Jessica Yaniv advances private prosecution against disabled journalist
Jessica Yaniv appeared at the Surrey Courthouse today to advance a private prosecution against Donald Francis Smith, an intellectually disabled citizen journalist Yaniv has accused of various charges of impropriety.
Yaniv’s prosecution appeared as “restricted access,” giving no information on the prosecution, its date, or its time of hearing—but a clerk at the Surrey Courthouse accidentally revealed the information to The Post Millennial when we inquired about why the listing’s information had been withheld from the public.
The private prosecution had been flaunted by the serial litigant on Twitter, with Yaniv mocking Smith, an intellectually disabled man living on social assistance, on its filing multiple times.
Yaniv’s history with Smith began when Smith took interest in Yaniv’s case along with the rest of the country—after Yaniv’s sordid history with minors was revealed by The Post Millennial. Smith ran a small YouTube channel and would provide social commentary on breaking news. During a livestream in August of 2019, Smith called Yaniv and demanded Yaniv cease calling his phone, and Yaniv threatened to murder Smith in response.
The tension between the two only escalated from there, with Yaniv routinely launching accusations at Smith via Twitter. At one point, Yaniv accused Smith of calling Yaniv from a blocked-ID number repeatedly, but a preliminary review of records from Smith’s primary phone number—one he claimed was his only phone—demonstrated no more than five calls were made to Yaniv during a four-month time period.
In November of 2019, Jessica Yaniv filed multiple copyright strikes against Smith’s Youtube channel, causing it to be banned from Youtube. The copyright process required Yaniv to sign a contract with Youtube stating that Yaniv had ownership of the content on Smith’s channel, all of which were videos Smith took himself. YouTube does not arbitrate copyright claims, and instead uses the contractual agreement to mitigate any legal responsibility, assigning it to the parties involved.
Shortly after, Yaniv doxxed Smith—revealing his personal home address. The tweet was mass-reported by concerned Twitter users and subsequently deleted.
In December, it was verified that Yaniv sent Donald Smith a threatening email similar to the verbal death-threat made in August of 2019. In the email, Yaniv threatens Smith, and says “prepare to be murdered you piece of human shit.”
Additional disturbing emails were sent to Smith during this time period from emails purported to belong to Jessica Yaniv.
On December 31, 2019, Donald Smith was arrested. This followed a campaign of Jessica Yaniv demanding that police take action against him for “harassment” amongst other accusations, the validity of which can not be verified. Smith was released on February 5, 2020, and is considering pursuing legal action against Jessica Yaniv with the assistance of Kari Simpson of Culture Guard.
Smith’s plans to act on legal grievances come as Keean Bexte and David Menzies of the Rebel News both finalized their legal submissions against Jessica Yaniv, the two seeking $35,000 for multiple assaults endured at different points in time. Likewise, Amy Eileen Hamm, a feminist activist and reporter has moved to serve Yaniv with a civil suit for defamation after Yaniv claimed Hamm “sexually assaulted” Yaniv in the restroom of the Surrey Courthouse on January 13, 2020.
Jessica Yaniv sues more immigrant salon workers—tribunal says 'enough'
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced that Jessica Yaniv is pursuing yet another immigrant-woman owned salon at the B.C Human Rights Tribunals. Despite this, Yaniv is now being penalized by the BCHRT for refusing to pay outstanding fines.
Yaniv approached Top Touch, a Vancouver- area salon, on August 1 2019—just five days after the hearings had concluded on the initial complaints at the BCHRT. Yaniv demanded a Brazilian wax, a genital wax that would require the handling of Yaniv’s scrotum, and leg wax.
Top Touch aestheticians declined and eventually told Yaniv they would call the police if Yaniv continued to call.
The JCCF is representing Top Touch in addition to She Point, another Sikh-owned beauty salon which Yaniv has also launched a BCHRT complaint against after similarly declining Yaniv a Brazilian wax. The complaint against She Point was announced one month ago, shocking many people as it appeared to be a repeat of the cases Yaniv had just lost on the basis of racial animus and vexatious litigation.
Yaniv maintained on social media that She Point was requested only to perform a leg wax, but verification from JCCF confirmed that She Point aestheticians were first asked to perform the scrotal wax.
In total, Yaniv has pursued 16 primarily South-Asian immigrant-owned salons at the B.C Human Rights Tribunal.
In today’s news release, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has noted that these latest human rights complaints by Yaniv will be deferred by the BCHRT if Yaniv does not pay the outstanding $6,000 owed from Yaniv’s 2019 tribunal suits. Yaniv was ordered by the Tribunal to pay $2,000 to each of 3 salon owners Yaniv pursued after the Tribunal found Yaniv had acted “inappropriately” and that Yaniv’s conduct had been “extortionary” and “calculated.”
The deferral means the complaints Yaniv has brought to the BCHRT will not be heard or considered for six months, this time period intended to give Yaniv time to pay the women owed. If the fees are not paid, the cases currently on hold may be dismissed.
Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the JCCF working on these cases commented: “We contend this second wave of complaints is equally as abusive and unmeritorious as Yaniv’s other complaints, and await further developments.”
Why won’t they keep Jessica Yaniv behind bars?
Not a week goes by when Jessica Yaniv isn’t in the news for committing a crime or doing something so morally abhorrent it might as well be criminal to do so.
