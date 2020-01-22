Liberal MP’s letter to Bill Blair applauded by gun owners
Thunder Bay’s MP, Marcus Powlowski, recently wrote a letter to Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair, regarding the government’s plan to ban military style rifles. The letter received a lot of attention from those opposing the ban and was circulated around the internet.
The letter was dated January 16 and included objections and concerns regarding the plan. Powlowski said that he wrote the letter to pass on views of his constituents. One supporter wrote that Powlowski is “standing up to his own party.”
“Over the course of the past three months, I have heard a wide variety of views on this proposed ban,” wrote Powlowski. “I believe it is my role to ensure that these views are brought to your attention for consideration.”
iPolitics reported that Powlowski has worked as a doctor with First Nation communities in northern Ontario for around two years. He has also acquired two degrees in law from Harvard University.
“Given that there is currently no legal definition for a ‘military assault rifle’ in Canada, some community members I have spoken with are skeptical that a ban based on this term would make sense as a coherent firearm policy,” the letter said.
“Such a term, as they see it, is more political than policy oriented, and seeks to target certain firearms without a rational basis.”
“For some hunters in my riding, a ban on ‘military style’ firearms would seem to arbitrarily target one forearm over another based on their appearance.”
Powlowski brought up the fact that “military style assault rifles” are frequently used for legal hunting reasons.
Many people have also brought up the fact that the ban will be directed at gun owners who obey the law and legally own their weapons as opposed to the criminals who obtain and use firearms illegally.
Glen Motz, the Alberta Conservative MP, has demanded in a House of Commons petition that the issue be debated in court. Part of the reasoning includes Bill Blair’s estimation that the ban will cost over $250 million.
Powlowski wanted to make it clear that he supports the platform but thought that the concerns should be passed on and considered.
He told iPolitics, “I’m completely behind the Liberal party’s policy,” he added, “I’m not a gun enthusiast, I’m just passing on the views of my constituents, it’s part of my job as a Member of Parliament on behalf of my constituents.”
The House of Commons petition against the Liberal gun ban has accumulated 93,683 signatures and counting. The petition has been open since Dec. 17, 2019 and closes on Feb. 15, 2020.
Saskatchewan sides with Ontario and Alberta on opposing gun bans
Provinces are disagreeing with the federal Liberals regarding their plan to enforce a handgun ban. They are instead siding with law enforcement who are arguing that banning legal guns is not the way to reduce violent crimes in Canada.
Saskatchewan is among the governments arguing against the planned handgun ban which is only directed at legal gun owners. They are also against banning semi-automatic rifles and allowing municipalities to choose whether they want to ban handguns for their areas on their own judgement.
Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, also commented that bans on legal gun carriers will not be an effective way of lowering gun violence in his area or others.
In Alberta’s legislature, they unanimously passed a motion to preserve the rights of their legal gun owners.
Gun bans are opposed by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. CTV News reported Vancouver police Chief, Adam Palmer saying, “The firearms laws in Canada are actually very good right now. They’re very strict.”
Trudeau previously said, “I very much look forward to the election campaign in which we will be able to share with Canadians our vision for how to keep Canadians safer.”
“That involves, yes, strengthening gun control but it also involves investments that … are so deeply needed in community infrastructure.”
Palmer argued, “People can’t be naive to the realities of how it works with organized crime and smuggling.”
“There will always be an influx of guns from the United States into Canada,” he added. “Heroin is illegal in Canada, too, but we have heroin in Canada.”
Petition calls out Liberal government for 'egregious' proposed gun laws
A new petition to the Canadian government from concerned gun owners has reached just under 30,000 signatures in just two days, as gun rights advocates feel as though their own government is taking away their rights.
The petition, initiated by Bradley Manysiak—a concerned citizen from Medicine Hat, Alberta—is made up of eight points, with a focus on the “egregious overreach of executive authorities, bypassing the democratic process of the House and the elected representatives of Canadians.”
The petition argues that the government has expressed intention to ban “military-style assault rifles,” though the term is not considered a legal definition in Canada, leaving too much room for interpretation which could lead to abuse by the government.
