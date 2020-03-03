Liberal MP introduces bill to legalize heroin, crack cocaine and meth
The Liberal Member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of Beaches – East York has introduced a private members bill that would decriminalize the possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and meth.
If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (who is the MP in question) has previously been very open about his own drug use, saying in 2018 that he enjoys cannabis. This statement came a day after the prime minister legalized the drug.
So far, it is unclear the level of support the bill will receive from other members of parliament, or whether the bill will be supported by the federal government.
Erskine-Smith has been somewhat of a cavalier within the Liberal Party. During the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the Toronto-based MP was the only member of the Liberal caucus that voted in favour of voting key witnesses to testify.
Speaking about Erskine-Smith’s bill, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Barrie – Innisfil John Brassard said, “Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are looking to legalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine, and crystal meth.”
“These drugs are extremely dangerous,” he added. “They tear families apart and do lasting damage to people who use them. They should remain illegal.”
Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission
The underlying message of the federal government’s new plans for a regulatory Communications Commission is that the government is here to help curate the internet for Canadians. The proposed Commission would decide what sort of online content is to be “trusted.” It may be meant to comfort complacent Canadians, but it isn’t comforting at all. Such a gambit would provide the administrative state the ability to restrict media that it simply doesn’t like, under the guise of wanting to protect us all from “harmful content.”
The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel’s report, issued January 29, 2020, threatens “a free, unfettered internet through which Canadians can speak, learn and communicate without permission of the state,” argues Peter Menzies of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. This report recommends “a sweeping series of interventions that would make all online media – from online sites such as Rabble to Rebel News, and in any language – subject to government regulation.”
“That’s right: After more than a century of non-interference in speech through telecommunications, it is suggested that the state will determine what constitutes news and, when the proposed objectives of the act are included, “trusted” news,” Menzies explained in the Globe and Mail.
“Yet,” he goes on to say, “there are no recommendations among the 97 listed regarding safeguarding the independence of the regulator of news from political interference or of improving transparency regarding its decisions.”
As if to prove Menzies’ point, federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault stated on February 2 that “If you’re a distributor of content in Canada … we would ask that they have a license, yes.”
“We will not impose licensing requirements on news organizations nor will we regulate news content,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a day later. No doubt he was responding to outrage from media people across the country and from the full range of the political spectrum.
This backtracking should be welcomed as a positive signal for preserving Canada as a free society. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s statement appears to have been nothing more than a temporary deflection of criticism. The plan to monitor and regulate the internet carries on in other forms, like a proposal for a new study that would require internet platforms to do the dirty work of censoring.
The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage emerged with a resolution on February 26, stating: “It was agreed, — That the committee undertake a study of the creation and implementation of new measures for online media platforms and internet service providers requiring them to monitor, address and remove content that constitutes hate speech and remove any other content which is illegal in Canada or prohibited by the Criminal Code such as incitement of violence, incitement of genocide, creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda and exploitation of children, in a timely manner.”
It seems that the federal government is trying to gain an acceptable foothold into the regulation of online content, including news media, by referring to the elimination of the most egregious and criminal content out there – terrorism, child pornography and incitement to violence and genocide. If this Committee’s resolution merely required online media platforms and internet service providers to remove content that violates Canada’s Criminal Code, it would amount to no more than redundant virtue-signalling. Owners and managers of websites are already in the practice of not posting illegal or criminal content, or removing it when it slips through. They don’t need further resolutions to ensure that they comply with existing law.
But the Committee doesn’t stop at mere virtue-signalling. Rather, it proposes to study the banning of “hate speech” as something separate and different from illegal content prohibited by the Criminal Code. Banning “hate speech” without clearly defining “hate speech” is a serious threat to freedom of expression. People have subjective and very different experiences as to what they feel is hateful or not hateful. Hate, like beauty and like extremism, is in the eye of the beholder.
The Committee proposes that online media platforms and internet service providers do the work of monitoring and removing any content “that constitutes hate speech” on the government’s behalf. That is precisely the sort of subjective and open-ended power that can easily be abused and broadened to remove content that someone finds objectionable, but that doesn’t rise to the high threshold of being criminal. We have already seen Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube move to censor or penalize politically incorrect speech, such as Meghan Murphy being banned from Twitter for “misgendering” someone.
More and more, political activists are quick to denounce as “hateful” whatever they disagree with. This kind of name-calling is already having a chilling effect on the public debate on virtually all social and political issues. Empowering government bureaucrats with the authority to censor what they subjectively feel to be “hateful,” or mandating independent companies to engage in censorship on their behalf, will only serve to punish “wrongthink” while stifling the necessary discourse and exchange of ideas that permit a free society to flourish.
Trudeau appoints former PM Joe Clark as lead on UN Security Council bid
It was announced that The Right Honourable Joe Clark, P.C., C.C., will travel to Algeria, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt over the next week as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Canada’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in an effort to collect votes.
