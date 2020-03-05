Iranian family flees to Canada after son killed in Ukrainian flight 752 tragedy
The family of an Iranian graduate student at the University of Alberta who died during the disastrous shooting of a Ukrainian airplane by Iran have fled to Edmonton.
The family says they were forced to leave their home country due to Iranian authorities, and they have sought refugee status. The family of four, made up of the parents, the younger brother, and the aunt of Amir Hossein Saeedinia landed in Edmonton just over a week ago.
Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton member Reza Akbari said the family had been pressured Iranian officials to keep quiet about Iran’s incompetency with the shooting down of the flight, but the matriarch of the family, Leila Latifi, refused to do so.
“She held her ground very tight and she was saying, ‘I’m not going to be quiet,'” saying that the family wanted full accountability from the government. “obviously we know the government of Iran is not going to provide that and is just escalating pressure on them,” Akbari told CBC.
The flight’s downing killed all 176 people on board. That included 57 Canadians, 31 of whom were from Alberta.
Iranian community members had raised the funds to relocate the family, reaching out to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office to finalize the relocation.
The family was granted six-month visas in a matter of only a day. The family stayed in Turkey for 20 days before making their way to the country they’d soon call home—Canada.
The family speak no English and are currently staying in a rented home being paid for by the Iranian community.
“But I can tell you this family is very strong for only one reason; they want justice,” said Akbari of the missile strike, which Iran claims was an accident.
The family says they can’t go back to Iran due to fears of persecution. “They won’t be safe,” said Akbari.
Canada is currently investigating the incident, along with several other countries.
COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada
Days after the Canadian Health Minister warned citizens to prepare for a possible COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has reported its first presumptive case of the virus.
Currently, of Canada’s 13 reported cases of COVID-19, six of them, including the recent case in Quebec, are linked to Iran. As of February 23, Iran has been added to the Government of Canada’s Travel and Tourism advisories for nations impacted by the coronavirus. Iran is currently listed as a Level 2 nation, with travellers being warned of an outbreak in the region and to take special precautions for travel.
Per Global News, Professor of Public Health Ashleigh Tuite says the Iranian government’s figures are not to be trusted due to the presence of the disease in Canada originating in Iran.
“Compared to other countries, Canada has relatively low connectivity with Iran via air travel,” she said.
“[The] fact that we’re seeing cases in Canada linked to Iran suggests that the outbreak in Iran is much larger than has been officially reported. It’s likely been circulating in the country for a while.”
According to BBC News, Iranian whistleblowers have reported the death toll from coronavirus at 210–meanwhile the Government of Iran is only reporting 34, and denying a widespread coverup of infections and deaths. The nation currently has the highest mortality rate for the virus anywhere in the world, including China, which has been on a widespread quarantine since December of 2019.
On February 25, Iran’s Minister of Health appeared on national television to dispel public concerns about the coronavirus. Many noted he appeared to look ill. It was confirmed shortly after that he had been infected with COVID-19.
Multiple Iranian politicians, including Iranian Vice-President of Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, have also been confirmed as having infections. The Iranian parliament has been indefinitely suspended as a result.
Iran's deputy health minister confirms he has coronavirus after saying country had virus contained
The deputy health minister of Iran announced that he has been infected with coronavirus and isolated himself after experiencing a fever. Iraj Harirchi posted the news via a video on his social media. This announcement comes shortly after Harirchi spoke at a press conference in which he downplayed the spread of the virus in Iran and said that mass quarantines were unnecessary.
Surrounding nations such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman recently reported their first new coronavirus cases. All the people who were infected were returning from Iran, according to The Guardian.
A flight departing from Tehran to Istanbul on Tuesday had a total of 17 passengers aboard who were reported to have higher than average temperatures, forcing Turkey to reroute the plane to its capital, Ankara.
This news confirms the wide-spread fears in Iran that coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout parts of the country.
“I wanted to tell you that I got corona,” said Harirchi. “I had a fever yesterday. The tests came back positive last night. I isolated myself. Just a few moments ago, I was told that the final test came. I’ll start taking medicine. Generally, I feel fine. I just felt a bit tired, I had a fever, and it will drop.
“Be sure with the effort of the medical staff and ministry of health headed by the [health minister] and with your support and the state and military within the coming weeks, we’ll be victorious against this virus.
“We’ll defeat corona. Be assured. I’m saying this deep from my heart. This virus is democratic, and it doesn’t distinguish between poor and rich or statesman and an ordinary citizen.
“Many might get infected, but we have enough effective medicine, take care of yourselves. Take care of the nurses and doctors who work heroically.”
The country announced four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Iran has been forced to shut down many of their schools and universites in certain major cities while other nations in the Middle East have closed their borders from Iran and shut down pilgramage routes to and from.
Meanwhile, Turkey diverted a plane from Tehran, which had been destined for Istanbul, to its capital Ankara, after 17 passengers were reported to have higher than average temperatures.
WATCH: Trudeau bows to Iranian regime after they murdered 57 Canadians
A month after 57 Canadians were killed by the Iranian regime, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been pictured greeting Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif with a smile—and bowing.
Trudeau met with Zarif in Munich, Germany, at a security conference. Trudeau is currently on a world tour, attempting to drum up support for a seat on the UN Security Council.
The footage of Trudeau bowing was captured on Iranian state TV, and was shared to Twitter by Brian Lilley.
Social media users were outraged to see what they see as “subservience.” Simon Jefferies tweeted: “A bow. A happy grin. A 15-second handshake. I can’t even begin to imagine how the families of the 57 Canadians on that plane would feel seeing this.”
The pictures of Trudeau and the Iranian delegation were taken by an Iranian state photographer as Canadian journalists were prevented by the Prime Minister’s Office from witnessing the event. Iran insisted that no Canadian journalists could take photographs.
In January of this year, the Iranian regime shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 civilians who were on board. 57 Canadians died from the plane being shot down.
Over the past few weeks, Trudeau has been meeting with leaders of foreign countries in order to win support for his Security Council bid. Earlier this week, Trudeau met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, where he discussed an “oil and gas partnership,” despite killing oil and gas projects in Canada.
Trudeau also promised the African Union $10 million in funding that would go to the empowerment of African women.
34 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries following Iran's airstrike
The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson noted that thirty-four U.S. soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian airstrikes were directed at the Ain al-Asad Air Base located in Iraq. There were no casualties involved in the airstrike.
The strikes came on January 8 following Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s death. Multiple ballistic missiles were fired towards two of the U.S. air bases in Iraq as a response to the U.S. killing the military commander.
On Friday, the Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman noted that the injured soldiers had been moved to a hospital located in Germany and later returned to the U.S. According to NBC News, they will continue their treatment in Maryland at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Nine soldiers are still staying in Germany.
Hoffman mentioned that Seventeen of the diagnosed soldiers have returned to Iraq and are on active duty.
He added that the Department of Defense is “committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcome for our service members who suffer any injury.”
Trump didn’t seem very concerned when he addressed the issue on Wednesday during a news conference.
“I heard they had headaches,” he said, “I can report it is not very serious.”
“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump said. “I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops. I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms. I’ve seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war.”
