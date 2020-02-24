Man who called for Conservative politician to be aborted protests with teachers
A man held up a sign that targeted Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff at a rally outside the Ontario PC Convention in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Saturday.
The sign that had a photo of Oosterhoff read, “A problem an abortion could have solved.”
Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley was the first person to tweet about the sign. Lilley tweeted that this sign is “a sick and disgusting remark.”
The man has been identified as Adam Stirr, the co-founder of animal rights group At War for Animals Niagara. Stirr made a Facebook post saying that he was the person who held up the sign.
“I designed, printed, and paid for it myself for $20,” said Stirr in a Facebook post. “I am not a teacher or associated with any union that was present. I was present to stand against the idea that 50.4% of the population should have less rights than the rest, which this Conservative MPP has publicly stated on multiple occasions.”
Stirr said that he made the sign in May 2019. Stirr protested with the sign at an abortion protest in Brantford, Ontario, in May 2019 and at the 40 Days for Life in Grimsby, Ontario, in October 2019.
He went to the rally outside the Ontario PC Convention to protest against Premier Doug Ford’s policies. He said that it was mostly teachers protesting outside the Ontario PC Convention, but there were pro-abortion protestors gathered.
He happened to be holding up his sign among Catholic teachers, which he said were everywhere in the protest.
“I was just wanting to get my spot at the window to make sure hopefully that Sam was inside there and maybe Sam would see my sign,” he said.
Oosterhoff could not be reached for comment.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra condemned the sign at a press conference after the rally.
“I think it was probably one of the most disturbing and disgusting things that I have seen,” said Calandra.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce tweeted that the sign should not have been displayed at the rally.
“We raise our children to be civil, decent, and respectful,” tweeted Lecce. “This language has no place in our democracy.”
Stirr said that it is wrong for Oosterhoff to advocate against ending abortion.
“If you find my simple sign offensive, imagine how offensive it is to you for someone to suggest in a position of power to take away bodily autonomy rights for 50.4 percent of the population,” said Stirr. “That is what is offensive.”
MILLIONS of Ontario kids out of the classroom as public teachers strike
Ontario is set to have its first ever province-wide teachers strike Friday as about 200,000 teachers and education workers will be on the picket line, which means two million students will be out of school today.
It’s expected that 30,000 union members will strike at Queen’s Park and another 20,000 will be picketing along Highway 10 in Peel Region.
The four main teachers’ unions will strike together after contract negotiations have been as standstill for months. Contract talks have been stalled with the Ford government and the country’s largest education union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). The union has threatened that even more strike action may come next week in a memo to its 83,000 members that a “Phase 6 strike protocol” although details of what that means exactly have been withheld, according to the Globe and Mail.
“I would say that you can be sure that we have everyone’s best interests in mind and certainly we want nothing more than to have the government meet us at the table to negotiate a deal that is positive and constructive for students, for families and for the future of public education,” said Joy Lachica, president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce disagrees, calling the strike “unhelpful,” and said, “Parents are rightfully frustrated. This has gone on for too long,” Mr. Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday.
The strike is predominantly to do with class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high school students, more funding for special-education supports, a seniority program for supply teachers to gain full time teaching positions and protection of the full day kindergarten program and staffing.
The Elementary Teachers’ Union of Ontario won’t be “releasing any information about phase 6 or what any further job action will look like at this time and as such, there is no comment from [president] Sam Hammond,” according to an email statement sent on Thursday.
Two charged for dung-dumping incident at Ford's Etobicoke office
Two protestors have been charged after they allegedly dumped a load of manure on the sidewalk in front of Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke, according to CTV News.
The incident itself occurred on Dec. 22, as two men were recorded shovelling manure from a pickup truck in front of Ford’s office.
It later turned out that Extinction Rebellion organized the protest—saying that they were upset by the Progressive Conservative government’s environmental policy.
An Instagram post showed Extinction Rebellion taking credit for the incident, saying “from killing Hamilton’s LRT to the (expensive!) cancelling of clean energy projects to his attempts to open the Greenbelt for development, it’s clear the premier is putting our children’s future in danger.”
“We think that’s bullsh*t,” they added. In the post, they also used a photograph of the manure and an eco-radical with a shovel.