The petition argues that the government’s use of an Order in Council to ban those aforementioned “military-style assault rifles” would be an “egregious overreach of executive authorities, bypassing the democratic process of the House and the elected representatives of Canadians,” with the use of an Order in Council “neglecting to acknowledge the survey on firearms where the majority of respondents did not support further limiting access to firearms & assault-style firearms.”
Tracey Wilson, a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, says the petition is a necessary and a simple request. “This petition is a simple, reasonable ask: respect proper parliamentary procedure. If the Liberals want gun bans on legal owners, then let’s debate the merits of that democratically,” argues Wilson.
“Let’s review the evidence and data, hear from experts, study the issue and come up with the most effective measures to help keep Canadians safe.”
Wilson believes that the Liberals gun platform is ineffective, as it doesn’t move to remove weapons from the hands of criminals, and it refuses to acknowledge the overwhelming number of gun crimes which are committed with illegal firearms, rather than legal ones.
“Liberals have always used gun control measures to ineffectively combat crime and gang violence because tackling the root causes of why this devastating violence continues to plague our country is a long, difficult, complex fight,” Wilson went on to say. “It can’t be done in one short election cycle and they fear they may not receive the credit.”
The petition also clearly makes this point, stating that a ban on these weapons would unjustifiably target legal firearm owners, who generally go through high standards of vetting to receive their weapon in the first place. ” Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) and Restricted PAL (RPAL) holders are subject to daily screening and are statistically proven to be less likely to commit crimes than non-PAL & non-RPAL holders.”
The pro-gun petition completely has already surpassed a petition launched in November of 2018, which calls for a strict ban on handguns. That petition, which ran until March of 2019, received only 20,110 signature compared to the nearly 30,000 acquired in only three days in the pro-gun petition.
To view the full petition, click here.
Liberal minister says police chiefs support gun ban
Correction (Dec. 12): The original version of this story incorrectly asserted that Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair was speaking about the Liberals’ proposed handgun ban in Parliament last week. The minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment before the story was published, but reached out to a former Post Millennial editor’s inactive email account to ask for a correction. As soon as The Post Millennial was reached on Monday the correction was issued. We regret the error.
The Liberal government continues its push for bans on guns—but they aren’t very clear on what exactly that means.
Many are perplexed by the proposed ban on certain gun models.
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said they support a ban on “military-style assault weapons” Tuesday in the House of Commons, saying, “For more than four decades police chiefs have been calling for the banning of those weapons.”
“Minister Blair would do well to listen to the experts on this and refocus on combating crime.” said Tracey Wilson, VP of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, a registered federal lobbyist group.
Asked at a Senate Committee last April how Bill C-71 could be improved, Chief Palmer’s reply included “more restrictions on certain specialized military weapons like certain rifles.”
When the Liberal government announced its proposed ban of some semi-automatic guns, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police expressed support: “Ontario’s police leaders support a prohibition on all military-designed assault rifles. In our view, these weapons have no place in our communities and should be reserved for use by Canada’s military and law enforcement.”
Blair’s spokesperson also provided The Post Millennial with several references of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) as far back as 1977 calling for a ban of assault rifles.
In regards to the Liberals’ proposed handgun ban, the annual meeting of Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police didn’t see its efficacy in August, as reported by CBC. The consensus was given in an interview with the CBC by Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, who stated that in the majority of cases involving gun violence, the gun in question was already illegal in the first place.
“People can’t be naive to the realities of how it works with organized crime and smuggling,” said Police Chief Palmer. “There will always be an influx of guns from the United States to Canada. Heroin is illegal in Canada too, but we have heroin in Canada.”
“In every single case there are already offences for that,” Palmer said in Calgary, following the meeting. Palmer is the president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.
“They’re already breaking the law and the criminal law in Canada addresses all those circumstances,” said Palmer. “The firearms laws in Canada are actually very good right now. They’re very strict.”
The handgun ban the Liberals are proposing wouldn’t be at the federal level due to the high expense of a buyback program as there are already 900,000 guns legally owned in Canada. This strategy would also only target law-abiding handgun owners. Instead, the Liberal plan would leave it to the individual municipalities to regulate the parameters that best work for them.