“Canada highly values its long-standing relationships with Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, and Qatar,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, P.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs, who made the announcement. “I am pleased to have Mr. Clark’s support as we campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.”
Clark will endeavour to strengthen Canada’s relationships with these four nations and discuss ideas for how best to collaborate and cooperate on regional security, trade, and other areas. Canada’s contributions to a Security Council that is able to adapt and respond to peace and security challenges internationally are at the top of Clark’s agenda.
“I look forward to helping strengthen these important relationships,” Clark said, “including on issues such as peace and security. Canada is committed to working together with our partners toward a more peaceful and inclusive world.”
Canada has a recent history with Algeria when the two nations joined to launch the Global Counterterrorism Forum in 2011. They were co-chairs of the Capacity-building in West-Africa Region Working Group until 2019. Egypt and Canada have cooperated on international peacekeeping efforts in the Sinai region.
Canada has a current troop deployment to a multinational coalition based in Bahrain to oversee counter-terrorism in the Horn of Africa region. Qatar has an outpost of the College of the North Atlantic, which has graduated over 4,500 students since 2002.
The region is the eighth-most important trading partner to Canada, with the value of bilateral trade to the area (excluding Israel) reaching $12.44 billion in 2018, and the number of students attending universities in Canada topping 29,000.
With a seat on the UN Security Council, Canada anticipates continued work with partners in the Middle East and North Africa toward the goals of peace, addressing climate change, promoting economic security, gender equality, and multilateralism.
New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken
While not every Canadian has an answer of how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government certainly doesn’t have one either.
DART & Maru/Blue conducted a poll for the National Post and found that many Canadians at the moment agree with the following, “Right now, Canada is broken.” In fact 69 percent of Canadians across the country agree with that statement across the country and 83 percent agree with it in Alberta.
“This is one of the few polls that I just looked at — and I’ve been doing this for 30 years, so I did polling around the Oka Crisis — I was astonished when I saw some of these numbers, but I’m not surprised,” said John Wright, a partner with DART.
“A lot of the blame has been centred on the prime minister and the Liberal government,” said Daniel Béland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.
The Liberals seem to be taking the brunt of the blame for the rail blockades with many feeling that Justin Trudeau is not leading the country in a positive direction, nor do they feel that Trudeau has come through on his signature promise to be the Prime Minister that stands up for Indigenous people. Two-thirds of Canadians feel he hasn’t fulfilled that pledge.
Beland believes that part of the reason for this is that when the blockades first started, Trudeau was out of the country, campaigning to have a seat on the United Nations Security Council which left Canadians feeling alienated from their leader.
“There was some form of void. The government left the impression — at least many people came to the conclusion — that there was no one really in charge of the situation,” said Béland.
As time has dragged on Canadians have only had less and less faith in the Prime Minister, with only 27 percent of Canadians who think Trudeau has handled the situation well. The premiers on the other hand had a higher, 45 percent approval rating for their handling of the issue.
Many Canadians themselves feel torn on the concerns of Indigenous people in Canada partly because of the Canadian government’s treatment of them throughout history. The poll showed that 57 percent of Canadians agree that “governments lie to Indigenous people about making things better for them.” More than half, 62 percent of Canadians believe Trudeau has not delivered on his promise to Indigenous people.
Canadians who were polled about the methods of the blockades as a form of protest disagreed with it by about 50 percent but said they would “stand with Indigenous people in solidarity” to help find another way to solve the issue. The other half of Canadians felt that “we’ve done enough for Indigenous people in Canada.”
When the poll asked Canadians if they would support a one-time payment issued immediately to Indigneous people for things like “food, clean water and housing.” two-thirds said they would support such a payment, even if it cost $1 billion.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted on Feb. 24 and used a sample selection of 1,511 random Canadians.
Trudeau government apologizes after hiding $183,000 in environmental contracts
The Trudeau government has been forced to apologize after attempting to to hide nearly $200,000 that they gave to an environmental group, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Liberal’s Natural Resource Minister Seamus O’Regan had to tell the public that he was “deeply sorry” after a Conservative MP discovered the supposed cover-up.
The Trudeau government paid the Pembina Institute $182,958 in contracts and $1.7 million in grants between 2017-19.
O’Regan now has some egg on his shirt after previously saying that they paid the Pembina Institute nothing, suggesting that the government did “not [grant] any contracts to the Pembina Institute.”
Before all this was revealed, Liberal MPs called the accusation baseless. Soon after this, however, O’Regan had to admit that the government had made an error in not publishing this money.
In a statement, Minister O’Regan said that he was “discussing the matter with my department officials to ensure this does not happen again … I know now that a mistake was made and this information was false. I am very sorry for that. I am deeply sorry.”
