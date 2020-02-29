Meet Arielle Scarcella: The lesbian woman who left the INSANE progressive left
Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian YouTuber with over 600,000 subscribers, made waves in a recent video titled “I’m A Lesbian Woman & I’m Leaving The INSANE “Progressive” Left. It’s a video that has empowered those in the LGBT community who do not identify with or relate to some of the extreme positions that are commonplace within the community in 2020. Check out her video below, and then keep scrolling for an interview I did with Scarcella on her new “coming” out experience.
BW: You recently came out as “leaving the insane progressive left.” I definitely relate as a trans woman who’s been speaking out about this stuff for a while. What has the reaction from the public been so far?
AS: Honestly, I wasn’t surprised to see the amount of support coming from the center and right. I’ve seen people supporting you, Rose, and other more right-leaning people and knew they’d offer me the same acceptance. I’ve gotten a few “Good, take her” type comments from the “woke” left, but not many.
BW: Have you lost any career opportunities as a result of your second “coming out”? Are you concerned about future opportunities?
AS: I was recently dropped from my network, Gayborhood, for supposed “hate speech.” I’m a bit concerned for my future, but my morals are important to me.
BW: Many LGBT people are starting to feel disconnected from the community as things get more extreme- drag queen story hour, prepubescent children transitioning, and trans women in women’s sports come to mind. However, most of the community still sees these things as normal. How do we convince them to dial things back?
AS: The only reason people are ok with these things in the first place, is because we’ve taught them to be. Everyone wants to be as “woke” as possible. As a community, we walked the line for years and now have raced past it. We are screaming at anyone who watches from the sidelines, or is walking backwards. When we have trans women who haven’t even gone on HRT competing in high school against bio women, and male sex offenders at drag queen storytime and in women’s prisons, we need to backtrack.
BW: According to GLAAD, LGBT acceptance has declined recently for the first time in a decade. While many blame the rise of Trump for this, what’s your take?
AS: Blaming Trump for everything is the new “Thanks, Obama.” When we have people like Jessica Yaniv abusing laws written to protect people, we have to find new ways to navigate. If I, one of the most LGBT friendly YouTube creators, is finding fault, abuse and manipulation in our space, I can’t even imagine what outsiders see.
BW: Many of the older LGBT activists who justifiably fought for the rights we enjoy today seem unimpressed with today’s activists. What would you say are the key differences between the two groups?
AS: A recent tweet summed this up perfectly “When did being transgender stop being about changing ourselves to be comfortable in society and become about changing society to make us comfortable?”
The new movement is about control, not about freedom to expression. Self-ID isn’t accurate. If it were, then you could identify as anything to your own self and no one would find fault with it. The truth is, Self ID is expecting everyone else to live according to how you ID and if you don’t fall in line, you’re called a bigot.
BW: Some feel that the radical end of trans activism negatively impacts women. Would you agree? Why or why not?
AS: I couldn’t agree more. The “trans women are women” sentiment comes from a good place, but it doesn’t fully make sense. When male sex offenders are abusing the laws of self ID to get out of men’s prisons, and the Jessica Yanivs are suing women to get their balls waxed. When some trans women scream at lesbians for not wanting to have sex with them … and are backed by the “woke.”
When we have people presenting as MEN and speaking for lesbians. When females can’t even have meetings about these new laws and how it will affect them, without being harassed by the trans mob. This is where I personally draw the line.
BW: This interview is taking place on a conservative website. What is your message to conservatives who may not understand LGBT people or the current state of the LGBT community?
AS: Please continue to listen to LGBT people who are rational and logical and know that we are the majority. We represent those who are afraid to speak out. The loud activists are the minority.
Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
A female inmate at the Logan Correctional Centre in Illinois is suing the prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.
The proceedings were covered by Public Broadcasting Service station WTTW, who reported the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted in June 2019. Doe alleges she was then coerced by a correctional officer into withdrawing her claim, which led to her being punished for having filed a false report under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Doe’s alleged assailant is named as Janiah Monroe, a transgender inmate who identifies as female but has male genitalia. According to WTTW, Monroe and another transgender inmate recently sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, demanding transfers to women’s facilities. Monroe, formerly known as Andre Patterson, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a government employee, before receiving an additional 20 years for murdering a cellmate after being imprisoned.
