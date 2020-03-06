Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence
If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year, pages will pop up showing how many transwomen or transwomen of colour were killed. It doesn’t matter how much you play with your search terms, you will always be brought to pages that have information about a demographic of which no inquiry was made.
The word femicide is defined, in part, as “the wanton violation and massacre of women and girls.” It would be foolish to believe that this isn’t something that happens on a wide scale in the US. Everywhere we turn, we read reports of women being killed by domestic partners, jealous male acquaintances, and even strangers that the victims dared to turn down for a date. Many women I’ve spoken with say that sometimes it feels like these days womanhood is a no-win situation.
This is disheartening considering that an estimated 64,000 Black women and girls have gone missing in the US alone and have made half of a blip on the media’s radar. Further, according to independent record-keeping by the founder of Our Lives Matter, Rosa Pereira, over 1,000 Black women were murdered in 2019. The average person wouldn’t know that though. They probably would have at least heard of the roughly 25 transwomen who were killed last year in the United States.
With the dawning of the social justice era and society’s timidity about sticking to the facts for fear of public scorn, femicide has taken a backseat to the double-digit yearly murders of transwomen.
In a country where a woman is hard-pressed to survive a restraining order against an abusive man, what (biologically) amounts to male-on-male violence has become another distraction from the undeniable decades-long epidemic of violence against women. Where there is not complete willful denial about violence against women, there is a re-writing of the narrative surrounding violence against transwomen.
The Human Rights Commission makes the claim that even though details of transwomen murders differ, “it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of colour.” The HRC goes on to say that while “some” of the murders were the product of “clear anti-transgender bias” the rest were products of the ways being transgender puts people in danger such as poverty, unemployment and sex work. This does not equate to targeted hate crimes against transwomen.
Mainstream media reporting would have us believe that transgender individuals are merely minding their business trying to use the restroom or walk down the street when they become the target of hate-filled, anti-trans killers.
Black women have one of the highest poverty rates compared to women of other races. Based on what we know about violence against women, often economic distress affects their ability to escape abusive partners. Even when Black women do leave abusive partners, as the numbers suggests, they are hunted down and victimized due to a lack of both community and police concern and protection.
However, mainstream media tells us that economic factors are a reason to highlight the murders of transwomen, but ignore economic factors in the much higher rates of murder against Black women. In fact, there has been no mainstream media reporting on what could be called an epidemic of femicide against Black women, never mind tallying the numbers of women killed across racial lines.
Black women have a peculiar plight in that we are a part of a phallocentric community where patriarchy is to take priority over all things. In other words, we are told that males (or in today’s speak: “people with penises”), regardless of gender expression, should be of utmost concern to Black women when they are in the process of making decisions.
When we do not take this important step, we and/or our “cis privilege” is to blame, even for trans murders perpetrated by males. These are the same males that victimize us without media attention.
“The bottom line is that once cis Black women have done the work to ally with their trans sisters in a broader vision of commonality,” Imara Jones asserts in The Grio, “interests and goals, only then will Black women cease to die in a cruel epidemic fueled by what appears to be a fundamental weakness in our culture.”
Translation? It’s Black women’s job to take the steps needed to correct the behaviour of homicidal males by joining with transwomen. Then, and only then, can Black women hope to stop being murdered. Jones tells Black women to uplift males if they want support from those males, blaming Black women for the violence against themselves and against transwomen.
Black women often get the same aggression from transwomen themselves. The desire for Black women to lay aside self-preservation goes so far to suggest that Black women asking for the attention that our victimization deserves is inherently transphobic.
Even events like Black Girls Rock, aimed at empowering Black women and let us know that we are and should be our own community come under attack by those in the trans movement.
There are few marches for Black women’s murders. There are rarely weeks-long hashtag movements. Nobody at the Oscars or Grammy’s or BET Awards had a dress or a necklace made to commemorate the Black women and girls who are missing or were murdered last year. You will hear about Muhlaysia Booker, a Black trans person who was killed a few weeks after getting into a fight in an apartment complex.
But you won’t hear about Benette Renee Smith, the 54-year old grandmother who was found dismembered in a brush pile near train tracks in Cleveland. Nor will you hear about the over 1,000 other Black women like her. Contrary to popular belief, not all #BlackLivesMatter and I’m not talking about the trans ones.
