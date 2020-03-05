Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs
Justin Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a private member’s bill that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although the prime minister does not believe it’s the solution “right now.”
Trudeau, however, did not rule out implementing this policy at some point over the Liberal government’s tenure.
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said “we will take a look at the proposals, but as we said many times, we believe in harm reduction, we believe in evidence-based policy. Our approach is to ensure that people get the support they need. We do not believe that decriminalizing hard drugs is the solution right now.”
Trudeau has often been asked questions about his stance on the decimalization of hard drugs throughout his tenure. In September of last year, for instance, the prime minister said that “we’re not looking at full decriminalization at all right now.”
During the opioid crisis, Trudeau also said that “I was absolutely opposed to the decriminalization of marijuana for many years and opposed to legalization. I am now opposed to decriminalization of hard drugs.”
Trudeau left the meaning of this comment somewhat ambiguous.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, the Conservative Party MP for Markham—Unionville Bob Saroya said, “Trudeau keeps saying ‘not now’ to legalizing hard drugs. My constituents and most Canadians will never want the legalization of hard drugs.”
“That is why my Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight against the legalization of drugs like crack, meth, and heroin. We know these drugs ruin lives, families, and communities. The conversation we need to have is about stopping the supply of drugs, prevention, and addiction services,” he added.
Trudeau’s most recent comments were in response to a Liberal MP’s private member’s bill that sought to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin, crack cocaine and meth.
If passed, the bill would decriminalize possession for personal use—making it acceptable to use these drugs so long as they are not sold.
Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.
Trudeau said on Thursday that “knee-jerk reactions” like closing Canadian borders to foreign nationals coming from infected areas weren’t currently in consideration.
“We’re going to stay focused on doing the things that actually matter: on empowering Canadians to make the right decisions for their own health, for their families’ health, listening to experts, working to co-ordinate with health authorities across the country, including in all provinces and territories and ensuring that our response is active and up to date every step of the way.”
Elsewhere in the world, Australia has banned travelers from South Korea who aren’t Australian citizens/permanent residents, as well as travelers from China and Iran, as the country deals with the 55 cases within their borders. Turkey has border restrictions in place as well.
Trudeau, though, has decided not to follow Australia’s lead on the matter.
“We know that keeping Canadians safe needs to be done in the right way and we’re going to keep doing the things that actually keep Canadians safe,” he said. “There is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a lot of knee-jerk reaction that isn’t keeping people safe, that is having real challenging impacts on communities and on community safety.”
So far, Canada has put out a travel warning to Iran due to the virus, as all non-essential travel is strongly advised against.
Canada is broken because Justin Trudeau broke it
New polls are giving us an inside look at what Canadians think of the state of their country—and it isn’t looking too promising.
The National Post tells us that 69 percent of Canadians believe that Canada is broken (83 percent believe this in Alberta). Angus Reid just released a poll revealing that Justin Trudeau has a 64 percent disapproval rating.
There’s a reason these two numbers are so similar: Trudeau is the one who broke Canada.
From the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, all the way to the revelation that Trudeau enjoyed wearing blackface to the most recent disaster that is the anti-pipeline movement that has paralyzed Canada’s economy, Trudeau has proven time and time again that he is not fit to govern.
Yet here we are. Just days ago, the Trudeau government announced that they had come to an agreement with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Yet, the blockades and protests and disruptions continue, making it impossible for many Canadians to go about their daily lives.
We are 27 days into the anti-pipeline protests and blockades. Now, students across Canada are walking out of their classrooms and taking to the streets to express solidarity with a cause that they hardly understand. It’s not entirely their fault either. Their prime minister and their professors seem are as clueless as they are.
Trudeau lives in a social-justice haze and over the last four and a half years, he’s done his best to make Canada in his image. The institutions are just as woke. Just check out this thought leader, Professor Uahikea Maile, explaining to impressionable, young University of Toronto students that Canada is a genocidal nation. This is Trudeau’s legacy.
He’s seemingly unwilling to let law enforcement dismantle the illegal blockades and clear the tracks. Most Canadians have grown desperate for a leader who is strong enough to get the job done.
The DART & Maru/Blue poll was conducted for the National Post among 1,511 randomly selected Canadian adult members of Maru/Blue’s online panel on Feb. 24 and is considered accurate within plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted their online survey from February 24 – 28, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,043 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.
Trudeau rejects police union's proposal to put army in Kahnawake
Prime Minister Trudeau responded to a recommendation from the Association of Quebec Provincial Police Officers president, Pierre Veilleux. Last week, Veilleux wrote a letter to Quebec Premier Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police if they are to intervene on the Kahnawake reserve.
The letter was written after Veilleux learned that a .50 calibre machine gun was seized by Peacekeepers—among other weapons last January according to La Presse.
Veilleux’s letter read, “This type of weapon, it should be specified, is used among other things, according to what is revealed to us on the site of the Government of Canada/Armed Forces, to pierce armour!”
Prime Minister Trudeau noted that he preferred the current negotiations, saying, “We have productive negotiations going on with the Mohawks. We recognize that it takes time.”
Trudeau previously stated that he does not want the confrontation with the Kahnawake to have similar optics to the Oka crisis in the 90s, a land dispute between the Mohawk people and the town of Oka, Quebec.
“Even if we have been able to restore the transportation of goods by CN, there are impacts on the commuter train [because of the blockade in] Kahnawake. We hope to be able to resolve this in a sustainable and peaceful manner soon.”
“We recognize that it is up to Quebec to manage a potential police intervention. We can settle this in a peaceful and lasting way,” added Trudeau
“There is no question of sending the Army against Canadian citizens. I have enormous confidence in our police forces and we have full confidence in the capabilities of the [provincial] government.”
WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus
The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.
With the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide and several recent cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canadians are looking to the government for a sound response.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Trudeau released a statement to the press outlining their plan of action.
The government stated that their, “top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.”
The press release stated, “The Cabinet Committee will be on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.”
Canada has fortunately not yet felt the impacts of the virus the way some other countries have however the statement said, “we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world.”
“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe. This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”
“The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.”
The members of the Cabinet Committee are:
- The Hon. Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
- The Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos (Vice-Chair)
- The Hon. Navdeep Singh Bains
- The Hon. William Sterling Blair
- The Hon. Patricia Hajdu
- The Hon. Mélanie Joly
- The Hon. William Francis Morneau
- The Hon. Carla Qualtrough
- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will also be a core participant of the meetings.
Canada has multiple systems in place to prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of COVID-19. These include the following:
- The Public Health Agency of Canada activated the Health Portfolio Operations Centre to ensure effective planning and coordination of the Agency’s response efforts, in collaboration with international, federal, provincial, and territorial partners.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada, through Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, is also in close contact with provincial and territorial Chief Medical Officers of Health to share information, coordinate response efforts, and support informed vigilance as the situation evolves.
- A Special Advisory Committee of Canada’s Chief Medical Officers of Health and senior public health officials is in place and focused on the coordination of federal, provincial and territorial preparedness and response across Canada’s health systems.
- Public Safety Canada has initiated the Government of Canada Operations Centre to coordinate activities across federal departments and agencies.
- Routine traveller screening procedures are in place at all of Canada’s ports of entry, and additional border screening measures have been expanded to all international airports in Canada to help identify any travellers returning to Canada who may be ill, and to raise awareness among travellers about what they should do if they become sick.
There is currently a total of 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Canada.
