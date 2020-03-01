It’s hard to answer the question: ‘Is Bernie Sanders an anti-Semite?’
“Do you think Bernie Sanders is an anti Semite?”
As the token Jewish guy in Seattle’s political arena I get asked that often by people across the political spectrum.
A Jew can be anything a non-Jew can be; a bigot, a racist, even a self-hating Jew. There isn’t a minority pass on hatred just because you are one. That is the fundamental flaw with “intersectionality”.
Intersectionality is defined as: the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class, and gender as they apply to a given individual or group, regarded as creating overlapping and interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage. To translate that nonsensical word salad for you, the more minority or “oppressed peoples” boxes you can check the more value you have to the left. However, being a member of a “protected class” does not mean you don’t attack other ethnic groups. Sanders is a 78 year old white guy, what the left claims to want to get rid of in favor of more ethnic representation. If Sanders can check that “Jewish box” he not only gets to claim minority status but can also deflect the frequent accusations of anti Semitism against his campaign.
A joke that is making the rounds: What is the difference between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump? Trump has Jewish grand kids. In 2016 Sanders told the Washington Post, “I am not actively involved with organized religion.” He went to the Soviet Union and praised its government while Jews were being persecuted behind the Iron Curtain and desperate to escape. Yet now that his anti-Semitic campaign staff and surrogates are in the spotlight, Sanders has started falling back on his heritage.
Sanders embraces Socialism and Communism, both have always ended badly for the Jews (and everyone else). This week, Sanders posted that he would not attend the annual American Israel Political Action Committee(AIPAC) conference, which has, until the Democrat party has lurched to the far left, enjoyed bi-partisan support. Sanders tweeted that AIPAC is “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.” Sanders seems to be out of touch with the majority of American Jews who year after year have over a 70 percent favorable opinion of Israel support Israel.
Even in the Arab world, Israeli Arabs would prefer to be Israeli citizens than be citizens of a Palestinian State. Sanders is part of a tiny segment of cultural Jews that embraces radical ideology that has been historically dangerous to the Jewish people. Socialism and communism throughout history have always attracted anti-Semites, which is likely why so many of them have aligned with the Sanders campaign
As a socialist, Sanders, his surrogates and allies opposition to Israel is hypocritical given that Israel was founded as a socialist country. According to American Enterprise Institute scholar Joseph Light, most early Israeli settlers, worked either on collective farms called kibbutzim or in state-guaranteed jobs. Kibbutzim were small farming communities in which people did chores in exchange for food and money to live on and pay their bills. There was no private property, people ate in common, and children under 18 lived together and not with their parents. Any money earned on the outside was given to the kibbutz. Interestingly, Sanders who is known to have lived and worked on a kibbutz in the 1960s avoids naming the kibbutz he worked on and telling stories from that period of his life. Perhaps talking about it reminds him that Israel’s economy has grown exponentially from the transition to a free market economy since its socialist economy collapsed in 1983 and is a prime example of the failures of Socialism.
Last week, while my wife and I were visiting Israel for a wedding, a friend invited us to a campaign rally for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. There were many speakers from Israel’s Likud party as well as Governor Mike Huckabee, all of which praised President Trump as the most pro-Israel president in history. Some of the speakers discussed the success and miraculous growth of the Israeli economy because of the switch from socialism to the free market. Netanyahu himself echoed many of these thoughts and ideas. He arrived two hours late because he was dealing with dozens of rockets being launched into southern Israel from Gaza. That is the life of an Israeli.
Upon returning from Israel, I was informed of yet another in a long line of anti-Israel documentaries being screened in Seattle. The screenings are being organized by Seattle socialists who support Sanders. When I reached out to the theater for comment, I was quickly disconnected from the manager. Assuming it was unintentional, I called back and connected to one of the organizers who answered the phone knowing it would be me. He told me that he runs a podcast where I am a frequent topic of conversation. I mentioned it was entertaining knowing how much rent space I take up in his head, which he did not appreciate.
He laughed and mocked me through all my questions and when I pushed back on his outrageous claims of Israel being an Apartheid state (Arab citizens in Israel can vote, are members of the Kenesset, Supreme Court justices, and can serve in the army, so Israel really sucks at apartheid). The responses to all my questions were “…Oh, come on, you know the truth” and laughter. I continued to push back on their claims of Gaza being an open air prison by demonstrating that many Palestinians work in Israel at Israeli companies like Soda Stream and come and go across the border, but the mocking continued. As usual, those who align with socialism embrace anti-Israel and anti-Semitic tropes. The defining moment of the conversation was when I asked this person if he had ever been to Israel, to which he replied, “No, but have you ever been to Gaza?” I answered “No, because as a Jew I would be executed or imprisoned for going there because Jews are not allowed in Gaza.”
