No, Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax
Note: a previous version of this article attributed a tweet to Donald Trump regarding the stock market. That tweet was a fake.
President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday. The President put particular emphasis on how the Democratic Party are attempting to politicize the issue.
This comes after a 1,200 point drop of the stock market, the largest single-day drop in history.
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. We did one of the great jobs, you say ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa.”
Trump continued: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didnt work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
“We did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we won early, we could’ve had a lot more than that. We’re doing great. Our country is doing great. We are so unified.”
It’s clear from the context that Trump was highlighting the Democratic Party’s efforts to smear Trump for mishandling the virus.
That didn’t stop members of the establishment media and Democratic lawmakers from mischaracterizing his remarks. Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank tweeted: “Remember this moment: Trump in South Carolina just called the coronavirus a hoax.”
NBC ran with the story “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.'”
Infamous never-Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted “President Trump has called concerns about the spread of coronavirus a hoax. Do you agree, @VP? And you, @SecAzar?”
Democratic member of congress Ted Lieu tweeted “Dear @realDonaldTrump: I hope you apologize for using the term “new hoax” in connection with the #coronavirus outbreak. Stop lying to the American people. This is not about you. This is a global public health crisis.”
The truth, as every objective observer knows, is that Trump clearly expressed that the idea the media is propagating about him mishandling the coronavirus outbreak was a “new hoax.”
COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada
Days after the Canadian Health Minister warned citizens to prepare for a possible COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has reported its first presumptive case of the virus.
Currently, of Canada’s 13 reported cases of COVID-19, six of them, including the recent case in Quebec, are linked to Iran. As of February 23, Iran has been added to the Government of Canada’s Travel and Tourism advisories for nations impacted by the coronavirus. Iran is currently listed as a Level 2 nation, with travellers being warned of an outbreak in the region and to take special precautions for travel.
Per Global News, Professor of Public Health Ashleigh Tuite says the Iranian government’s figures are not to be trusted due to the presence of the disease in Canada originating in Iran.
“Compared to other countries, Canada has relatively low connectivity with Iran via air travel,” she said.
“[The] fact that we’re seeing cases in Canada linked to Iran suggests that the outbreak in Iran is much larger than has been officially reported. It’s likely been circulating in the country for a while.”
According to BBC News, Iranian whistleblowers have reported the death toll from coronavirus at 210–meanwhile the Government of Iran is only reporting 34, and denying a widespread coverup of infections and deaths. The nation currently has the highest mortality rate for the virus anywhere in the world, including China, which has been on a widespread quarantine since December of 2019.
On February 25, Iran’s Minister of Health appeared on national television to dispel public concerns about the coronavirus. Many noted he appeared to look ill. It was confirmed shortly after that he had been infected with COVID-19.
Multiple Iranian politicians, including Iranian Vice-President of Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, have also been confirmed as having infections. The Iranian parliament has been indefinitely suspended as a result.
First presumptive case of COVID-19 announced in Quebec
The first presumptive case of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Quebec was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Danielle McCann.
A woman who lives in the Montreal area is thought to have the disease. She recently returned to Canada from Iran. At a press conference the Health Minister announced that the woman entered a health clinic close to Montreal where proper protocol was followed.
She was tested by public health officials in Quebec, and tested positive. The results will still have to be confirmed in Winnipeg at a national laboratory.
The woman is thought to have a relatively mild case of the virus. She has returned to her home and is in isolation there. Health officials noted that it is unlikely that the woman has used public transit or worked and hasn’t had much contact with others since she returned from Iran.
“There is no need to worry,” said McCann, according to CTV News. “All measures are being taken to protect the population.”
Quebec health officials are attempting to track down people who may have been in contact with her. The woman’s immediate family has also been placed in isolation.
If the case is confirmed in Winnipeg, it will be Canada’s 14th. Ontario has confirmed six cases and BC has confirmed seven. The Quebec woman’s results are expected to be in Sunday.
Five countries have been added to Quebec’s watch list after the virus began to spread to countries like Iran and Italy. Iran has currently confirmed approximately 250 cases, while it is believed by global health authorities that there may be more than the reported number.
There are 21 more people being tested for the virus in Quebec. So far dozens of people have been tested and all of the results have come back negative until this case.
Health officials noted that it was inevitable that the disease would spread to Quebec. Many travel plans have been canceled and citizens have been collecting respiratory masks and even selling stocks despite officials previously saying that the risk to the population remains low.
Over 80,000 people around the world now have the disease and close to 3000 have died.
First coronavirus case of unknown origins appears in California
The first case of coronavirus with unknown origins has been confirmed in the United States.
“Unknown origins” means that the person who contracted the virus had not recently travelled, and that the person was not exposed to anyone who was infected. The virus, then, was spread by what the CDC calls a “community spread.”
The man—a Solano County, California resident—was admitted to the UC Davis Medical Centre, where he was eventually tested for coronavirus. According to CNN, the patient was not initially tested for the virus because his symptoms “did not fit the existing CDC criteria” for the novel virus which has now spread to at least 40 countries.
Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis Medical Centre, told CNN the case was of major significance.
“That suggests that the virus is out there in the community, and that means pretty much that everybody’s at risk,” Blumberg said. “We don’t know who might be carrying it. We don’t know who we can get it from.” It’s currently unknown how the California man contracted the virus, though Blumberg says it’s likely whoever he got it from also spread it to others.
“You have to realize that this virus is so new, that none of us have any immunity to it. So, anybody who’s exposed is at high risk of getting infected with this.”
There are currently 60 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. The city of San Francisco became the first to declare a state of emergency, with as many as 8,400 Californians in a self-quarantine.
The vast majority of the cases originate from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was the recent site of a viral outbreak. The others are travellers returning from China.
As coronavirus spreads, China has much to answer for
The coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives and the number of infected continues to rise. It’s well past the 80,000 mark and shows absolutely no signs of slowing on its own, and it’s largely due to China’s ineptitude and hubris in dealing with the situation.
When China gets sick, the world sneezes. The Chinese government’s attempts to save face with the coronavirus have backfired—not just on China, but on the world. Not only is the coronavirus uncontained in China despite all its authoritarian efforts, so too has it affected manufacturing, entertainment, and every other industry worldwide.
The damage to the global economy cannot be understated, and much of it is due to Communist China’s complete mishandling of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. The country, where the deadly illness originated from, lied about the outbreak from the very first time it was detected in Wuhan in December 2019.
As the virus initially spread, Chinese officials in Wuhan and those in the nation’s capital of Beijing withheld critical information about its origins, downplayed the threat it posed, and even silenced doctors who raise the alarm. As containment got completely out of hand, entire hospitals in the city of Wuhan, which is home to roughly seven million people, reported that they were out of resources and sought international help to make up for the Chinese government’s inability to provide them with adequate equipment and medicine to treat the infected.
It was too little too late—as Human Events reported, Wuhan is a human catastrophe that exposes the dangers of communist central planning. Even as people got sick, government officials attempted to downplay public fears by organizing and even attended a Lunar New Year gala while one of its performing celebrities showed up sick with the coronavirus. The officials had the audacity to even praise her for “performing in the show with full perseverance.” Naturally, they deleted the post as hospitals filled up with the sick.
Their inability to contain the disease prompted Chinese citizen journalists to take to social media to let the world know about the severity of the situation. Following weeks of coverage, two journalists, Fang Bin and Chen Qiushi, have gone missing—presumably “disappeared” by the Chinese government. No doubt incarcerated among the tens of thousands of sick.
Fang Bin’s most popular video has been viewed almost 200,000 times, depicting eight corpses piled up in a minibus outside a hospital in Wuhan. The video’s viral popularity prompted Chinese authorities to interrogate, he alleges. In his last video, dated February 9, Fang Bin demanded the regime “hand the power of the government back to the people.” He’s been silent ever since.
Fellow citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, a former human rights lawyer, earned his reputation through his coverage of the protests in Hong Kong. With over 700,000 followers, Chen took to the streets of Wuhan, sometimes maskless (if there was nobody around) to report on the state of the once flourishing city.
Paying visits to hospitals and speaking to both the doctors and patients, he knew that the entire effort put him at risk of being infected with the coronavirus—but he persevered. Eventually, he too was threatened by the Chinese government and told to keep quiet. At the risk of imprisonment, Chen condemned the regime. If he wasn’t afraid of the virus, there was no way he’d kowtow to the Chinese government. It was the last video he posted.
A doctor, Li Wenliang—the first to warn about his discovery of COVID-19—died from the illness weeks after he was silenced by Chinese authorities for blowing the whistle on the illness.
China’s efforts to suppress the truth about the virus extends to more than just its own citizen journalists and doctors. The country has ignored offers to help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization for weeks. Chinese doctors say they need outside experience, but Beijing “without saying why, has shown no interest so far,” per the New York Times.
The CDC offered to send a team of experts to China to observe the coronavirus outbreak and come up with solutions. The request was denied without reason. China, it seems, thinks it can handle the situation well enough on its own without outside help—and their hubris is literally killing thousands of people.
Efforts to contain the virus have extended to travel bans on China. It’s a smart move given the severity of the situation, but it isn’t one that’s likely to contain the spread of the virus—a fact that isn’t helped by complaints that any sort of travel bans playon racial stereotypes and misinformation. Following the US evacuation of its citizens from China, the country accused the US government of stirring panic and fear, arguing that it set a “very bad example” when it came to tackling the outbreak.
It goes without saying that Communist China must be held fully accountable for its mishandling of the pandemic. But until we find a vaccine—assuming we ever do—the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to simply be prepared, follow travel and health advisories, and keep your shit together. Because unlike China, America doesn’t silence its journalists or doctors to save face—not when lives are at stake.
