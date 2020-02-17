Lesbians removed from Australian Pride for “transphobia” 

A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber with critical views towards transgender self-ID.
Arielle Scarcella runs an LGBT-centred YouTube channel with over 630,000 subscribers.
She has also spoken out against self-ID laws which have enabled biological males to be transferred to women’s prisons after the commission of serious offences, such as sexual assaults. In 2018, Scarcella collaborated on a video with Blaire White discussing how lesbian sexual preferences that do not include an attraction to biological males who transition to female were not “transphobic.”
Les-Talk was originally planned to be one of the events featured at Sydney Mardi Gras, the local Pride parade and festival. A panel-style discussion also featuring Tania Safi of Buzzfeed, the event began to draw ire from trans rights activists for including Scarcella. A petition was launched on February 15 demanding Scarcella be removed and replaced “preferably by someone of intersectionality.”
The petition was launched by Johnny Valkyrie, a transman and drag performer most notorious for a January incident at the Brisbane National Library. Valkyrie hosted Drag Storytime at the library, and was one of the two performers confronted by demonstrators from the University of Queensland National Liberal Club chanting “drag queens are not for kids.” The protestors were filmed and doxed.
The doxing resulted in one of the protestors, an openly gay student named Wilson Gavin, committing suicide the next day. Valkyrie used the opportunity at the library to raise funds for his “top surgery,” including a post on the day-of Gavin’s death—later updating the post to claim it was made prior to knowledge of his passing.
According to Valkyrie’s petition, Tania Safi of Buzzfeed has already dropped out of Les-Talk stating “I do not agree with Arielle’s transphobic and biphobic beliefs.”
10 Hours ago, Valkyrie uploaded an update to the petition, celebrating the “deplatforming” of Scarcella and Les-Talk.
Les-Talk was not officially cancelled, but was disassociated from Mardi Gras, according to a Facebook post made on the event’s official page. According to the post, the event is going forward being “privately held” by the “POC Queer women” organizing it.
Scarcella has not been disinvited from the event, and the event will proceed at another venue, separate from the LGBT Pride festivities.
Les-Talk’s Facebook page was littered with offers of support posted to the page’s wall by individuals outraged by Scarcella’s treatment.
Even multiple transpeople defended Scarcella’s beliefs, asserting she was not transphobic. One transwoman pleaded with the community to give Scarcella a “second chance,” while a transman praised Scarcella for “saying things no one else talks about.”
Scarcella is dismissive of the claims of transphobia, asserting she is anything but. “People have labeled me transphobic for being critical of trans ideas. I have no issues with being transgender. I’ve had more trans people in my videos than any other YouTuber to date,” she told The Post Millennial, noting that her only issue is with self-identification laws which might put women in danger.
“To those who truly believe I’m transphobic, I hope you change your hive-mind mentality and see how much you’re hurting your own community by acting so hateful.”
WATCH: Child drag queen 'Desmond Is Amazing' is in real danger
Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen. Described as a “trailblazer” by Good Morning America, Desmond is popular amongst LGBT circles, but many both in and out of the community are becoming concerned for the safety and health of Desmond.
The first moment of controversy for the tween came when he performed in an adult gay club. Many found the performance too sexual to be appropriate for a child, and the adults throwing him dollar bills as though he were a stripper did not make the situation any better. His mother defended the performance, blasting criticism as “blatant homophobia.”
However, darker allegations surround Desmond. In a disturbing livestream with an adult livestream, he is seen joking about ketamine use and displays a “snorting” notion, indicating he knows how to use it. See below.
Furthermore, he is seen doing an interview with notorious convicted murderer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for the killing of Angel Melendez. Alig and his roommate killed Angel during a heated argument, dismembered his body, and disposed of him in the Hudson River. Not exactly a character that any mother of sane mind would allow around their child alone. See below, circled is Alig.
It’s clear that surface-level issues people have with Desmond such as inappropriate outfits and performances are only the tip of the iceberg. At best, he is experiencing severe neglect. At worst, abuse.