Sanders and his Socialist supporters, fail to discuss the rocket attacks on Israeli civilians from Hamas controlled Gaza and the corruption of the elected officials of the Palestinian Authority, who have received billions of dollars in aid from around the world, and yet those funds are never used to address the deplorable living conditions of Palestinians living under their rule. Bernie Sanders is as Jewish as I am, but he has turned against our shared heritage and history. Sanders allies with people who wish our co-religionists harm, in order to win elections. If Sanders does end up becoming the Democrat nominee, many Jews will likely end up supporting President Trump or staying home. Though at two percent of the population, we won’t have a major effect on the election. We will just be the canaries in the coal mine sounding the alarm for the rest of the country.
REVEALED: Bernie Sanders associate's extensive violent criminal record
Alex Friedmann, a former consultant to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, was recently arrested for allegedly planning a violent jailbreak and planting weapons and ammo inside a Tennessee jail.
Now, OAN’s Jack Posobiec has revealed that Friedmann has an extensive violent criminal record. His rap sheet includes:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Robbery – armed with deadly weapon
- Attempted aggravated robbery
The offences occurred between November of 1987 and May of 1991, and he was released from prison in 2005 for these violent crimes.
During a Wednesday press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall spoke about Friedmann’s plan, calling it evil:
“Throughout the last several weeks it was discovered that Mr. Friedmann, over many months, had developed and implemented an extremely deliberate—and in my opinion evil—plan … Understand, this plan went far beyond vandalism. Ultimately it included planting various tools, weapons, security equipment throughout this facility. All designed to assist in a massive escape plan.”
“What disturbed me most is not that this was about an escape,” Hall went on to say “It was also about loss of life.”
The Sanders 2020 presidential campaign has not yet commented on Friedmann’s arrest or his violent past.
Unhinged Bernie bro calls for blacklists of Bloomberg supporters
The left always eats itself. Not having learned anything from the past failures, leftist activists in the Bernie Sanders camp have opted to enforce purity policing efforts on their own community—this time against those who support Mike Bloomberg for President.
Bloomberg, who’s running for the Oval Office on the Democratic ticket alongside Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, et al, has been the subject of massive controversy in recent days for his support of the highly criticized “stop and frisk” policy under his prior watch as mayor of New York City.
As The Post Millennial previously detailed, Bloomberg’s hypocrisy was laid to bare after comments he made in 2015 resurfaced amidst his efforts to reach out to African American progressives. His remarks about how the only way to stamp out gun violence in the city was to “throw [teenagers of colour] against the walls and frisk them” has earned him widespread condemnation.
David Klion, the outspoken former opinion editor of Al Jazeera America, current news editor of the progressive outlet Jewish Currents, and extremely online leftist, called upon his leftist comrades to place Bloomberg supporters on lists. Klion is a hardcore supporter of “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders, whose campaigners have been exposed by Project Veritas for their support of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
“Libs who are flirting with Bloomberg should be aware that they are going on lists,” he wrote on a massively viral post. “Next time they pretend to care about racism or sexual harassment or really anything other than money and power, we will remember what they were doing right now and we will remind everyone.”
“It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now while you still have time to reconsider selling your souls,” he added. “You should be grateful.”
The post, which received upwards of 12K likes and 2.4K retweets went viral since it was posted on February 13. Calls from fellow progressives to tone down his rhetoric were met with a mixture of support and disagreement.
“They are irredeemable,” wrote Chapo Trap House host Virgil Texas.
Bitch Media cofounder and feminist advocate Andi Zeisler condemned Klion’s remarks. “Bloomberg is a monster who absolutely shouldn’t be in this race, but this tweet sucks,” she wrote.
You would think that after five years of blacklists and witch hunts, the “progressive” left would clue in that these tactics aren’t working.
If your Valentine’s Day plans fall through, there’s a Bernie Sanders phone sex line
I’ve been trying to get through to the Bernie phone sex hotline 1-833-NOT ME US all day, but I keep getting the busy signal. I’ve had to sate myself with the few videos on Instagram, because there’s nothing more progressive than a woman playing up her sex appeal to advocate for social justice.