In her lawsuit, Jane Doe states Monroe began “expressing an interest” in her after being transferred to Logan Corrections Centre. On June 18th, 2019, Doe was sexually assaulted by Monroe. The smaller female says she was “easily overpowered.”
Doe says she was interviewed by senior correctional officer Todd Sexton while in the prison’s Health Unit, who allegedly did not believe she had been assaulted, and pressured her to retract her statement. Determining it was “consensual sex,” Doe was punished as having committed the “major infraction” of filing a false rape report, and was punished under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Alan Mills, who leads the Uptown People’s Law Center, the firm which sued the Illinois Department of Corrections to demand Monroe’s transfer, claimed Monroe may have been targeted due to “transphobia.”
Crashing an early Jordan Peterson lecture
Working in the media for over two decades has afforded me the chance to meet many of my heroes. Some encounters lived up to expectation and others were small disasters.
Lighting up an imported stogie with Robert Lantos in his midtown home was delightful. Sitting under a cabana at the Beverly Hilton with Gary Shandling was heavenly. And sitting in the green room with the late Don Rickles in Montreal was emotionally orgasmic.
But how do I describe my exchange with Jordan Peterson?
Let me give it my best shot. Some moons ago, a friend of mine was one of Peterson’s students. She spoke of her intriguing psychology professor and promised that she would let me tag along for a morning lecture at U of T. I passed it off as a flip invite that would never come to be—but I secretly hoped I was wrong.
Sure enough, one day, as I had my face buried in paperwork at my Summerhill intern desk, my friend Sarah stopped by out of nowhere. She told me to pack up my stuff and escorted me to class with her. I should have never doubted her.
Sarah and I did a fast parallel park on Bloor Street West and sauntered over to The Arts and Sciences Building. Cue Sinatra’s “Come Fly with Me.” Sound the trumpets. I was in Peterson’s world.
I guess you might say Peterson was enjoying relative obscurity then, in as much as genius can ever be truly obscure. It tends to illuminate, even under the dim of low wattage bulbs. But compared to his ubiquitous fame now, he was an unknown.
The lecture hall filled quicker than a king-sized beer mug at happy hour. The empty glass of water at the podium was a prolepsis for some of Peterson’s epic rants and proliferating insights. The excitement was palpable. And so was the budding adoration for the professor at the helm.
“This guy’s lectures are dope. The best Prof in Canada. Dude’s got game” proclaimed a well-tattooed man sitting one row under me.
I took another look around as Dr. Peterson made his way to the podium. To my surprise, students were devoid of the glassy film that usually covers the eyes of hopeful graduates. Laptops were fully charged. Pens were dipped in fresh ink. Hangovers were whipped into submission by copious amounts of caffeine and adrenaline.
This was not the lecture hall culture that I remembered. This was a brave new world known as Peterson’s Playhouse. Peterson wore blue jeans with a dark cardigan and a dress shirt underneath. He was clean-shaven with an ashen pallor. He was dark under the eyes and looked quite exhausted— which as I understand it now, was insomnia’s doing.
After gathering his thoughts, Peterson started lecturing. He quickly led us into a comprehensive examination of why both individuals and groups participate in social conflict, and the reasoning and motivation individuals take to support their belief systems (ideological identification) that result in mass killing and pathological atrocity.
Just another day at the office for Alberta’s most influential intellectual export. Midway into his 2-hour lecture, Peterson started to speak about the Holocaust and the horrors of Auschwitz. He did this as an academic adjunct to his primary supposition about belief systems.
Unexpectedly, he went into a searing psychological examination of the Nazis and the hundreds of thousands of German soldiers who were left bereft of human conscience as they dangled in the throws of ideological imposition by the Hitler regime.
Now I have attended many Holocaust remembrance events over the years. Each one, heart-rending in its own way. I have sat with survivors of the camps—each conversation sending shivers down my spine and taking me into the deepest recesses of spiritual pause.
