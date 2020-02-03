Man goes viral after snoozing at Super Bowl 

Where is the strangest place you’ve ever taken a nap? Do you think you could sneak in a few minutes at the Super Bowl? We know somebody who can, a video of a man sleeping at Sunday’s Super Bowl is going viral.
Karisa Maxwell, a Sporting News editor is responsible for capturing the footage of a man taking a snooze in his seat during Super Bowl LIV in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium according to Global News.
“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the Super Bowl,” Maxwell tweeted to her followers. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”
Seen leaning back against the stadium wall, the man is shown asleep in his seat, cross-legged with his mouth open. The man is surrounded by fans all up on their feet screaming and shouting for the game yet the man remained unfazed and unawake.
Maxwell asked her followers on Twitter whether or not she should take it upon herself to wake him up however a friend of the man came to wake him up after seeing the viral video himself.
“He just woke up,” Maxwell tweeted. “Oh no, should I tell him?”
Later, she wrote: “His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”
Footage of the rather expensive nap got people talking about the price of tickets this year which set a new record this year with an average resale value north of $6,400 USD according to CBS News.
“You gotta be rich to spend $1,500 plus on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep at the game,” one user tweeted at Maxwell.
“My man just wanted some time away from his kids,” another person said.
Several people applauded the man for his impressive ability to get some shuteye amidst a stadium of roaring fans.
“No sleep mask. No earplugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent,” wrote user Valerie Marissa Michaels, adding the hashtag #Respect.
One can only wonder if the man managed to snooze through the half time show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but as one Twitter user wrote, “Napping while watching football is very relatable to me,” one individual tweeted. “When you gotta nap, you gotta nap.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Baby Nut irks Baby Yoda lovers
If you were blown away by the international sensation that is Baby Yoda, there is more where that came from. Planters has decided to kill off their old mascot and rebrand with a new, baby peanut mascot called Baby Nut.
Many critics are calling it a ripoff of the new Star Wars character, sparking debate online. The change was made public via the Superbowl on Sunday. The ad was a follow up to an ad that they’d previously aired 11 days earlier in which the original Mr. Peanut was “killed off.”
The adult Mr. Peanut is hanging off a branch alongside actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after a cliffside car accident. Mr. Peanut decides to sacrifice himself in hopes that the branch won’t break for the other two. Mr. Peanut seemingly falls to his death.
In the highly anticipated follow-up Super Bowl ad, Snipes and Walsh return for the funeral service of Mr. Peanut and they are joined by other famous mascots as well such as the Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean. The Kool-Aid man sheds a tear that falls onto the grave causing leaves to sprout from the soil. The leaves unfurl to reveal a new Baby Nut—donning the same wardrobe as Mr. Peanut.
Baby Nut begins to communicate as a dolphin before speaking in an adult voice, saying, “Just kidding, I’m back. Where’s my monocle?”
Planters launched a “live-stream” of Baby Nut dancing around that has was viewed over 1.5 million times in just four hours according to Global News. They also showered social media with photos and memes of the new mascot.
Many people reacted negatively to the new promotion, claiming that it copied Baby Yoda from Disney’s new hit series The Mandalorian, a spin-off the Star Wars saga.
“Baby Nut is such a marketing rip off,” tweeted user Logan Coffman. “They’re slapping it on everything ’cause people see a baby version of something and insta buy.”
“How dare you compare him to that little nut,” one Baby Yoda fan tweeted
Many Twitter users were quick to make innuendos with the namesake of the new mascot, flooding the Planter’s page with sexual jokes. “Nut” being a vulgar term in reference to the male orgasm.
“Some ad exec was hip enough to know that kids are down with Baby Yoda, but not enough to know what nut means,” user @PKGoodness tweeted.
“Please release me from this marketing hell,” one user commented on the Periscope feed.“The Kool-Aid Man’s Tear’s revived Mr. Peanut into Baby Nut,” wrote user @ljredeye. “I need a drink.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn
Statement: All accounts found to have or be soliciting child sex exploitation material during the course of this investigation were immediately reported to Twitter.
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight. While many believe the distribution of these illicit materials is relegated to the seedy underbelly of the internet, this belief is far from true.
On Twitter, pedophiles seeking to exchange child pornography and other child sex exploitation images are utilizing secret hashtags to signal their presence and interest to each other. The hashtags #megalinks and #megadump are littered with tweets from otherwise empty accounts offering or soliciting illegal material.
One account offered a “megalink” for “£2 to my cashapp,” with one of the subsequent hashtags being “underage.” The video that accompanied the tweet was a screenshot that included a number of folders, one of which was tilted “CP,” short for “child pornography,” and another titled “500+teenie videos.”
These accounts are numerous, and Twitter does little to crack down on their existence in spite of reports.
Other users were more direct, asking specifically for “links” or “trades” of specific ages that interested them. One user requested 14-17 year olds.
Another sought to “trade links” for ages 12-17 years old. The trade would happen on Snapchat, another completely innocuous platform.
Multiple users are even seeking child pornography which includes rape and necrophilia themes, outright asking for the grotesque content while utilizing the “#young” hashtag.
The Post Millennial’s findings are in light of increasing scrutiny towards Twitter for politicizing its platform, routinely censoring conservative, gender-critical feminist, and even some anti-mainstream leftist accounts. Despite the crackdown on political speech, the social media platform has altered its terms of service to accommodate “minor-attracted persons.”