I chronicled all of these allegations and more in the video below. I hope people can begin focusing on these far more urgent aspects of Desmond’s story rather than just the fact that he is a drag kid.
Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in history
Like it or not, and regardless of whether or not he is perfect on LGBT issues, Donald Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in American history. If that sounds ridiculous to you, you might only be paying attention to news outlets that are sworn to bashing Trump and his administration. He is definitely due some credit for several actions that positively impact LGBT people at home and abroad. Here are a few:
Trump is the first president in history to support gay marriage at the time of his election
Unlike previous presidents—whether they were Democrats or Republicans —who all were firmly anti-gay marriage at the start of their terms, Trump supported gay couples right to wed from his very first day in office and onward. Many LGBT fearmongered that he would take away this right, but they were wrong. Many people seem to suffer from short term memory loss and can’t recall the time when Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton were arguing about who was more pro-traditional marriage in order to be elected. Trump could have very easily pandered to his traditional conservative base who wouldn’t have batted an eyelash if he said he was against gay marriage, but he did the opposite.
Trump launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality
One of the biggest human rights tragedies that is seen across the globe is the criminalization of being LGBT, particularly in the Middle East and some African countries. When speaking to the United Nations on Sept 24th 2019, Trump said, My administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing homosexuality. He went on to say, “And we stand in solidarity with LGBT people who live in countries that punish, jail and execute people based upon sexual orientation.”
While many on the right celebrated this initiative, most on the left either didn’t know it happened due to the confirmation bias of the news they consume. Even still, most who were aware refused to give any credit for this historic initiative simply because it came from Trump.
Trump has pledged to end HIV for the LGBT and general communities and is keeping his word
While other presidents would probably be called heroes for the LGBT community for doing the same, no one seems to credit Trump for this. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.
Trump was the first Republican president to celebrate Pride Month
While this may seem like something small, you would have to be completely ignorant of the history of the attitude toward Pride Month and LGBT issues by conservatives to not see that his simple tweet of support for Pride has likely changed hearts and minds within his base. This is unprecedented from a republican President, and is a positive step in the right direction.
Trump continuously nominated LGBT people into government
Patrick Bumatay is the highest-ranking federal judge who is openly a member of the LGBT community. He’s the second LGBT person nominated as a federal judge directly by President Trump. Mary Rowland is the first openly lesbian US District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, also directly nominated by Trump. If he was truly homophobic, this picks wouldn’t make much sense.
While Trump isn’t perfect (because no president is), we need to stop the hysteria that he somehow has a hatred for LGBT people. The proof is in the pudding, and it simply is not true.
A Canadian coach speaks out against biological males in women’s sports
A sizeable sector of the Canadian sports bureaucracy has recently decided that it is acceptable to allow a biological male to compete against female athletes. Clearly inspired by Bill C16, it is an interpretation of this amendment to the Canadian Human Rights Act that requires scrutiny.
Take, for example, U SPORTS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport). They introduced a policy in 2018 making it permissible for anyone to compete in the category with which they “identify.” A person could be on the men’s team one semester, then self-declare as a “woman” and immediately compete on the women’s team the next semester without being expected to undergo any form of pharmaceutical or surgical intervention.
Those of us coaching every day at ground level are dumbfounded by this development and we strongly disagree. In no way can this be fair to female athletes!
Now, I have played and worked in the sports sector for over 40 years across the globe: in South America, North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. As an athlete in track and field I won national championships, set national records, achieved NCAA “All American” accolades and proudly represented Canada on many national teams. As a leader, I have coached hundreds of athletes across the development spectrum—beginner to professional—in at least seventeen different sports and even assisted a pair of figure skaters to Olympic Gold (2002). And now I also represent some 3500 people, having been elected as president of the board at Athletics Alberta.
In all these years, after many a scandal, I have NEVER seen anything as preposterous as this “inclusion” doctrine.