But this was something different. Peterson struck an isolated chord.
Maybe it was the surprise of seeing a gentile Professor speaking with such passion and conviction about a topic that was so personal to me. I am not quite sure. But as Peterson’s voice cracked with raw emotion, I felt my own connection with the worst tragedy of Jewish history, grow deeper and stronger.
“We read about the Holocaust, and study it now, but we have no way to actually comprehend this kind of evil. This kind of unbridled malevolence,” Peterson said, eyes watering and body trembling.
“You don’t think it can happen again, well guess again man,” the professor exclaimed.
“Don’t underestimate the human capacity for evil. And it lives in all of us. You need to know how bad you CAN be, to commit to how good you MUST be,” said Peterson, as though it was his last breath.
I was so taken by the emotional power of the lecture that I waited 40 minutes after class to shake Peterson’s hand and thank him personally. I watched from a distance as he met his perfunctory obligations and shook hands with students.
The line moved quite slowly but I finally got to meet him.
“How can I help you, young man,” he said to me playfully.
“I just wanted to thank you, Professor, for such an amazing lecture,” I said. “As a Jewish person
I found your words about the Holocaust to be soul-stirring. I did not expect such words in a university environment,” I said nervously.
He said, “What is your aspiration? What are you hoping to do in life?”
I said, “I am a poet and aspiring writer, director, producer.”
“Well, history is in the hands of our best writers. So make us proud,” he said with a smile.
I would like to say the chat went on longer but that was it. Over before it really began. Some shlemiel came out of nowhere and nudged me to the side with an oversized Macbook. I could have sued. Diamond and Diamond could have sent me into early retirement with that one.
When I see Peterson on the big American talk shows or speaking at sold-out theatres across the world, I think back to the early lecture I attended. Was there any sign back then of the international fame that awaited him? Was he earmarked for world influence?
I don’t think anyone, including him, could have predicted the Peterson phenomenon. But I do think he was always an eminently smart and compelling character. And his proclivity to hold firm on his beliefs, and still confess deep vulnerability, was so rare.
So yeah, I think the signs were always there from the beginning.
Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos has dominated the best-sellers charts in dozens of countries. Estimates say the popular self-help book has moved in excess of 3 million copies worldwide. The book has given inspiration, insight and hope to struggling folks in virtually every corner of the globe.
Thank you, Dr. Peterson, for doing so much good. I can always say, I knew you—briefly—way back when.
Epilogue
In recent weeks, there has been much written about Peterson’s health challenges (and near-death experience) with a dependency on and severe reaction to clonazepam, a commonly prescribed drug in the benzodiazepine family. He started taking the drug shortly after he found out his wife, Tammy, had terminal cancer.
When a prominent self-help guru loses his footing, I suppose there is a sense of irony and morbid curiosity that naturally ensues. But that does not justify kicking a guy while he’s down. Some of the remarks directed at Peterson and his family, since news of his medical condition emerged, have been downright grisly.
It’s sad that being ill and bed-ridden in Russia gave his political adversaries an opening for rancour and an opportunity to push their own twisted agendas.
But this is the world we live in.
Be that as it may—even if Peterson were to never speak publicly again, I am convinced history would remember him as a brave friend to humanity. Maybe not the kind that one expected or summoned for. But one that said what needed to be said. And one that did what needed to be done.
Pete Buttigieg isn't gay enough for queer activists
In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving not only national attention but real traction with a surging campaign. A few years ago (before the woke cult takeover), this would have signified a huge step forward for acceptance. However, to the surprise of some, Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash from insatiable queer activists who cite his “white audience” and lack of concerns for the broader LGBT community. It’s important to note that this “broader LGBT community” is being expanded and stretched daily. Even most LGBT people can’t keep up.
While speaking at the San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, Buttigieg was protested by a group called Queers Against Pete who began chanting “Boot-Edge-Edge!” (a degrading reference to Buttigieg being a “bootlicker.” This is a common, irrational attack by radical activists against minorities who dare disagree with them on any level.