In the greater scheme of things, a movement predicated on the misrepresentation of information and intimidation isn’t really a movement. Women are already pressed to advocate for others when we are being murdered in droves. Not only does the country at large not care, but the men who claim to be women are so self-focused that they engage in the very erasure that they say we are visiting upon them.
I do not have all the answers. But, I do know that whatever they are, they must begin with the truth.
WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl
New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
The assault was caught on camera at around 4 pm on Thursday in Crown Heights on Utica and Sterline Place.
The victim was beaten, jumped on, and kicked several times while she was down.
Police say the victim had her sneakers, cell phone, and debit card stolen.
The victim is in hospital being treated for serious bruising and swelling to her face and body.
“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North said in a tweet.
“We CAN NOT allow this behaviour in our community,” the commanding officer added.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted
A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future operations of these sites in Canada as well as for those slated to open in the US.
“The Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee was appointed to evaluate the social and economic impacts of current and proposed supervised consumption sites,” the report states.
“The committee brought together experts in business, real estate, population economics, social demography, research ethics, lived experience, addiction and recovery, harm reduction, First Nations health, mental health, trauma, pain management, law enforcement, crime reduction and justice.”
Some of the key findings included conclusions that disprove long time adhered to talking points of SCS supporters.
There were variations in site operators’ definition of the term “overdose reversal,” and opioid-related calls for emergency medical services and death rates in the immediate vicinity of the sites continued to increase after the sites opened.
Calls to police to report criminal activity also generally increased near safe consumption sites, except in Edmonton. Local residents complained about lack of response to calls for police service, as well as “de-policing” near the sites.
There was an increase in needle debris on public and private property where SCS sites were located. This was a major concern for those who lived nearby, and helped create a perception among community members that the sites both decreased safety and increased crime.
“While there were no deaths recorded among people who used drugs at the SCS sites,” the report goes on to say, “death rates in the immediate vicinity of the SCS locations increased. Opioid-related calls for emergency medical services (EMS) also increased in the immediate vicinity following the opening of the sites.”
One of the main arguments in support of SCS is that there are no deaths at the sites themselves. While only a doctor or a coroner can declare a person legally dead, there are usually none of these professionals on site.
EMT’s can respond to an overdose event at a site and take the person to a hospital where they are declared dead in the emergency room, removing the death event from the location of the site. Alternatively, an overdose victim can be saved by Naloxone on site but refuse further treatment, then leave the facility and die elsewhere. Neither of these deaths would be attributed to the site.
The report describes possible manipulation of data by SCS staff. “In many cases, ‘adverse events’ (even if non-life threatening or minor) are reported as overdoses, and the term ‘reversal’ is used even when the response was a simple administration of oxygen. This leaves the public with an inference that without these sites thousands of people would fatally overdose or no longer be alive.”
The Review Committee listened to residents’ concerns about how SCS were managed, organized, and operated. “Several citizens and organizations questioned the wisdom of allowing non-profit and non-medical organizations to operate the SCS, as opposed to a government agency such as Alberta Health Services (AHS).
“In its review and with discussions with site operators, the Committee became aware of concerns with issues of site governance, a lack of accountability, and a lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Where SOPs did exist, they were reportedly created ‘on the fly’ and were site specific with limited standardized approaches.
“The Committee was also concerned with reports of late and inconsistent financial reporting, obtuse reporting mechanisms and no clearly identifiable oversight body.”
While the supporters of SCS claim that sites are the pathway to treatment, “The Committee became concerned with the lack of focus on referrals to detoxification and treatment resources. Where it was suggested that referrals were made, no evidence was found to support action taken to follow up on such referrals.”
“Except for Edmonton, stakeholder feedback predominantly suggested that the SCS have had a negative social and economic impact on the community. In Edmonton, however, there were reports that stakeholders felt intimidated and were prevented from expressing their true sentiments and opinions about these sites out of fear of retribution from site supporters,” the report noted.
“The Review Committee also learned about questionable practices (for example, introducing non-injection users to injection practices by SCS staff); the use of 40 Naloxone reversal kits by a single client; the alleged misrepresentation of site statistics; and an apparent under-utilization of the full scope of care while inappropriately favouring harm reduction,” the report found.
