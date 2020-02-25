Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley’s 60-year record with release of new album Changes
With the release of Justin Bieber’s most recent album—Changes—the 25-year-old has now had seven Billboard No. 1 albums in a row making him the youngest solo artist to do so, according to CBC News.
Bieber broke a 60-year record that was previously held by Elvis Presley. Presley obtained the record with the release of Blue Hawaii in 1961. The album was a soundtrack for a film that Elvis released with the same title.
Elvis was 26 when he released Blue Hawaii. On March 1, Bieber will turn 26.
A similar record is held by The Beatles, as a group. The four Beatles were all below 26 when Rubber Soul was released in 1966—becoming their seventh No. 1 album in a row. They eventually went on to release 19 No. 1 albums.
Ringo Starr was 25 at the time and was the oldest member of the group while the youngest member—George—was just 22.
Bieber’s new album marks his ninth to climb to the top 10. The debut was on Feb. 14 and was able to move 231,000 units in the first week. Changes is Bieber’s first album in over four years and it was released at the same time as a documentary series on YouTube. The album follows his 2015 album, Purpose.
The success of the album has come with controversy as Bieber was in the headlines for telling fans to help his Yummy single climb streaming charts in January. Bieber asked fans to play the song on repeat and buy it multiple times in an Instagram post which was later deleted.
During the Super Bowl, Bieber also used the song to promote Chipotle, the restaurant chain, on TikTok. Critics thought that this was not aligned with TikTok’s primary focus.
Yummy however, peaked at No. 3, and was unable to reach No. 1.
Tyler Tasson of Endemic Marketing in Toronto, said that Bieber’s tactics are possibly a warning sign of how music marketing may be manipulated in the future.
“On the one hand, reaching out to your fans and engaging them to do things like streaming the album and buying singles is great, but then getting them to try to manipulate the system is a whole other thing,” said Tasson.
The Billboard’s chart used to be decided by sales alone but now relies on streaming data as well. The musicians can use this to their advantage if they already have a large following.
“One could argue that the reason Elvis got that big was also good marketing, but there was also really amazing talent there,” said Tasson.
“Now, it’s all about how you can manipulate the game in a way to get to that number on the charts.”
Tekashi 6ix9ine scores a $13 million dollar record deal from prison
Controversial rapper Takashi 6ix9ine has just signed a 2 album $13 million deal despite being behind bars according to Global News. The Brooklyn native, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested in November last year with a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to a cavalcade of charges including firearm offences.
Takashi 6ix9ine has had massive success in recent years, with over 15.5 million followers on Instagram. He has also seen commercial success, with songs such as “Bebe,” which has reached over 900 million views on YouTube and his certified Platinum record Dummy Boy.
Prosecutors offered the 23-year old rapper a deal to reduce his sentence in exchange for testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The Nine Try are an offshoot of the Bloods gang of which Hernandez used to be a member. He told the judge presiding over the case that he joined the gang in the fall of 2017. Takeshi admitted that he helped gang members in a variety of crimes to meet the new member pledge of inductees to the gang to commit two crimes “I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey.”
This September, the Gummo rapper testified for the prosecution of Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, two leaders of the Nine Trey gang. Hernandez testified in front of a Manhattan jury, describing his time with the gang. Takashi admitted to attempting to assist in the killing of a rival gang member. 6ix9ine said he was later kidnapped by gang members at gunpoint after a falling-out.
The Stoopid rapper was originally going to be sentenced on January 23, 2020, but Billboard has reported that it has now been moved to Dec 18, 2019.
It is currently unclear how Takashi plans to record new music while in prison for his two-album record deal with 10k project, worth $13.2 million. According to Rolling Stone, The deal stipulates for two albums to be created, one in English and one in Spanish, a first for the rapper.
Justin Bieber fires back at PETA after condemnation of his exotic cats
No stranger to owning exotic pets, including a monkey, Justin Bieber has been dragged in front of PETA’s enraged head lights after the pop star’s purchase of two exotic cats valued at $35,000.
“Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fuelling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care’,” wrote the Senior Vice President of PETA in a statement to USA Today.
The cats in question are name Sushi and Tuna and are mixed breeds between the common house cat and wild African cats. They are a highly sought-after hybrid and are currently illegal in several states in the U.S. Being both highly aesthetic and being owned by a pop star has helped the cats amass hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram already.
Bieber didn't take PETA's accusation
“PETA can go focus on real problems,” Bieber writes. “Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue.. every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for.
“PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone,” he concluded.
In a lengthy reply sent to Billboard, PETA responded once more, eager to take the opportunity to talk down to him:
Sorry, Justin, but you must think more deeply about this issue: When millions of animals are losing their lives every year because not enough people adopt—choosing instead to shop—the animal overpopulation crisis is a ‘real problem.’ That’s what ‘sucks.’ PETA urges you to spend just one hour in a municipal animal shelter with us—we think you’ll understand how hard it is to look into the animals’ eyes and know that because people pay breeders, many of them will pay with their lives. You have the power to be a great role model on this issue—your behavior guides that of tons of your fans—so please put that to good
Justin Bieber finds meaning in God and family rather than fame and fortune
Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post a heartfelt update to his fanbase, and from what’s written, it sounds like the 25-year-old megastar has found meaning.
“I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards, and I was still unfulfilled,” wrote Bieber, who has an estimated net worth of $265 million.
“I could not change my mindset.”
From the outside looking in, it’s easy to assume that those with massive fame and fortune have it easy, but Bieber is quick to dismiss this.
“Have you noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child whose brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet.”
It only takes a quick jog of the memory to remember all of the antics Bieber once got up to. Just a few years ago, the Stratford-born entertainer was charged with a misdemeanour for throwing eggs at his neighbour’s house, and was arrested on DUI and resisting arrest.
Childhood stars are no strangers to career nosedives. This can be seen by the number of childhood stars who have been arrested, alone.
As The Atlantic pointed out in their dissecting of Bieber following egg-gate, studies delving into childhood stardom are few and far between, but psychologists who have taken on the topic say that a stable household with strict parental limits is key to preventing post-adolescent disaster.
“If the parents are able to keep every other aspect of the child’s life controlled and normal and there are continued boundaries and rules, those are the kids that do well,” psychologist Ginger Clark, an associate professor of clinical education at the University of Southern California, told USA Today.
“If you don’t have a really stable parental unit that’s setting limits ahead of time, then the roles get flipped easily and the child becomes the parent. They’re not ready for the responsibility. And you see kids spin out a little bit.”
The importance of a stable household
In the lengthy Instagram post, Bieber points this as a contributing factor to his behaviour.
“I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money, still young and rebellious as well … Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility.”
Despite the feel-good energy that is radiated from outlets like the Huffington Post about how much it “rocks!” to be a single mom, study after study has found that being in a two-parent household holds remarkable benefits, and children in those households do better in countless behavioural, economic, and educational fields.
That is not to say that a single parent cannot do a great job raising their child, but it does highlight the importance of having a stable home. For instance, the single greatest indicator of whether a child himself will be incarcerated is whether the child has a parent in prison.
Bieber went on to describe the struggles of being an entertainer. “You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe it’s due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.”
What Bieber describes is a lack of meaning in his life that he is unable to fill with car, clothes, money, drugs, or alcohol, and it’s a feeling that many young stars experiences.
Once-child star Mara Wilson pointed out in her CRACKED article “Seven reasons child stars go crazy (An insider’s perspective)”, this could be due to the idea of the “hedonic treadmill,” which theorizes that as a person makes more money, expectations and desires rise in tandem, which results in no permanent gain in happiness
The theory, which dates back to the times of St. Augustine and was properly examined in a 1971 paper, “suggests that the joys of loves and triumphs and the sorrows of losses and humiliations fade with time.
If people’s goals are to increase or maintain well-being, then their objectives will diverge depending on whether their fortunes have turned for the better (which necessitates slowing down or thwarting adaptation) or for the worse (which calls for activating and accelerating it). Brickman; Campbell (1971)
With the pressures of stardom weighing on him, Bieber found meaning not in his immense influence, fame, and fortune, but rather in his faith. As Dr. Jordan Peterson perfectly puts it, “There is no better pathway to self-realization and the ennoblement of being, than to aim for the highest good you can conceive of and to commit yourself to it.”
Bieber’s faith has never been kept a secret. It’s been publicly known that he has had private pastors, has tattoos of crosses and scripture, and has even asked his massive Instagram following to “PUT YOUR TRUST IN JESUS.”
“Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life, “Marriage”!!” wrote Bieber, who announced he would be having a Christian wedding with his fiance Hailey Baldwin. “(Marriage) is an amazing, crazy new responsibility…”
To avoid the traps that many child stars fall for, Bieber has aligned himself with his highest possible good. “Be kind today, be bold today, and love people today, not by your standards but by God’s perfect unfailing love.”