One of the protestors spoke to the Guardian and stated, “it’s hard to enjoy or appreciate” Buttigieg’s status as a gay candidate because he speaks “to a predominantly white, upper-class audience”. Other protestors cited Buttigieg ’s refusal to boycott Chick-fil-A.
An open statement from Queers Against Pete reads, “Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics. However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”
Alright, here’s the part where I give up objectivity and insert my opinion—THIS IS RIDICULOUS! As a Republican, I will not be voting for Buttigieg. However, even I can acknowledge the positive step forward in terms of culture that he represents. A few years ago, the idea of a gay candidate having any chance of becoming President whatsoever would have been laughable at best. Despite our political differences, I think it’s awesome representation for the community. But of course, you can never appease the woke mob- you can never be gay enough, and you never been progressive enough. The goalpost will always be moved toward further radicalism, and anyone who doesn’t instantly move with it will be left behind and cancelled.
As far as I can see, Buttigieg’s policies land firmly in the “progressive” lane, yet still don’t meet the standards of those who see white gay men in the same way they see other “privileged” demographics. The possibility of the first gay President and his husband living in the White House means nothing to the rabid mob. Only time will tell if the radical or moderate voices will rise to the top and determine Buttigieg’s fate.
Lesbians removed from Australian Pride for "transphobia"
A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber with critical views towards transgender self-ID.
Arielle Scarcella runs an LGBT-centred YouTube channel with over 630,000 subscribers.
She has also spoken out against self-ID laws which have enabled biological males to be transferred to women’s prisons after the commission of serious offences, such as sexual assaults. In 2018, Scarcella collaborated on a video with Blaire White discussing how lesbian sexual preferences that do not include an attraction to biological males who transition to female were not “transphobic.”
Les-Talk was originally planned to be one of the events featured at Sydney Mardi Gras, the local Pride parade and festival. A panel-style discussion also featuring Tania Safi of Buzzfeed, the event began to draw ire from trans rights activists for including Scarcella. A petition was launched on February 15 demanding Scarcella be removed and replaced “preferably by someone of intersectionality.”
The petition was launched by Johnny Valkyrie, a transman and drag performer most notorious for a January incident at the Brisbane National Library. Valkyrie hosted Drag Storytime at the library, and was one of the two performers confronted by demonstrators from the University of Queensland National Liberal Club chanting “drag queens are not for kids.” The protestors were filmed and doxed.
The doxing resulted in one of the protestors, an openly gay student named Wilson Gavin, committing suicide the next day. Valkyrie used the opportunity at the library to raise funds for his “top surgery,” including a post on the day-of Gavin’s death—later updating the post to claim it was made prior to knowledge of his passing.
According to Valkyrie’s petition, Tania Safi of Buzzfeed has already dropped out of Les-Talk stating “I do not agree with Arielle’s transphobic and biphobic beliefs.”
10 Hours ago, Valkyrie uploaded an update to the petition, celebrating the “deplatforming” of Scarcella and Les-Talk.
Les-Talk was not officially cancelled, but was disassociated from Mardi Gras, according to a Facebook post made on the event’s official page. According to the post, the event is going forward being “privately held” by the “POC Queer women” organizing it.
Scarcella has not been disinvited from the event, and the event will proceed at another venue, separate from the LGBT Pride festivities.
Les-Talk’s Facebook page was littered with offers of support posted to the page’s wall by individuals outraged by Scarcella’s treatment.
Even multiple transpeople defended Scarcella’s beliefs, asserting she was not transphobic. One transwoman pleaded with the community to give Scarcella a “second chance,” while a transman praised Scarcella for “saying things no one else talks about.”
Scarcella is dismissive of the claims of transphobia, asserting she is anything but. “People have labeled me transphobic for being critical of trans ideas. I have no issues with being transgender. I’ve had more trans people in my videos than any other YouTuber to date,” she told The Post Millennial, noting that her only issue is with self-identification laws which might put women in danger.
“To those who truly believe I’m transphobic, I hope you change your hive-mind mentality and see how much you’re hurting your own community by acting so hateful.”
