions in place as well.
Trudeau, though, has decided not to follow Australia’s lead on the matter.
“We know that keeping Canadians safe needs to be done in the right way and we’re going to keep doing the things that actually keep Canadians safe,” he said. “There is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a lot of knee-jerk reaction that isn’t keeping people safe, that is having real challenging impacts on communities and on community safety.”
So far, Canada has put out a travel warning to Iran due to the virus, as all non-essential travel is strongly advised against.
Trudeau rejects police union's proposal to put army in Kahnawake
Prime Minister Trudeau responded to a recommendation from the Association of Quebec Provincial Police Officers president, Pierre Veilleux. Last week, Veilleux wrote a letter to Quebec Premier Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police if they are to intervene on the Kahnawake reserve.
The letter was written after Veilleux learned that a .50 calibre machine gun was seized by Peacekeepers—among other weapons last January according to La Presse.
Veilleux’s letter read, “This type of weapon, it should be specified, is used among other things, according to what is revealed to us on the site of the Government of Canada/Armed Forces, to pierce armour!”
Prime Minister Trudeau noted that he preferred the current negotiations, saying, “We have productive negotiations going on with the Mohawks. We recognize that it takes time.”
Trudeau previously stated that he does not want the confrontation with the Kahnawake to have similar optics to the Oka crisis in the 90s, a land dispute between the Mohawk people and the town of Oka, Quebec.
“Even if we have been able to restore the transportation of goods by CN, there are impacts on the commuter train [because of the blockade in] Kahnawake. We hope to be able to resolve this in a sustainable and peaceful manner soon.”
“We recognize that it is up to Quebec to manage a potential police intervention. We can settle this in a peaceful and lasting way,” added Trudeau
“There is no question of sending the Army against Canadian citizens. I have enormous confidence in our police forces and we have full confidence in the capabilities of the [provincial] government.”
Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles
An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.
Dalmac Energy, which for 55 years helped in transporting “hot oiler units” used in cold weather climates. The company closed its doors permanently on January 27, which will put 80 employees out of business.
The company’s end is apparently at the hands of a heft $7 million outstanding debt.
Dalmac CEO John Babic told FreightWaves that the debt made it impossible to even get payroll done.
The company’s closure had been looming for months, had they had already begun scaling down in size along with Alberta’s oil economy.
“This is a larger, sad story,” said Babic. “But I would have planned more carefully in hindsight.”
At their time of closing, Dalmac had about 60 power units, down from about 200. The majority of their 80 employees were drivers.