“The Review Committee also noted that there were several potential liability issues for sites and staff arising from the information that had been provided.”
What is immediately evident is that the amount of crime increased substantially in the area immediate to the SCS. This could also be attributed to the fact that “Site users and operators typically believed that the Section 56.1 exemption allowed for a no-go zone for police within the proximity of the site. Evidence suggested a level of ‘de-policing’ near some sites.”
On the matter of policing, “Police officials indicated that having somewhere to take individuals other than cell blocks would be helpful. They noted that, often, jail was not suitable for these individuals, but that they were not unwell enough for hospital urgent care. Concerns were not limited to drug treatment programs, but were also directed toward obtaining mental health programming, other medical treatment and integration with social services, such as housing, employment and life-skill programs.”
Another concern cited in the report was that “Needle debris was a substantial issue with many residents complaining about used and unused needles, broken crack pipes and other drug-related paraphernalia being discarded in the vicinity of the sites and in public areas near the sites.”
“On the negative side, it was asserted that the SCS served as a magnet that attracted drug users and drug dealers into the neighbourhood,” the report said. “As this population purportedly increased, crime and social disorder reportedly increased, thus causing property values to decline. Business owners also indicated that the overall level of crime and social disorder had a direct effect through property theft and an indirect effect through the reluctance of customers to visit the area through fears of victimization, harassment and one’s general personal safety.”
Site proponents argue that by providing a safe, non stigmatizing environment, drug users will use the SCS rather than consume their substances on the street or elsewhere in unsafe settings. During the site reviews, it became evident to the Committee that a significant amount of drug use and illicit drug dealing continues near SCS sites.
Several current and former drug users who appeared before the Review Committee indicated that they preferred not to use the SCS. Even some drug users who verbally supported the sites noted that they often injected themselves outside a SCS.
The Review Committee heard of users asking for, and receiving, up to 500 needles at a time, as well as unlimited quantities of “party packs” (that is, tie-offs, sanitary wipes, cookers and other paraphernalia). When asked about this policy, some site operators informed the Committee that they did not impose limits on the number of syringes disbursed.
Another concern for residents was the appearance of homelessness near the site.
“Although homelessness was identified as not part of the review, given their locations and their intended target populations, SCS and their clients are inextricably linked to the issue of homelessness and economic marginality,” the report noted. “While it is likely that most drug users are not homeless, a significant portion of SCS clients fall within that demographic.
In many ways, residents note that this is an issue of perception. “Many proponents as well as opponents of SCS maintained that much of the perceived social malaise associated with SCS was linked, not just to drug consumption, but also to the consequences of homelessness. In the minds of many citizens, the appearance and especially the location of tent cities was linked to the location of SCS.“
The report goes on to say that “While most drug users are not homeless or economically marginalized, many drug users fall into that category. To support their use, many turn to marginal or criminal activities to pay for their drug supply. Typically, those activities range from panhandling to theft, robbery, fraud, prostitution or the secondary distribution of illicit substances. Persons selling drugs—drug dealers—will also engage in crimes such as assault or intimidation to collect debts incurred by drug users.”
The concerns brought to light in the report mirror concerns of long time opponents to SCS and may put a hold on more sites being opened.
Women often choose 'women’s work'—get over it
A study out this week from Plan International Canada revealed that many women feel that discrimination is at the root of women adhering to traditional gender roles. Among Canadian women, 81 percent feel pressure to take charge of the home front, with the main responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare falling squarely in their laps.
The 1,452 women surveyed, between February 12 and 13 of this year, also believe that men are responsible for traditionally male things, like changing tires and home repairs. There is a feeling among young women that inequality is driven by sexist discrimination, while older women had more of a “meh” feeling about it.
Meanwhile, Canada has been ranked high on the world’s list of best places to live.
So why are Canadian women so sure that sexism is at the root of their choices to cook, clean and nurture, while men’s choices to do the “manly” things are of their own volition?
In the most egalitarian and open nations, gender roles are more pronounced than ever before. When women have the most leeway to choose their own future and decide their own path, they tend toward occupations that link them more substantially with the stereotypical understanding of what constitutes women’s work. Scandinavian women, by and large, look at the freedom they have and veer toward more compassionate fields.