In a take-off on the campy phone sex ads of yore, a woman lounges before a fire, writhing about in tiger print. With serious eye shadow, accompanied by a 70s beat, she gazes seductively into the camera.
“The best part of a fantasy,” she whispers breathlessly, stroking a rose across her cheek, “is someone there to share it with. Don’t you agree? My fantasy is Medicare for all. For just $27 you can make my fantasy a reality. Donate today. Feel the Bern.”
A blonde in leopard print holds a phone to her ear and coos to the viewer to “come closer. Closer. Closer. Closer. Okay, that’s fine. Sorry, I couldn’t see you so well. My prescription isn’t covered by my healthcare plan. But if you call and donate today, we could have a president that believes in Medicare for all. Don’t be shy. Do you feel the Bern? I sure do. And I should probably go get it checked out. Another reason why we all need healthcare. Call today, I’ll be waiting.”
Launched by comedian, writer and director Amber Schaefer, this campaign, released on Valentine’s Day, is meant to draw viewers in with a little comic sex appeal. Schaefer was also the brains behind The People’s Perfume campaign, another pro-Bernie ad. This was a take-off on the absurd perfume spots that show careless wealthy pretty people frolicking about in nature. The ad touts “Medicare for all,” and features a perfume bottle topped with a bobble-head Bernie.
Schaefer is also responsible for #HotGirlsForBernie, and is part of a group called Titsout4Bernie, in which women from both coasts team up on the best ways to do hot grassroots organizing for the 78-year-old Senator from Vermont. They want to show that his supporters aren’t just bros. Although, this kind of advertising might be just the thing to draw more bros to the cause.
Speaking to Refinery 29, Schaefer said “I wanted to make sure the ads feel luxurious. I think there’s a misconception about socialism that it means we can’t have nice things. I love nice clothes, I love designer clothes, I love perfume, I love lipstick. I also love talking about income inequality and prison reform. Democratic socialism is really just asking people not to economically oppress each other.”
Though her ads may be titilating, Schaefer definitely has the wrong idea about socialism. Socialism is not typically known as the political system that allows for everyone to have luxury. Instead, socialism advocates for equity, wherein everyone has the same things, and that has typically resulted in everyone having the same reduction in lifestyle as opposed to elevation.
Putting the word “democratic” in front of “socialism” doesn’t actually change anything. But it sure does sex it up a little. If only all the socialists in history facilitated lingerie limousine lipstick parties for the lumpenproletariat, maybe the gulags would have had more lasting power.
While Bernie supporters like Schaefer independently craft memes and campaigns in support of his socialist message, Mike Bloomberg has been paying influencers to make memes for him. Bloomberg, who will be officially entering the race come Super Tuesday on March 3, has jumped into the social media verse using the best tool he has on hand: his giant pile of cash.
After it was revealed that the new Bloomie memes were not naturally occurring, but a product of the campaign’s efforts, Instagram launched a new “branded content” tag that will show on posts made by paid influencers. To his credit, Bloomberg was not shy about owning the fact that he hired creators to create for his campaign.
The campaigns and their supporters know that the kind of typical political advertising that has been shown to date is inadequate in its reach and message. Quippy, sexy, fun, creative messaging across platforms is the only thing that many voters, especially young ones, are apt to pay attention to. Whether they care if those ads are naturally occurring from a creative supporter base or rise fully formed and funded by the campaigns themselves is yet to be seen.
For now, I’m gonna keep trying to dial the Bernie phone sex line, because there’s nothing more enticing than political pillow talk. Oops. The line’s still busy. I guess lots of people want to hear the erotic messaging of socialist ideology.
Bernie Sanders supporter released on bail after trying to burn down Republican office
A supporter of Bernie Sanders has attempted to burn down a GOP office in Eureka , California, according to the local ABC affiliate.
The Bernie supporter was arrested on a series of charges. He served just one day in jail before he was released back into the public on bail.
On February 8, in the early hours of the morning, police officers responded to a call about a man smashing windows. When the police arrived, they found the man on the Boardwalk. After this, however, he quickly fled on his bicycle which was plastered in Bernie stickers.
The man also stole a “Trump” political flag after he illegally entered the building. After breaking in, the man also threw a liquid chemical that the police determined to be flammable.
The Bernie supporter was soon found by the police and send to jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail. The man has now been released and is back on the streets.