Anecdotes accumulate across media platforms about male cyclists, weightlifters and track athletes establishing dominance on female podiums. More alarming, still, are the true stories about female bodies being crushed by impact with male contenders in the contact sports of handball, rugby and MMA fights.
Any policy forbidding us to make a distinction between the sexes is sure to impact athletes and competition officials, alike. Parents have already informed me that they will remove their daughters from sports if their girls are compelled to compete with males and/or share private spaces with them in locker rooms and hotel rooms. And if sports officials become worried about volunteering for fear of being labelled “hateful” in awkward situations where a participant’s identity must be resolved, we will have no ability to conduct competitions at all.
The situation as it applies to Canada seems ironic in the extreme. Even as we launch a national campaign to emphasize “safe sport,” this particular doctrine of “inclusion” is being promoted that will make female athletes more vulnerable than they have ever been in the history of sports!
Perhaps a better word might be “hypocrisy.” What other word could be used when we see the Government of Canada virtue-signaling about investing heavily in gender equity even as it privileges an ideology that threatens to push girls out of sports completely:
“In Budget 2018, the Government of Canada announced a target to achieve gender equity in sport at every level by 2035. This included an initial commitment of $30 million over three years to support data and research into innovative practices to promote women and girls’ participation in sport, and to support national sports organizations in promoting greater inclusion of women and girls in all facets of sport.”
For someone like me with an advanced degree in human biological sciences, the situation is perplexing, indeed. It has long been established that biological sex is permanent and that male athletes enjoy all the benefits their genetic category provides: bigger heart, larger lungs, stronger bones, larger body, greater muscle mass, more blood volume, greater size of tubes bringing air into the lungs, and an exaggerated level of aggressiveness, to list just a fraction of the vast array of physical advantages.
So, when I am coaching a young girl who has all the hopes and dreams of sporting success in her heart, what do I tell her? Am I supposed to lie? Am I supposed to pretend like she has any chance at making a team or a final when I look down the road at an ever-increasing number of male bodies who will be self-identifying into her category?
This situation begs so many more questions: How did we arrive at a point where Canadian sports leaders are formulating and promoting policies that completely ignore the existence of sexual dimorphism (physical differences between sexes)? Was a GBA undertaken? If so, was the impact on female athletes considered?
And what do we do now? How in the world do female athletes in Canada seek redress when everyone is afraid of running afoul of the law? Who is going to listen even if we can find a way to discuss this matter?
It is worthy of note that the very entity that was established to advocate on behalf of female athletes in Canada—the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women in Sports (CAAWS)—is the one sending speakers to various sports association meetings across the country promoting 100% acceptance of “transwomen” athletes into female sports (presumably at the behest of those eager to promote an agenda using Bill C16). A quick check online reveals the following Position Statement:
“Consistent with existing human rights legislation and CAAWS’s ongoing commitment to achieving equity for girls and women, CAAWS supports the full participation of all individuals in sport and physical activity in the gender in which they identify.”
They claim this is an effort to promote “inclusion” and “safety” in sports. Common sense tells us that it does no such thing. It cannot be “inclusive,” when the very presence of the biological male athlete serves to exclude a female athlete from a lane in a final race or from a position on a team! It is not “safe” when the legislation offers no mechanism to screen for ill intent and when the resulting physical injuries are bound to happen in only one direction.
Since the intent of Bill C16 was to address “discrimination”, I cannot help but ask: Which entity is experiencing discrimination here? When “gender identity” and “gender expression” were added to the Human Rights Act, was “sex” removed? Is it possible that as sports bureaucrats in Canada spend so much time promoting the shiny new rule, they have forgotten that “discrimination on the basis of biological sex” is ALSO still a possibility? Because for me and so many of my colleagues, it seems clear that including a male person in female competition inevitably results in “discrimination on the basis of sex.”
