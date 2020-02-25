Iran’s deputy health minister confirms he has coronavirus after saying country had virus contained
The deputy health minister of Iran announced that he has been infected with coronavirus and isolated himself after experiencing a fever. Iraj Harirchi posted the news via a video on his social media. This announcement comes shortly after Harirchi spoke at a press conference in which he downplayed the spread of the virus in Iran and said that mass quarantines were unnecessary.
Surrounding nations such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman recently reported their first new coronavirus cases. All the people who were infected were returning from Iran, according to The Guardian.
A flight departing from Tehran to Istanbul on Tuesday had a total of 17 passengers aboard who were reported to have higher than average temperatures, forcing Turkey to reroute the plane to its capital, Ankara.
This news confirms the wide-spread fears in Iran that coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout parts of the country.
“I wanted to tell you that I got corona,” said Harirchi. “I had a fever yesterday. The tests came back positive last night. I isolated myself. Just a few moments ago, I was told that the final test came. I’ll start taking medicine. Generally, I feel fine. I just felt a bit tired, I had a fever, and it will drop.
“Be sure with the effort of the medical staff and ministry of health headed by the [health minister] and with your support and the state and military within the coming weeks, we’ll be victorious against this virus.
“We’ll defeat corona. Be assured. I’m saying this deep from my heart. This virus is democratic, and it doesn’t distinguish between poor and rich or statesman and an ordinary citizen.
“Many might get infected, but we have enough effective medicine, take care of yourselves. Take care of the nurses and doctors who work heroically.”
The country announced four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Iran has been forced to shut down many of their schools and universites in certain major cities while other nations in the Middle East have closed their borders from Iran and shut down pilgramage routes to and from.
Meanwhile, Turkey diverted a plane from Tehran, which had been destined for Istanbul, to its capital Ankara, after 17 passengers were reported to have higher than average temperatures.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canada preparing pandemic response plan for coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases rises in Canada the country is preparing for a possible pandemic according to CBC News.
Theresa Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer said that the virus is quickly becoming more threatening. The virus—now referred to as COVID-19—has mostly been contained in Hubei, China where it began but Tam noted that it is now spreading person-to-person in many countries.
“These signs are concerning, and they mean that the window of opportunity for containment … for stopping the global spread of the virus, is closing,” said Tam
“It also tells countries like Canada, that have been able to manage and detect cases so far, that we have to prepare across governments, across communities, and as families and individuals, in the event of more widespread transmission in our community.”
The outbreak has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). They have not yet declared the virus a pandemic.
Tam added that the trajectory of the virus is still unknown and cases could have occurred in countries that lack the proper technology to diagnose the sick and contain the virus.
A pandemic response plan was developed by Canada in 2009. The plan includes research that is meant to eventually develop a vaccine. Tam also said that Canada will have a similar approach to its preparations whether the virus is declared a pandemic by WHO or not.
On Monday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, “As the window closes in terms of stopping the global spread, as we watch the WHO assess whether or not this is a full pandemic, obviously our attention turns more toward our domestic preparedness and what Canada can do to make sure our system and structures are ready for a change in our own population.”
According to the WHO, there are 77,362 reported cases of coronavirus and 2,618 deaths.
Outside of China, there are 2,074 cases and 23 deaths. Ten of the cases are in Canada.
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is encouraging that the amount of cases in China is dropping.
The epidemic was at its worst from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 and the number of cases started to decline after that.
“For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death,” said Tedros.
“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”
Tedros added that calling the outbreak a pandemic may bring unnecessary fear.
So far, Canada has done a good job of containing the virus and detecting imported cases.
Tam said that there will be enhanced border control measures. Travellers arriving in Canada who are experiencing symptoms that resemble the flu will be asked to self-isolate.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Seventh case of coronavirus recorded in British Columbia
British Columbia has recorded its seventh case of coronavirus, according to CTV News. This brings the total number of cases to 11 in Canada.
The patient is reportedly under isolation at their home in the Fraser Health region of BC. The patient is around 40-years-old and had close contact with the patient who was the sixth case of coronavirus in the province.
The sixth case in British Columbia was revealed on Thursday. The patient, who is in their 30s, also lives in the Fraser Health region. They recently arrived in Canada from Iran.
The BC government has said that they are attempting to reach out to everyone who has been in contact with the two known patients, whilst keeping their privacy intact.
Having said this, the number of coronavirus patients outside of the Wuhan region in China is continuing to rise, even spreading to countries as far away as Europe—potentially necessitating tougher containment measures.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Montreal-to-Vancouver passenger tests positive for Coronavirus on Air Canada flight
Air Canada confirmed a passenger on a Valentine’s Day flight from Montreal to Vancouver has tested positive for new deadly strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
In a statement the airline said, “Air Canada was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities that a passenger who flew from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14 has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
“As per the standard procedure in such cases. Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures.”
On Feb. 20, it was announced by the BC health minister that a woman in her 30s who recently made her way back from Iran is believed to have coronavirus. BC now has six cases of coronavirus in the province. According to Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix. Public health officials are going to identify close contacts of the patient.
TVA Nouvelles acquired an internal memo from Air Canada which stated that the BC health authority has suggested that it plans to contact the passengers who were in the three rows surrounding the woman.
The crew does not have to be isolated because the case is considered low risk, though it is suggested that they monitor their health over a two week period following the incident and report any symptoms.
The TVA noted that the passenger had traveled from Iran before boarding the Montreal to Vancouver flight. The woman had flu symptoms and a dry cough.
BC’s Health services Authority, Christine Ackerly said, “While we don’t confirm individual details, we can confirm that the individuals who sat near the person on the flights they travelled on and the flight crew will be contacted.”
Iran announced that their death toll had risen to the highest outside of China with eight deaths. The Montreal Gazette noted that the country has 15 new cases of the virus and 43 total infections.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ontario is now officially coronavirus-free
The three cases of coronavirus in Ontario have been cleared.
Health officials say the last of the three patients to have contracted the virus have now had two negative tests, 24 hours apart from each other—a telltale sign that a virus has cleared the system.
The three confirmed cases came from a married couple from Toronto, along with a student in London, Ontario. All three had recently travelled to China amidst the initial breakout.
Canada currently has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while official Chinese numbers have nearly 80,000 confirmed cases with nearly 2,500 dead.
Social Media