According to the most recent manifestation of Twitter’s Child Sexual Exploitation Policy, “Discussions related to child sexual exploitation as a phenomenon or attraction towards minors are permitted.”
Twitter has experienced a surge in accounts attempting to normalize and gain acceptance for “minor-attracted people” (MAPs) in recent years, many openly operating with impunity from Twitter under the Terms of Service.
Completely acceptable under the new guidelines are “artistic representations” of child pornographic images, of which many were found on accounts using the “minor-attracted persons” moniker in their usernames or bio spaces. One such drawing depicted a small child being raped by an adult man.
Others posted “soft-core” images of actual children, dressed-up and posed inappropriately. These images, primarily posted by foreign-language accounts, were immediately reported by The Post Millennial staff, and were pixelated to protect the identity of the victims.
Despite many “pro-MAP” accounts claiming they are “anti-contact” and simply striving for acceptance for immutable desires, MAPs are unabashed in expressing their disgusting desires towards children—all with the protection of Twitter’s terms of service.
Many of these accounts have gone unchecked and remain active–some even for years. As a social media platform that claims to protect its users, and even enjoys legal protections under US Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Twitter needs to provide answers for why it continues to allow accounts dedicated to child sexual predation to proliferate in its space.
The Post Millennial has contacted Twitter for comment on their tolerance of pedophiles on the platform, and on whether concrete steps will be taken to stop the free trade of child sex exploitation material using covert hashtags, but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians won't see Super Bowl commercials on Canadian TVs Sunday
Due to the outdated draconian broadcast regulations of Canada, US blockbuster Super Bowl ads won’t be played on Canadian TVs during the big game on Sunday.
Late last year the Supreme Court of Canada overturned a decision by the CRTC to allow US channels to air the American commercials in Canada.
This upset Bell and the NFL, who had an exclusive rights deal. Ratings for Bell were lost after the CRTC decision as Canadians flocked to channels that offered the superior US commercials.
Bell and the NFL took their grievance all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada and won, so after a few years of the US ads being available on Canadian TVs they’ll once again be replaced by lower-budget domestic ads.
To see the US ads, like the below Jeep commercial featuring Bill Murray reprising his role in Ground Hog Day, Canadians will have to once again go on the internet.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Did an anti-gun activist stage a ‘death threat’ for Twitter?
UPDATE: Joseph Sakran, speaking to the Baltimore Sun, has claimed that police advised him to delete the viral tweets which outlined the death threats he allegedly received at his home. The Post Millennial reached out to Fairfax County Police, the local law enforcement jurisdiction surrounding Fairfax Station—where Sakran’s home is located—and media relations officer Lieutenant Webb was able to confirm that Sakran did not file a police report, nor did the Fairfax Police advise him to delete the viral tweet.
“That’s just not something we do,” Webb said.
The Fairfax County PD is the jurisdiction which surrounds Fairfax station, where Sakran’s home is located, and where the death threat was allegedly discovered. This story continues to develop and information may change.
UPDATE: On January 27, Sakran appears to have deleted the tweet detailing the alleged death threat he received.
On Saturday, John Hopkins Hospital trauma surgeon Joseph Sakran posted to his Twitter alleging he had received a menacing “death threat” due to his gun-control activism.
The menacing threat, reading “The End is Near…” below a cartoon hand holding a gun, was allegedly found on Dr. Sakran’s car windshield. He posted two photos on Jan. 25 on Twitter. One shows the alleged threat below the wiper blade and one of Sakran holding it in his home.
Dr. Sakran went on to create an eight-post thread detailing his life history experiencing a gun-related injury, and notes his history of advocacy against gun violence. He also tagged the Twitter handles of gun control activist groups Moms Demand Action, Newtown Action Alliance, Sandy Hook Promise, and others.
He did not mention whether he reported the alleged death threat to the police in Fairfax County, Va.
Despite the thread going viral, gaining over 6,000 likes at the time of this article’s writing, some Twitter users observed discrepancies in Dr. Sakran’s allegation.
Visible in the reflection of the windshield appears to be the surrounding of a residential garage, which could indicate Dr. Sakran’s vehicle may have been parked indoors at the time the alleged death threat was discovered.
However, Dr. Sakran was interviewed by the Baltimore Sun where he asserts that he found it on his car “on or before” January 20 as he “made his way into work.” He says he took the paper from his windshield and placed it inside of his car, not believing it to be anything more than a flyer, and did not inspect it until “days later” while cleaning out the vehicle.
The interview was seemingly meant to offer clarity, but instead seemingly confirms that Dr. Sakran staged the death threat on his windshield in order to take a photo for Twitter.
Additionally, another user pointed out that the “after” photo of the note taken inside his home appears to have fewer creases and blemishes than the note photographed on his windshield.
Additional questions were raised about the tracing of the image to the device it was printed from. According to Snopes, a “majority” of colour printers are designed with the ability to produce a secret metadata called a Machine Identification Code embedded in all printed pages. The code enables for easier tracing of the source device a page was printed through.
However, according to publicly-available Fairfax police report records, Dr. Sakran does not appear to have filed any police report over the last week.
The Post Millennial reached out to Dr. Sakran for comment, but has not heard back in time for publication. This is an ongoing story and may be updated with additional details.
Social Media