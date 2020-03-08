No matter what you think of Woody Allen, censorship is wrong
Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing has now been cancelled after a staff walkout at Hachette Book Group, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. The walkout was ignited by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s accusation that he had molested her when she was seven years old. Allen denies the charge. This book is just one among a number that have been cancelled in recent years. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins’s book tour was cancelled due to “safety concerns.” And the YA book entitled Blood Heir was pulled by the author, Amélie Wen Zhao, after she was accused of displaying “blatantly racist” depictions of slavery.
When there are hoorays and cheers for books being cancelled—books that authors have worked hard on for years—it makes me wonder if it is even worth it to create at all. Being an MFA graduate student in Minnesota, I intend to use part of my professional career writing novels and short stories. The grad program was supposed to be a mechanism to sharpen the writing skills I had developed in the few years since my undergrad, but in my first semester in the graduate program, I have already been labelled an ableist and accused of holding the ideas I do simply because I’m “a f***ing a white guy.”
These accusations have been based on my fiction writing as well as my views on what fiction should do and what it should be. The professor in whose class I was called these names did not step in to say that it was unprofessional or inappropriate to launch such personal attacks, but instead smiled, as if she agreed wholeheartedly. It is clear that there is a concerted effort to censor ideas with which faculty and students don’t want to engage.
Allen’s memoir was not cancelled for anything inside the book itself. It was cancelled because of what he had allegedly done in his personal life. In fact, those accusations have not produced anything of substance. If someone had enough information to charge Allen with molestation or sexual assault, then they should try him on that account (and I would be right there with them), but to cancel his book is an overt attempt to shut someone out of the marketplace of ideas, to smear reputation and work, based on nothing but collective hatred for the guy.
As something of a free speech absolutist (with very few exceptions), I believe that ideas should be exchanged and debated until one idea prevails over the other. If, say, someone disagrees with the content of Marquis De Sade’s 120 Days of Sodom, then they should be able to write or speak about what they dislike. To ban the book entirely negates all conversation that could have taken place.
If you don’t want to read a given book because of its content, then that is your prerogative, but there is no reason to make it unavailable for others who might have an interest. This quickly turns into a kind of moralizing, where the gatekeepers get to decide what is best for me to read, watch, and listen to. That the gatekeepers are now vilifying authors not for the taboo content of their work but for perceived personal misdeeds makes no difference.
The censorship of Allen’s book is a perfect example of how group think has now gained prominent influence over the gatekeepers. If enough people vandalize colleges over invited speakers, then those colleges are going to avoid controversial voices from speaking on their campus. The same goes for book publishers, where they will cancel books based on a group of people expressing their discontent with the book being published.
Why is it not okay to just not like a book? Why do books have to be cancelled before people can be satisfied? There are many, many books published every year that I think are absolutely atrocious, but I would never think to bar that author from publishing their book. It’s their right to say what they want to say, and it is my right to say their ideas are stupid—but I do not have the right to silence them.
Twitter’s new rules: ‘OK Boomer’ not OK but Trump-bashing may continue
Twitter is expanding upon its never-ceasing, ever-worsening terms of service that do nothing to protect its users from actual harm, by adding several new clauses to its hateful conduct rules.
In addition to the already present anti-misgendering rules that ban users for accidentally referring to Jessica Yaniv as a “he,” the social media platform is now going to include “language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease.”
This means that the remark, “OK boomer,” may result in a swift suspension, as will jokes about former Vice President and current Democratic presidential forerunner Joe Biden, who may or may not be showing signs of early onset dementia.
While the rules can be broadly misinterpreted depending on who’s doing the reporting (see: Yaniv), some blue checkmarks on Twitter have expressed approval of the new policy. Writing on Twitter, NBC reporter Ben Collins implied that the only people upset by the changes are going to be gamers.
“A lot of people whose entire identities are tied to being disproportionately mean on Twitter to anyone who makes them feel deeply insecure while eating Doritos at 3 in the morning are furious at this,” he wrote.
The new policy also raises questions as to whether anyone who responds to jokes by disabled comedians like legally blind Johnny Walsh, and Ricky Berwick and Donovan Castillo (aka RealYungCripp), could be banned if reported for making jokes that could be interpreted as dehumanizing.
According to Twitter, the company is instituting its new policy because “research shows that dehumanizing language increases [the risks of offline harm].” The company provided examples of tweets that could get users suspended, including:
“All [Age Group] are leeches and don’t deserve any support from us.”
“People with [Disease] are rats that contaminate everyone around them.”
“People with [Disability] are subhuman and shouldn’t be seen in public.”
“[Religious Group] should be punished. We are not doing enough to get rid of those filthy animals.”
The company says that based on feedback, it is going to narrow down what is considered an “identifiable group,” as users complained that they should be “allowed to engage with political groups, hate groups, and other non-marginalized groups with this type of language.” According to the company, many people wanted to “call out hate groups in any way, any time, without fear.”
Twitter says it plans to protect those who have conversations within marginalized groups, including people who use “reclaimed terminology,” and that it plans to account for “power dynamics that come into play across different groups.”
In other words, don’t expect anyone to be banned for calling for the eradication of white Trump-supporting conservatives, but do expect to be suspended for speaking out against illegal immigration.
Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission
The underlying message of the federal government’s new plans for a regulatory Communications Commission is that the government is here to help curate the internet for Canadians. The proposed Commission would decide what sort of online content is to be “trusted.” It may be meant to comfort complacent Canadians, but it isn’t comforting at all. Such a gambit would provide the administrative state the ability to restrict media that it simply doesn’t like, under the guise of wanting to protect us all from “harmful content.”
The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel’s report, issued January 29, 2020, threatens “a free, unfettered internet through which Canadians can speak, learn and communicate without permission of the state,” argues Peter Menzies of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. This report recommends “a sweeping series of interventions that would make all online media – from online sites such as Rabble to Rebel News, and in any language – subject to government regulation.”
“That’s right: After more than a century of non-interference in speech through telecommunications, it is suggested that the state will determine what constitutes news and, when the proposed objectives of the act are included, “trusted” news,” Menzies explained in the Globe and Mail.
“Yet,” he goes on to say, “there are no recommendations among the 97 listed regarding safeguarding the independence of the regulator of news from political interference or of improving transparency regarding its decisions.”
As if to prove Menzies’ point, federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault stated on February 2 that “If you’re a distributor of content in Canada … we would ask that they have a license, yes.”
“We will not impose licensing requirements on news organizations nor will we regulate news content,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a day later. No doubt he was responding to outrage from media people across the country and from the full range of the political spectrum.
This backtracking should be welcomed as a positive signal for preserving Canada as a free society. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s statement appears to have been nothing more than a temporary deflection of criticism. The plan to monitor and regulate the internet carries on in other forms, like a proposal for a new study that would require internet platforms to do the dirty work of censoring.
The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage emerged with a resolution on February 26, stating: “It was agreed, — That the committee undertake a study of the creation and implementation of new measures for online media platforms and internet service providers requiring them to monitor, address and remove content that constitutes hate speech and remove any other content which is illegal in Canada or prohibited by the Criminal Code such as incitement of violence, incitement of genocide, creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda and exploitation of children, in a timely manner.”
It seems that the federal government is trying to gain an acceptable foothold into the regulation of online content, including news media, by referring to the elimination of the most egregious and criminal content out there – terrorism, child pornography and incitement to violence and genocide. If this Committee’s resolution merely required online media platforms and internet service providers to remove content that violates Canada’s Criminal Code, it would amount to no more than redundant virtue-signalling. Owners and managers of websites are already in the practice of not posting illegal or criminal content, or removing it when it slips through. They don’t need further resolutions to ensure that they comply with existing law.
But the Committee doesn’t stop at mere virtue-signalling. Rather, it proposes to study the banning of “hate speech” as something separate and different from illegal content prohibited by the Criminal Code. Banning “hate speech” without clearly defining “hate speech” is a serious threat to freedom of expression. People have subjective and very different experiences as to what they feel is hateful or not hateful. Hate, like beauty and like extremism, is in the eye of the beholder.
The Committee proposes that online media platforms and internet service providers do the work of monitoring and removing any content “that constitutes hate speech” on the government’s behalf. That is precisely the sort of subjective and open-ended power that can easily be abused and broadened to remove content that someone finds objectionable, but that doesn’t rise to the high threshold of being criminal. We have already seen Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube move to censor or penalize politically incorrect speech, such as Meghan Murphy being banned from Twitter for “misgendering” someone.
More and more, political activists are quick to denounce as “hateful” whatever they disagree with. This kind of name-calling is already having a chilling effect on the public debate on virtually all social and political issues. Empowering government bureaucrats with the authority to censor what they subjectively feel to be “hateful,” or mandating independent companies to engage in censorship on their behalf, will only serve to punish “wrongthink” while stifling the necessary discourse and exchange of ideas that permit a free society to flourish.
Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’
Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting.
Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.
Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.
Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.
Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:
The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby.
Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.
The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.
Donald Trump Jr. slams Twitter for censoring "blue collar room" video
Twitter has censored an official video released by RNC Research, which is managed by the Republican Party in the United States. In the video, manufacturing workers in the “blue collar room” praise President Donald Trump for his work on strengthening the US economy.
Subtitled “I’ve seen it getting better and better,” the RNC Research video was flagged by Twitter as a piece of media containing “potentially sensitive content.” Precisely what is “sensitive” about the President’s accomplishments is something only Twitter’s moderation team—and no one else—knows.
The censorship was quickly pointed out by Steve Guest, the GOP’s Rapid Response Director, who was signal boosted by the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who wrote: “This is a disgrace. Something we should be celebrating the social media masters are censoring such bullsh*t!”
In recent days, the social media platform has come under fire for its move to crack down on “doctored” videos and other forms of deceptive media, including memes. Journalists in the mainstream media cried foul earlier today over a “deceptively edited” video published by the Mike Bloomberg campaign account that showed him mocking his opponents with the sound of crickets playing in the background.
Following the outcry, a company spokesperson for Twitter told Huffington Post that the Bloomberg video would “likely” be labelled as manipulated media under its new rules, which take effect next month.
The rules may be forthcoming, but Twitter—it seems—is already hard at work to prevent any of Trump’s accomplishments from gaining any traction.