This poses a number of questions around how such laws would be implemented, according to professor and constitutional scholar at the University of Ottawa Carissima Mathen when speaking to the CBC earlier this year. The ban would come with the risk of punishment, which would fall under criminal law, and that is federal jurisdiction, whereas municipalities look to provincial law for guidance. The ban would therefore require all three levels of government to cooperate, according to Mathen.
Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said that his party rejects the idea of a handgun ban in Toronto, saying it would unfairly punish legal firearms owners, when the majority of gun crimes are committed with illegal firearms, many smuggled in from the US.
Chief of Police for Toronto Mark Saunders seemed to support Ford as well in a recent interview with CBC Radio estimating that 80 percent of illegal guns seized on the city’s streets can be traced to sources in the US.
In a previous interview in the summer of 2018, Blair told the CBC host that gun bans do not work, citing his experience as the former Toronto Police chief. Since becoming the minister of public safety he’s reversed his position.
GUN BANS: Pandering to the outrage mob
Tracey Wilson is the VP of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, a registered lobbyist. She’s an avid hunter and sport shooter. She resides in Ottawa and enjoys spending time with her children and grandson at the range and hunting camp.
Canadian gun owners find themselves in turmoil, once again being threatened with forced confiscation of their legally acquired property. Why? Because we have a Liberal government, again, who will do anything they think pleases their voters and possibly gains them a wedge issue to add more voters onto their team, by any means necessary.
The 30th anniversary of Canada’s worst multiple victim mass shooting has come and gone. The memorials to the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989 were packed with people, standing in solidarity, honouring these victims. This is as it should be.
So why bans now? One answer–the outrage mob, and the Liberals are happy to bend a knee to it. Anti-gun lobby groups have been applying tremendous pressure on the government to ban semi-auto firearms for months leading up to the anniversary; it’s paid off. They have a promise from the Liberal elite that they will finally punish gun owners for that decades-old-crime by banning the type of gun used in the shooting, and others like it. The “list” of guns on the government’s radar has not been published as of yet, but gun owners wait with bated breath to see if theirs are on the list.
The idea of picking and choosing guns from a list due to their notoriety shows Canadians this isn’t about public safety; it’s about pacifying the rage mob. The infamous Ruger Mini 14 that was used that fateful day was never again used in a mass shooting, in fact mass shootings are rare in Canada and hunters and ranchers have used the Mini 14 for decades since then without issue. It’s a semi auto, magazine-fed hunting style rifle that is affordable, easy to clean and reliable. It functions the same as any other semi auto rifle, and in Canada they are all pinned to a maximum of five rounds of ammunition.
So, the Liberal plan is to skim through the FRT (Firearms Reference Table), a list of guns in Canada, consult with the outrage mob, and pluck this gun or that one and put them on “the list” according to their notoriety alone. Imagine crafting policy about anything else in this manner.
What of drunk driving? Ban the Toyota Corolla or the Honda Civic because they are involved in the most fatal accidents? Or maybe ban Vodka and Whiskey because they are the vector most often used? This kind of policy development almost seems infantile to those who understand what they are actually doing.
The outlier here is the AR-15, likely the most misunderstood rifle of all time, a gun that has never been used for a mass shooting in this country. We found one case of it being used in a crime. Louise Russo was shot during a botched mob hit at a North York sandwich shop in 2004. The mob hitman used a stolen AR-15. No licensed gun owner has ever committed a crime with one, ever, and no mass shootings were ever committed with one in Canada. But rest assured it’s on “the list”. 80,000 AR-15’s are owned across Canada by licensed, RCMP-vetted gun owners, every one of them registered, pinned to a maximum of five rounds and are confined to be used solely at RCMP approved ranges. Their downfall is their notoriety, nothing more.
The biggest tragedy of this entire mess is the resources and focus wasted on buying legal guns out of the safes of gun owners rather than investing that $600 million-plus in a credible way to combat crime.
None of that matters to a government who is content to trade it’s integrity, and your safety, for political cheap points. We are witnessing political theatre replacing evidence-based policy decisions.
The outrage mob celebrates, and Trudeau’s administration panders to them despite knowing better.