As a person with mentorship status in Canadian sport, I do not recall having been consulted about this doctrine and its impact. When I ask female colleagues, young and old, if they were consulted, nobody has answered in the affirmative. It is fair to say that female athletes across Canada were not consulted.
Apparently, the one person who WAS consulted happens to be a medical doctor who specializes in the hormonal and surgical transitioning of children. He was the key expert on an ad hoc working group assembled by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) in 2012 to consider “trans inclusion” in sports. The document of recommendations (2016) resulting from this one working group is now being foisted upon sports associations across Canada as the unassailable authority on “gender inclusion.”
Take a moment to absorb the irony, once again. A bureaucratic entity (CCES) whose sole purpose is to advocate for NO CHEATING and NO HARM in Canadian sports now makes it a priority to convince the entire sports sector that biological males should be welcome to compete against female athletes with no questions asked. In what way is this ethical or appropriate?
Those of us who conduct sports at ground level have a duty to sound the alarm. Members of parliament MUST understand the crisis that is about to unfold due to this faulty, ill-advised legislation.
Surely, the demise of women’s sports was not the intent of Bill C16?
On the bright side, I believe there are ways that a compromise can be achieved. Looking to our friends across the pond in the UK, their version of Bill C16 has built-in exemptions in law to protect female persons in specific contexts, including in sports. At ground level in Canadian sports, it might even be possible to include a third category in some instances to accommodate self-ID athletes.
Whatever the case may be, it is impossible to arrive at a happy consensus if we are offered no safe forum to meet and speak on this topic. It is beyond time that we are permitted to have this conversation about “inclusion” in Canadian sports without fear of reprisal.
Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?
Contrary to popular (but also declining) belief, being both LGBT and a Republican is not an oxymoron. Many feel that the permanent home of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people is the Democratic party, but there is an increasing amount of individuals expressing interest and support on the other side of the political spectrum. These individuals face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.
I’ve been creating content as a transgender Republican for four very turbulent years, and in that time I’ve seen the rise of other LGBT people who have entered the space and spearheaded powerful movements. In fact, some of the most impactful and effective influencers on the right are LGBT.
Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser turned conservative activist has hit the ground running with the #WalkAway campaign. He has amplified and published the voices of thousands who have chosen to abandon a Democratic party that they feel no longer represents or serves them.
Scott Pressler is another beloved gay conservative, perhaps most well known for his public cleanups of Democrat-ran cities such as Baltimore and most recently San Francisco. His San Francisco clean-up was met with incredibly hostile liberal protestors, who found a way to twist his good deed of removing trash from sidewalks into an act of racism. I was present at the cleanup and witnessed these deranged protestors for myself.
Last weekend, I was scheduled to participate in an LGBT Town Hall, facilitated and organized by Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway Campaign along with Scott Pressler and Mikey Harlow. The event was to be thrown in San Francisco. As you can probably guess, the reaction from the LGBT community and liberals in the area was extreme and volatile. The venue the event was supposed to be held at, The Women’s Building, cancelled just a few hours before the start time.
In a last-ditch effort to stand our ground, we decided to hold the event on the sidewalk in front of the venue, as both a way of sticking it to the unprofessional owners as well as letting it be known that we were not backing down. Chaos ensued. A clash between shrieking activists and LGBT conservatives happened on the street. Around seven cop cars arrived at the scene to try to keep the peace. Tensions were high, and altercations like the one below happened.
Nothing angers liberal LGBT cultists like having one of their own stray from their groupthink. Dissenters face violence and hateful opposition at every turn, all for the crime of thinking for themselves and questioning the status quo. It’s a hatred that is shocking to those who stray from the confines of the liberal LGBT hivemind, as the illusion of acceptance and love they once received is ripped away.
Unfortunately, right-leaning and Republican LGBT individuals often feel politically homeless, as they also commonly face rejection and skepticism from some segments of the Republican party. Recently, the Texas GOP denied a gay republican group called Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the Texas state GOP convention. This clearly illustrates the segment of the party that is still grappling with LGBT issues and people.
