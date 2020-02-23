Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour” 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

An inmate has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters with a walking cane while inside prison walls. Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, says he was being taunted by a convicted pedophile inmate who was watching PBS Kids in a common prisoner space.

Watson received a life sentence after being charged with first-degree murder and dicharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, of which he has already served 10 years.

David Bobb, 48, and Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, were both serving a life sentence after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. one was watching children’s programming when the inmate allegedly began to taunt inmate Watson who then took a nearby walking cane and proceeded to beat the two men to death.

David Bobb died en route to the hospital and Graham De Luis-Conti died three days later.

Watson wrote a confession letter of the events and sent it to Mercury News earlier this week.

“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote in the letter. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.”

Watson claims he attempted to prevent the murders by approaching the prison counsellor to ask for an “urgent” transfer after the first time the two were watching the children’s program. He warned the counselor that their behaviour was likely to make him violent however the counselor declined his request to be moved to a more secure facility.

The next day was when he says he saw PBS Kids on the television again.

“This time, someone else said something to the effect of, ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’” Watson wrote.

“And I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.”

The prison guards did not notice the first attack, according to Watson’s account. He says he left the pod to tell a guard about what he’d done, but he stopped in his tracks when he spotted a “child trafficker” in a neighbouring cell.

“I figured I’d just do everybody a favour,” Watson wrote to the paper. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”

Immediately afterward, Watson went to a guard to report the killings. He claims the guard didn’t believe him until he looked in the dorm and “saw the mess I’d left.”

“I could not sleep having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there, so I packed all of my things because I knew one way or another the situation would be resolved the following day,” Watson wrote.

Watson has yet to be charged although prison officials have identified him as the culprit in both murders and Watson says he will plead guilty to whatever charges are laid against him. Watson had only been at the facility for a week after being transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California, from a high security institution.

He gave prison staff a full confession.

“These families spend years carefully and articulately planning how to give their children every opportunity that they never had,” he wrote. “And one monster comes along and changes that child’s trajectory forever.” wrote Watson in his letter, describing that most prisoner are empathetic towards victims of sexual assault.

Watson has since been segregated from all other prisoners and a homicide investigation is currently underway.

“We can’t comment on an active investigation,” Dana Simas, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.