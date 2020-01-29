Man on parole accused of killing 22-year-old sex worker he was permitted to meet
A man who was let out on parole has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old sex worker after being granted permission to meet with her by his case manager.
Eustachio Gallese had been serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2004. He was released on parole in September of 2019 after serving 15 years of his sentence. Last week, Gallese met with Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City where Levesque gave massages. He was later arrested by police and charged with her murder.
According to CTV News, Gallese’s case manager wrote that Gallese was on parole even though he had a moderate risk of reoffending.
Gallese was also told by his case manager to stay away from relationships but that strictly sexual encounters are fine.
Dave Blackburn, and ex-parole board commissioner called the conditions “unbelievable” when speaking with CJAD 800
Bill Blair, the Public Safety Minister noted that the chair of the Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of Corrections Services will be conducting a full investigation of the matter.
Crime victims’ advocate, Nancy Roy said, “Families of crime victims attend the trial, they watch the accused get a slap on the wrist, then he gets paroled after a fraction of his sentence.”
“Ultimately, there are dangerous inmates, and this was preventable.”
When talking with CTV News, former inmates noted that faking rehabilitation is not an easy thing to do. They said that all of the power is in the hands of the case manager, who gets to know the inmate over a course of years.
Notorious 'Street Preachers' arrested again, this time in Kingston
The notorious “Street Preachers” are at it again. They are known best for their street preaching in London, Ontario, often being arrested for harassing people in public. Their most recent arrest came Thursday in Kingston. The two men were charged with causing a disturbance near the Queen’s University campus.
Police arrived at the corner of Earl Street and University Avenue around 3 p.m. after being called with reports of a disturbance according The Queen’s Journal.
Police have yet to confirm the identities of the men arrested however photos on social media as well as the birth dates that they did provide confirm that they are in fact Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar. Both men are facing criminal mischief back in London due to a prior incident in which they entered a church and harassed its parishioners.
Upon their arrest Carapella and Ravbar were sporting their classic sandwich-boards signs that display Biblical messages.
Both men have been charged under section 175 of the Criminal Code, they have since been released from the station after being held there for a brief period.
Campus security notified police of the two men after several female students complained that they were chastising them for their attire. Among them was Tegwyn Hughes who writes for the Queen’s Journal and sought out their comments for a story in the student newspaper. Both Carapella and Ravbar refused to give her comment for her story but instead criticized her pants.
“They told me that wearing pants was going to drive men to lust, and that I should wear a long flowing skirt,” she said. As she continued to walk away, she said the men told her she would be going to hell.
Hughes was informed the police had been called by campus security and decided to watch the two men continue to harass female students while waiting for the police to intervene. “They’d say that they were dressed whorishly, that they were listening to music that was letting Hollywood brainwash them to be immoral,” she said.
The Queen’s Journal published a story on their arrest and from their research they learned this was not their first breach of the peace.
“It gave me impression that in London these men are really well known and so they were looking to go into a new market and hopefully not be as prosecuted as they had been previously,” said Hughes.
The Kingston arrest is another example of Carapella and Ravbar travelling to spread their message. In June they were spotted in Port Stanley, and Waterloo in December. They’ve even travelled as far as the southern United States.
Their next scheduled court date for the London incident is Feb. 18.
Editor’s Note: This article was revised to give credit to Queen’s University’s student paper The Queen’s Journal for first reporting the story.
Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on over the weekend. According to Keean Bexte, the journalist who was assaulted by Yaniv on camera outside of the B.C. courts on January 14, 2020, Yaniv spent time behind bars on the charge of assault. She may face up to five years for the assault.
That same day, Yaniv falsely accused TPM‘s own Amy Eileen Hamm of sexual assault while at the courtroom. Hamm is suing Yaniv for defamation.
There was widespread speculation that Yaniv was arrested over the weekend, but The Post Millennial and other outlets were unable to verify the claims at the time. Bexte, being the alleged victim in this particular case, was able to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
When reached for comment, Bexte said, “Yaniv has been ordered to cease all contact with me, both directly and indirectly. I can’t wait for the day when Yaniv is put away for the long haul. He is dangerous and unpredictable.”
Even if Yaniv is behind bars, the civil litigations brought by Bexte and Hamm against Yaniv for assault and defamation respectively can proceed. According to Bexte, Yaniv would be court-ordered to appear for the civil litigations as planned.
Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the JCCF as representing Amy Eileen Hamm in litigation. Hamm is being represented by Carey Linde and lawyer Jay Cameron. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty under investigation for assault
The Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot Gritty is being investigated by police after a father claimed that the big orange furry monster punched his 13-year-old son in the back.
Chris Greenwell took his son Brandon to the Wells Fargo Center for a November meet and greet photoshoot with the beloved, google-eyed mascot.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Greenwell claims that “Brandon playfully patted the mascot on the head after the photo was taken. As Brandon walked away, Gritty got out of his chair, ‘took a running start,’ and ‘punched my son as hard as he could,’ Greenwell said Wednesday.”
“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” said a spokesperson for the Philidelphia Flyers.
A police spokesperson has described the alleged incident as a possible “physical assault” that occurred “during a photoshoot with 13-year-old white male and Flyers mascot Gritty. The investigation is active and on-going.”
The hashtag #FreeGritty is now trending on Twitter.
Edmonton liquor stores may soon require ID scanning prior to entry
A liquor store in Edmonton is testing out a new security program to combat a string of thefts over the past 18 months. Under the proposed new security system, customers will have to scan their ID before they can enter the premises according to a recent article in CBC.
Alcanna, Canada’s biggest private retailer of alcohol is launching a pilot project in partnership with Edmonton police. The project will be tested at Ace Liquor, located at 11708 34th St. in northeast Edmonton. Alcanna stated the intent of the project is to deal with “the epidemic of liquor store robberies that has plagued the city,” a problem that has escalated rapidly in the past year and a half.
“In 2019, EPS officers responded to almost 9,600 calls of theft of liquor — about 26 calls per day across the city,” Const. Robin Wilson said in the release. An increase of 200 percent since 2018.
“It’s not just people taking advantage of something that is easy, it’s somebody preying on people as well,” he said.
Dale McFee, Chief of Edmonton police told CBC News that investigators often find that some of the thefts are gang-related and that it presents a huge problem for the city.
“Ultimately, the way we are right now and the amount of officer time and different things that are going on in this space, it’s not working. So it’s time to try a few things.”
The new scan system requires patrons to scan their identification before the door will unlock and allow entry into the store. This practice has already been used by bars and nightclubs in Edmonton for years.
The Alcanna pilot project has been positively received by many including Const. Wilson who commended the company for “taking proactive steps to increase the safety of both their employees and the general public,”
Joe Cook is the vice-president of Alcanna which in addition to Ace Liquor, also owns the Liquor Depot, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis brands. “Just as was done with pre-pay and pay at the pump for gas stations, we are hoping Patronscan creates a safer shopping experience,” said Cook in a news release. “This is not shoplifting,” he said. “It is robbery with real or threatened violence.”
Edmontonians won’t have to worry about their privacy rights as the customer ID information will not be kept in the devices but stored in Patronscan’s data centre with restricted access, according to a press release from Alcanna.