Two Hamilton residents have been charged in relation to this incident. Cameron Topp, 49, and Dennis Alvey, 55, were charged with mischief under $5,000.
Quebec Health Minister wants easier access to late-term abortions
Health Minister Danielle McCann believes there should be more accessibility to late-term abortions in Quebec, pointing to a study claiming there is not a sufficient amount of late-term abortion services.
McCann points to a recent report commissioned by the College of Physicians by the clinical ethics working group as reported by La Presse, which explains that services for abortions in the third trimester are harder to access than abortions in the first and second trimesters, when most abortions occur.
According to the report, pregnant women have been turned away from hospitals in Canada due to doctors not wanting to abort third-trimester abortions due to the stigma that surrounds them.
When McCann was asked about the study at the National Assembly of Quebec this Wednesday, the health minister said that she was looking into creating what she called an “additional team” that would travel from one establishment to another to conduct the abortions.
Liberal Minister Gaetan Barrette did confirm that doctors are generally “uncomfortable” with doing late-term abortions.
McCann has served on the National Assembly of Quebec since 2018, the province which according to a 2014 study, has the highest abortion rate in the country.
A report by sexologist Sylvie Levesque reports that 12.5 percent of students surveyed said they have had an abortion. Amongst those who have had an abortion, 16 percent said they have had two, while seven percent said they had three and 4.4 percent said they had four or more abortions.
That survey was conducted with 2,345 students, and was consistent with other studies by the University of Ottawa that found Quebec had the highest abortion rate—a province where over one in four pregnancies end in abortion, compared to the national average of one in five.
Ontario locals help stop nearly-completed wind farm from running due to danger to bats
The Environment Minister is closing a $200 million project by Nation Rise Wind Farm near Finch, Ontario. The Stormont County town windmill project was nearly complete with many of the planned 29 turbines already constructed. That came to an abrupt halt on Monday when Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the approval, citing a threat to the local bat population.
Several of the turbines were ready to begin generating power and the project had been previously approved by the Environmental Review Tribunal. Nation Rise Wind Farm is a subsidiary of the multinational EDP Renewables, their North American headquarters is in Texas.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” Yurek said in a press release. “While I agree with most of the conclusions of the tribunal, I disagree with the tribunal’s conclusions with respect to the degree of harm that will be caused to local bat species by the project.
“I am therefore altering the tribunal’s decision based on my conclusion that the project will cause serious and irreversible harm to bats, and I revoke the approval.”
The Environmental Tribunal held weeks-long hearings to look at objections to the project that covered a range of issues. It’s been a rather divisive issue in the community and the township has twice voted against being a “willing host” for the project.
There are a variety of reasons people complain about wind turbines in their community. The eye sore, the claim that vibrations caused by them bring on migraines, the price of real estate drops instantly and as well the effects on the local wildlife.
Yurek decision came seven months into the projects construction, telling EDP Renewables that he had the authority to “confirm, alter or revoke” the Environmental Review Tribunal’s approval, “as I consider in the public interest.” His reasoning was also based on the potential harm to the wildlife “in the context of the minimal contribution the project is likely to have on the electricity supply in Ontario.”
The tribunal had ruled such risks to the various bat populations were negligible.
The colonies of bats include big brown bats, hoary bats and little brown bats, which are on the Species at Risk Ontario List. The fear is that the bats will fly into the turbine blades. Yurek admits that one while one can’t know the full extent of the harm, it’s better to err on the side of caution.
“This power project has been very divisive for our community; now North Stormont can again be a good place to grow,” said Maragret Benke in a statement. a founding member of the grassroots organization Concerned Citizens of North Stormont. The group appealed the approval and reached out to the Minister for help.
In a statement provided to the Standard-Freeholder, EDP wrote. “This unprecedented decision means the (approval) that was issued by the minister’s own staff, defended by ministry legal counsel and subsequently ratified by the Environmental Review Tribunal is no longer in effect,” reads a statement from the company. “Decisions of this nature should be based on science and law, yet there was no expert testimony or evidence presented at the tribunal or to the minister that would provide a reasonable rationale for the minister’s decision.”
The issue of what risk the wind farm poses to bat populations was discussed at length during tribunal hearings held in Finch, in August of 2018.