This has been called a paradox. “However, there are still surprisingly few women in senior private sector roles,” writes Maddy Savage about the Scandinavian nations for the BBC. “Just 28 percent of managers in Denmark are female, rising to 32 percent in Finland and Norway, and 36 percent in Sweden, according to a report by independent think tank The Cato Institute in 2018. Iceland is the highest-scoring Nordic country, with 40 percent. But that is still three points behind the US, where 43 percent of managers are women, despite the US ranking just 51 in the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap index.”
Women are heavily supported in their lifestyle choices in these egalitarian countries. What this paradox shows is that when women and men are on equal footing with regard to their ability to choose for themselves what kinds of lives they want to lead, and what things are most important to them, they tend to choose differently.
Free nations with healthy social support frameworks produce women who are free to self-determine. Many women choose a life that is rich in relationships, with less attention on professional ambition. If these societies are truly equal, there’s no reason for men and women to believe that their choices are actually a result of societal bias
What exactly is it that gender equity advocates are looking for? Do they believe that women and men should go against their interests simply in the name of equity? That a woman who would be happier designing shoes should go into masonry just to prove a point? Perhaps women themselves are still so far from valuing the work of motherhood and care that they think it is demeaning and low for women to engage in it.
Perhaps equity activists want women who would legitimately prefer to be mothers, nurture home and hearth, or pursue careers in care, education, or social welfare, to go against their hearts and work to be refrigerator repair persons or car mechanics. Women who want to lead school fundraisers should not feel pressured to aim their arrows of ambition at achieving industrial affluence just to look like they were free to do so.
It is unreasonable to think that in the world’s most egalitarian countries the only reason women are lagging behind men in the race for CEO superstardom or high achievement in mechanical engineering fields is sexism. When women feel confident and strong in making their own choices, they choose the life that they believe will be most fulfilling for them, as they should.
There’s nothing wrong with that, even if the high earnings that come with high capitalist expectations fall by the wayside. Women don’t have to be cogs in the machine to prove their worth, or their independence.
Who is feminism for? Probably not you.
If feminism doesn’t include intergalactic space toads, then it’s not real feminism. And if it doesn’t include prostate owners who can’t get pregnant, mothers who donate semen, and people who are terrorized by hairdressers asking what their genitals look like, then, again, again, that’s not real feminism. If you exclude these groups, can you even call yourself a feminist? The answer is “no.” So who is feminism for?
Feminism is not for people who don’t centre lady dick; these people are not real feminists. There’s a reason the lady peens (those fantastic female phalluses) stand erect: it’s because they are meant to draw our attention, every last bit, like spires in the distance guiding us to liberation. If feminists stay focused on the phallus, their freedom remains in sight. Don’t forget this.
Who can be a feminist, you ask? Well, if your feminism doesn’t include ladies with hairy testicles, alien abductees, men who helm influential media companies, people who have blisters on their feet from breaking in new shoes, and those who oppose the Canadian seal hunt, then you are not a real feminist.
Are you confused yet? That’s okay. Feelings of confusion just mean that you’re queering the cis-supremacist-hetero-patriarchy inside your mind. This is hard emotional labour. Your confusion is valid and so are you.
Now, let’s talk about talking about feminism. If your feminist rhetoric doesn’t include clappy hands (emoticons only, always refrain from real life clapping to be inclusive of the neurodiverse) between every word, then No (CLAP) One (CLAP) Can (CLAP) Hear (CLAP) You (CLAP). Only bigots don’t clap between words because they secretly know they are bigots and don’t want to draw attention to what they have to say. Real feminists know this.
These are some words that constitute dog-whistles for anti-feminist hate speech: vagina; vulva; uterus; woman; mother; and biology. Watch out for these, feminists know they are bad words and won’t ever use them. Also watch out for AFABs (assigned females at birth) who reject their cis-ness. They are TERFs.
We all know there’s no cis in team, but did you also know that it’s feminism, not femiCISm? Everyone knows there’s no such thing as the “mythical biological female,” so let’s please make it illegal for uterus-havers to talk about their so-called biology. You know what word should have a “cis” in it? Bitch.
It’s 2020. We should all know better. We should do better.
If feminism doesn’t include people with gluten sensitivities, those who were born on February 29, and anyone who shaves a patch above their ear and dyes their hair blue, then who is it for? No, seriously. Do you know? I can’t remember.
