Trending

13 Feb 2020

Blog Post

Number of coronavirus cases spikes in China as diagnoses expand
International News

Number of coronavirus cases spikes in China as diagnoses expand 

Sam McGriskin, 26 mins ago 2 min read  

The number of coronavirus deaths has reached over 1,300 globally. Hubei stated on Thursday, that the province had a record spike in fatalities due to the epidemic, according to CNN.  

On Thursday morning, 242 deaths along with 14,840 cases were announced by Hubei authorities. This is the largest jump the virus has caused in a single day with close to ten times as many cases recorded as the day before. 

Tags #China #coronavirus
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial