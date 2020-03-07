Insane article promotes coronavirus as a force to fight climate change
In a new, blisteringly white-hot take called “Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution,” a very super smart guy who knows better than us named Ed Conway explains how the coronavirus has an upside: “Unlike most other such diseases, it kills mostly the old who, let’s face it, are more likely to be climate sceptics. It spares the young. Most of all, it stymies the forces that have been generating greenhouse gases for decades.”
This is a shocking display of hubris, looking intense, life-ending natural disaster in the face, and saying “hey, maybe it’s not so bad.” To a certain extent, we’ve been waiting for this to happen. It was inevitable. After years of alarmism and dangerous fetishization, we’ve reached the moment in our current age of hysteria and panic where a major publication is publishing an ode to a potentially cataclysmic pathogen because the side effects will be a lowering of carbon emissions and the death of the type of people who don’t consider that a priority.
Quarantines due to the viral outbreak have put the breaks on manufacturing in Wuhan, China, the locus of the outbreak. Images released by NASA show a sharp decline in nitrogen dioxide levels as millions of people have gone into quarantine and assembly lines have ground to a halt. People aren’t working or engaging in life outside their homes. The result is a decline in pollution levels.
“On the one hand that spells enormous disruption and could make all our lives more expensive,” Conway writes of the coronavirus. “Yet there is also a silver lining which need not only appeal to Extinction Rebellion. What if this is the nudge we need to embrace a new model of globalisation?”
It’s obvious that a sharp decrease in manufacturing drops emissions. When human beings stop being their naturally industrious productive selves, the earth and its other forms of life fill in the gaps. Extinction Rebellion, Greta Thunberg, and extreme climate activists are fond of letting us know just how terrible human beings are.
But is this really what we want? Wuhan has been a major player in Chinese manufacturing but is now barely recognizable.
The decline in manufacturing and disruption of supply chains gives progressive climate change extremists something of a proof of concept. Conway’s idea for what life will look like after the virus has had its way for us is even more depressing that high pollution levels.
“For the dirty secret about today’s economy is that it is actually a product of yesterday’s technologies: the foundation of just-in-time supply chains is software and internet connectivity. The ultimate energy source is fossil fuels, in ships and planes. Today’s new technologies — 3D printing, AI, robotics — could enable a very different form of globalization. Combine them and it is possible, as the economist Richard Baldwin says, to imagine hotel rooms in London being cleaned by robots controlled by cleaners in Poland, or lawns in Texas mowed by robots steered by gardeners in Mexico.”
What is being proposed here is that people become more isolated physically, more interconnected technologically, and further removed from each other and the world outside their locality than before. If we spent the 20th century getting together and learning each other’s customs in person, feeling the air and ground of new places, the idea now is that we spend the 21st century stuck behind a fence of fear in our own backyards.
It is true that the COVID 19 virus is most likely to kill the elderly and the sick. But to take that fact and flip it as a positive because those lives somehow mean less than others is depraved and disgusting.
“The chimneys which once belched smog into the skies of Beijing and Shenzhen are smoking no more … The coronavirus is one of those shocks that could force business to take the leaps they were hitherto too nervous to make.” Conway croons as he casually suggests that this outcome may be worth losing a large percentage of our most vulnerable loved ones.
The old and the sick are human beings. But in his article, Conway is suggesting it’s somehow worth losing them because they are more likely to be guilty of wrongthink. It’s as though he’s advocating for a kind of ideological eugenics based on the sick, woke views that he and his elite colleagues constantly try to enforce. If the non-conforming boomers can’t be made to see reason, is the idea, perhaps we’ll just get lucky and they’ll die off sooner than life expectancy would indicate.
Extreme activists would have us believe that the preservation of the world and the reversal of climate change is more important than anything else, from personal international travel to global trade, but when the effects are seen in action like this, it’s hard to argue that people matter less than the planet.
Saving the earth at the cost of the population is not a good goal, and those activists that decry humanity in the name of saving the world need to realize that human life and human progress are not negotiable. Humanity needs to innovate in service to the needs of human beings, not for some glorified fantasy of human isolation.
While the climate crisis needs to be dealt with, it isn’t through ramping down human activity that we will be successful, but in trusting human ingenuity and strength to figure out new energy sources that can provide greater power at less cost to humanity and the planet.
People matter. All people. The young, old, sick, healthy, woke and redpilled. The practically pathogenic dehumanization that Conway is practising must be rejected at all costs.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Hotel in China holding quarantined coronavirus patients collapses
A hotel that was housing quarantined coronavirus patients has collapsed in Fujian province, China according to officials. 70 people have been trapped inside. Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou City collapse occurred 7:30 pm local time on Saturday.
The hotel has 80-rooms and was converted to house quarantined both coronavirus patients and the people who were in contact with them. 23 people have been rescued according to local authorities.
China has reported 99 new cases Saturday with 28 new fatalities. The total death toll in China is currently 3,070 according to the Daily Mail.
Here are images from social media of the hotel.
Before:
After:
Chinese officials did not give a reason for the collapse.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC
A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus that she is aware of, according to CTV News.
Before this incident, all of Canada’s recorded cases of the virus had been found in individuals who had made recent trips to countries like China, Iran, Italy and Egypt.
This is the first instance in Canada where health officials have not been able to point out the source of the virus. The new case is being referred to as Canada’s first community case.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, a BC Provincial Health Officer noted that she is “very concerned” about the case, adding that more cases are possibly connected to it. They have launched a public health investigation.
During a Thursday press conference, Henry said, “We need to find out the source of her infection. So I expect that we’ll see other people turn positive because of that.”
“So there’s likely at least one other person out there who has either had this disease or has this disease, and we need to find them and find their contacts so we can stop any further transmission.”
Just days ago, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that she anticipated a community outbreak along with other government officials. She added that they have prepared for the possibility.
When the virus does not come from a travel-related incident and starts to spread from person to person freely, it is considered a community outbreak. This case raises concerns that there may be more Canadian’s who have the virus and don’t realize it.
The virus can be hard to detect, especially in the initial phases according to University Health Network medical director, Dr. Susy Hota.
“As far as we know, it’s not out in the community. We’re looking as best as we can. It’s not a perfect thing to try to look for it out in the community, but so far we’ve had no indication of it being in the community in Ontario,” said Hota.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas
A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials, there are few details released so far however a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health is said to provide an update this afternoon according to Global News.
Las Vegas would be an easy city for the virus to spread with people in casinos touching the same cards and poker chips at a high transaction rate.
This will be Ontario’s 24th case of COVID-19, all of whom had recently been travelling outside of the country or were at least in close contact with someone who did. So far, four of the patients have since been cleared of the illness.
British Columbia reported the country’s first case of community transmission last night, with officials confirming eight new cases.
One Vancouver woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus despite having not left the country nor having had contact with anyone else who was already diagnosed with the virus.
The risk of COVID-19 continues to remain low for Canadians, according to health officials.
Health officials in Ontario, British Columbia and across Canada have said the risk posed by COVID-19 in this country remains low, however, they have been preparing for weeks for a possible outbreak.
Originating in China, now Iran, South Korea and Italy are all currently facing serious outbreaks of the coronavirus.
A full interactive map of the coronavirus’s spread can be found here.
There are a total of 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada with Ontario having over two dozen, British Columbia having 21, Quebec with two cases, and Alberta reporting its first presumptive case last night.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns
On Friday, Tim Hortons announced that it will not be accepting reusable cups to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers and the franchise owner according to Global News.
“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the company said in a statement.
The company added that it will also be “sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”
The company has almost 4,000 stores throughout Canada and is taking extra precautions after more cases begin to emerge in Canada. The move comes after Starbucks announced a similar decision on Wednesday.
Tim Hortons will also be suspending the distribution of close to two million reusable cups that it was planning to give to customers starting March 10 to begin the company’s annual Roll up the Rim season.
“For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup,” the statement continued.
More companies such as Second Cup Coffee and Starbucks are beginning to join the trend.
Since March 5 there have been 45 confirmed cases of the virus which has now surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide.
Social Media