Men arrested for carrying drugs in bag labelled ‘BAG FULL OF DRUGS’
Florida Highway Patrol pulled over two men for speeding on Saturday. What would have just likely been a fine escalated after the troopers noticed that there was a bag inside the car labelled “Bag Full of Drugs” The troopers then inferred that maybe speeding wasn’t the main issue with these two according to Fox News.
The men were pulled over on I-10 in the Florida Panhandle. The vehicle was searched with the help of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and found methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, GHB (a drug most commonly known as the date rape drug) and fentanyl. Fentanyl is often used to cut the purity of other drugs and often leads to fatal overdoses.
Twitter folk were quick to crack jokes about the pair.
It appears like these two fellows will be going away for a while.
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
Bow and arrow used to launch meth into jail
Criminals are using the latest technology to innovate their unlawful ways. A bag of crystal meth was discovered inside the prison walls of Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution on Jan. 9 around 11 am.
The bag of narcotics was attached to a carbon-fibre sporting arrow which was used to launch the package over prison walls according to the Campbell River Mirror.
The package contained nine grams of drugs with a total institutional value (what it’s worth inside the prison) of $7,200 according to Correctional Service Canada. The B.C. prison has since tightened up their security and an investigation is underway with local police.
There has been a recent spike in criminal innovation when it comes to smuggling things into prisons, mostly due to the use of drones. In the Fraser Valley region alone last year, more than $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution. One such item seized was a drone used for such activity.
E.T. child actor is all grown up and getting DUIs
Henry Thomas, the actor famous for playing Elliott in E.T., was arrested Monday for driving under the influence. Tualatin PD, Thomas’s agency, told TMZ that they had to pick him up and another motorist called 9-11 on him around 8:30 p.m. to report that someone had stopped in the middle of an intersection.
According to TMZ, Henry was found drunk and asleep in the middle of the road and that officers had to wake him up. His car didn’t smell like alcohol, police say, but he was given a DUI after being taken to the Washington County Jail nonetheless for other signs of intoxication.
In his mugshot, it certainly appears that Thomas is in some way intoxicated, with red, blurry eyes, and a perplexed, faded expression.
He was held for a time while he sobered up before being released with a misdemeanour charge, reports City News.
Arkansas women says brother fed her a “meth sandwich” following arrest
Arkansas siblings Elizabeth Catlett, 29, and Don Furr, 33, face drug-related charges following the former’s accusation that her brother fed her a “meth sandwich.”
The two were arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas after police witnessed Catlett, who was driving, “moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner.” Another officer was called and the two were questioned.
Initially, Catlett claimed that they had no weapons or drugs in the car, but she quickly changed her tune.
“In Catlett’s front pocket, police found a small plastic-wrapped bag that had small scraps of paper, a straw cut into a smaller length, and several plastic bags,” reports ABC 7 News. At this point, police found a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine and Catlett was arrested.
When questioned about the possibility of more dugs in the car, her brother told police “if there is anything in the car it would be in the console and it would be ice.” Furr was also arrested.
Furr further admitted that he and his sister had both used meth earlier in the day, prompting Catlett to claim that Furr had fed her a “meth sandwich.” Furr did not deny this claim, and Catlett also claimed that he sometimes put methamphetamine into her drinks.
According to ABC 7 News, “Catlett faces additional charges of DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Her bond was set at $14,500 while Furr’s was set at $13,500.”
They will both make their first court appearance on November 4.