Yaniv’s deplorability is depthless. Yet despite the wall-to-wall coverage of Yaniv’s activities both online and in the real world, the self-described “trans rights activist” has managed to elude any serious repercussions from the law.
Writing for Human Events, I previously described Yaniv’s attempts to manipulate the law as state-enforced sexual assault. I stand by it. Yaniv, who is male-to-female transgender, attempted to subvert law enforcement to do her bidding by taking them to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and essentially trying them for anti-trans bigotry when they refused to provide their genitalia-waxing services, male-bodied transgender persons.
Despite eventually losing the case, the legal ramifications to Yaniv were minimal and Yaniv has only gotten worse since then—and the lack of any severe repercussions has only emboldened her misbehaviour.
Not only has Yaniv tried to subvert the law to force women to wax her male genitalia—she’s now using the law to try and silence her detractors. She made false allegations of sexual assault on The Post Millennial’s Amy Eileen Hamm, who has brought a civil suit against Yaniv.
She also assaulted Canadian journalist Keean Bexte. One might hope that the time she spends roaming about in a motorized scooter will soon come to an end as she was finally arrested over the assault. The footage of the attack was caught on camera, which should be an open and shut case for any prosecutor in the B.C. courts.
That isn’t the only felony charge Yaniv faces, either—having previously been charged for possessing illegal weapons, which she proudly flaunted (and arguably used to threaten) YouTuber Blaire White during a live-streamed interview late last year.
Yaniv has proven herself dangerous to young people. The Post Millennial has profiled in detail allegations by a young woman who alleges that years prior to attaining notoriety over the “wax my balls” scandal, Yaniv—then going by the name Jonathan—had attempted to sexually exploit her when she was underage.
Observers, including myself, remain skeptical that Yaniv will see any actual jail time. Her actions would have landed anyone else behind bars long before now.
Why is it that Yaniv can escape the long arm of the law? A public menace, Yaniv enjoys unspoken protections from the law—not merely as someone who identifies as transgender but as a transgender activist, who makes every action taken against her an action that weighs against the trans rights movement as a whole.
Indeed, the LGBT-friendly media—at least in the form of the internationally read PinkNews came to the apparent defence of the accused child sex predator and public menace. As Celine Ryan detailed for The Post Millennial, the progressive publication chose instead to smear Blaire White, who has been outspoken in her criticism of Yaniv.
Unlike Yaniv, White is openly conservative and doesn’t regard herself as any sort of “trans activist.” In other words, White isn’t the right kind of trans. Yaniv, a colossal fruitcake and aggressively woke social justice activist is everything publications like PinkNews look to champion.
Labels, to some, matter more than substance—and therein lies the problem with those in law enforcement who care more about optics than they do about meting out justice. Just as no plan survives contact with the enemy, no politician, judge, or police officer who acts against Jessica Yaniv is going to emerge unscathed due to the protection she is afforded by the privilege of the labels she wears.
There’s nothing just about social justice.
Jessica Yaniv threatened with legal action over sex assault accusation
Canadian trans activist Jessica Yaniv has been threatened with legal action after telling her Twitter followers that The Post Millennial‘s Amy Eileen Hamm sexually assaulted her. So to avoid this, Yaniv must issue a full public apology and retract her statement immediately.
The original incident occurred on January 15th, in which Yaniv accused Hamm on twitter of sexually assaulting her in the courthouse. Yaniv described the incident as “vicious,” stating that she had to seek out a rape crisis centre.
The legal letter that was sent to Yaniv after this incident, stated that “Ms. Hamm intends to commence legal action against you. Your lies have publicly damaged her. She has suffered embarrassment and humiliation … you are much larger and more psychically imposing, dwarfing her psychically.”
The letter went on to say, “We hereby demand a public apology and immediate retraction of your defamation … further harassment of Ms. Hamm will be met with immediate legal action.”
This letter will come as a blow to Yaniv who is currently facing other legal troubles. Yesterday, the trans activist was arrested and charged with assault after lashing out and smacking a Rebel Media commentator on camera.
Yaniv’s alleged assault of the Rebel Media commentator was outside a courthouse where she appeared in court on weapons charges, after revealing she owned a taser on Blaire White’s Youtube Channel.
Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on over the weekend. According to Keean Bexte, the journalist who was assaulted by Yaniv on camera outside of the B.C. courts on January 14, 2020, Yaniv spent time behind bars on the charge of assault. She may face up to five years for the assault.
That same day, Yaniv falsely accused TPM‘s own Amy Eileen Hamm of sexual assault while at the courtroom. Hamm is suing Yaniv for defamation.
There was widespread speculation that Yaniv was arrested over the weekend, but The Post Millennial and other outlets were unable to verify the claims at the time. Bexte, being the alleged victim in this particular case, was able to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
When reached for comment, Bexte said, “Yaniv has been ordered to cease all contact with me, both directly and indirectly. I can’t wait for the day when Yaniv is put away for the long haul. He is dangerous and unpredictable.”
Even if Yaniv is behind bars, the civil litigations brought by Bexte and Hamm against Yaniv for assault and defamation respectively can proceed. According to Bexte, Yaniv would be court-ordered to appear for the civil litigations as planned.
Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the JCCF as representing Amy Eileen Hamm in litigation. Hamm is being represented by Carey Linde and lawyer Jay Cameron. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
