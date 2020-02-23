Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”
An inmate has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters with a walking cane while inside prison walls. Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, says he was being taunted by a convicted pedophile inmate who was watching PBS Kids in a common prisoner space.
Watson received a life sentence after being charged with first-degree murder and dicharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, of which he has already served 10 years.
David Bobb, 48, and Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, were both serving a life sentence after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. one was watching children’s programming when the inmate allegedly began to taunt inmate Watson who then took a nearby walking cane and proceeded to beat the two men to death.
David Bobb died en route to the hospital and Graham De Luis-Conti died three days later.
Watson wrote a confession letter of the events and sent it to Mercury News earlier this week.
“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote in the letter. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.”
Watson claims he attempted to prevent the murders by approaching the prison counsellor to ask for an “urgent” transfer after the first time the two were watching the children’s program. He warned the counselor that their behaviour was likely to make him violent however the counselor declined his request to be moved to a more secure facility.
The next day was when he says he saw PBS Kids on the television again.
“This time, someone else said something to the effect of, ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’” Watson wrote.
“And I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.”
The prison guards did not notice the first attack, according to Watson’s account. He says he left the pod to tell a guard about what he’d done, but he stopped in his tracks when he spotted a “child trafficker” in a neighbouring cell.
“I figured I’d just do everybody a favour,” Watson wrote to the paper. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”
Immediately afterward, Watson went to a guard to report the killings. He claims the guard didn’t believe him until he looked in the dorm and “saw the mess I’d left.”
“I could not sleep having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there, so I packed all of my things because I knew one way or another the situation would be resolved the following day,” Watson wrote.
Watson has yet to be charged although prison officials have identified him as the culprit in both murders and Watson says he will plead guilty to whatever charges are laid against him. Watson had only been at the facility for a week after being transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California, from a high security institution.
He gave prison staff a full confession.
“These families spend years carefully and articulately planning how to give their children every opportunity that they never had,” he wrote. “And one monster comes along and changes that child’s trajectory forever.” wrote Watson in his letter, describing that most prisoner are empathetic towards victims of sexual assault.
Watson has since been segregated from all other prisoners and a homicide investigation is currently underway.
“We can’t comment on an active investigation,” Dana Simas, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident
Crown prosecutors argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves four to six months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”
The Crown’s prosecutors will also suggest that the judge order Chair Girl to do six months probation, have no contact with the person who reported the incident, as well as a ban her use of social media for limited period of time.
Chair Girl (as the name suggests) shot to infamy after tossing a wooden seat off of a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway—endangering the lives of drivers.
Chair Girl’s real name is Marcella Zola. She pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019
After her video went viral, she turned herself in to the police a few days later.
Zola gained a large Instagram following after all of the publicity she received for the chair-tossing incident. She has received criticism online for her partying lifestyle, including taking a trip to Punta Cana while the court case was still ongoing.
Over 120 Canadian citizens imprisoned in Chinese jails
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said on Tuesday that they know of 123 Canadian citizens who are currently in Chinese jail. Two of these citizens are on death row, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Some contention was created when, upon releasing the number of Canadian’s detained, the Department of Foreign Affairs invoked the privacy act so to hide further details about these Canadians.
Dan Albas, who is the Conservative member of parliment for Central Okanagan-Similkameen, was irritated that further information was not released: “The Act gives too much insulation for the government … I would like to see a little more transparency from your department.”
When the Liberal Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister, Heather Jeffrey, was asked for clarification over these locked-up Canadians, she stated that these figures include “cases of arrest and detention.”
“I want to stress the number of Canadians in custody in China has remained stable over the last year,” Jeffrey added. The vast majority of the charges relate to drug and fraud charges.
Jeffrey, however, refused to answer how many Canadians exactly are on death row. Having said this, the Chinese regime have officially named two Canadians who are sentenced to be shot on drug-related charges.
In 2018, two Canadian businessmen were arrested without charge in China—seemingly in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. This sparked an international incident between China and Canada, and the two Canadians still have not been released.
Man on parole accused of killing 22-year-old sex worker he was permitted to meet
A man who was let out on parole has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old sex worker after being granted permission to meet with her by his case manager.
Eustachio Gallese had been serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2004. He was released on parole in September of 2019 after serving 15 years of his sentence. Last week, Gallese met with Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City where Levesque gave massages. He was later arrested by police and charged with her murder.
According to CTV News, Gallese’s case manager wrote that Gallese was on parole even though he had a moderate risk of reoffending.
Gallese was also told by his case manager to stay away from relationships but that strictly sexual encounters are fine.
Dave Blackburn, and ex-parole board commissioner called the conditions “unbelievable” when speaking with CJAD 800
Bill Blair, the Public Safety Minister noted that the chair of the Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of Corrections Services will be conducting a full investigation of the matter.
Crime victims’ advocate, Nancy Roy said, “Families of crime victims attend the trial, they watch the accused get a slap on the wrist, then he gets paroled after a fraction of his sentence.”
“Ultimately, there are dangerous inmates, and this was preventable.”
When talking with CTV News, former inmates noted that faking rehabilitation is not an easy thing to do. They said that all of the power is in the hands of the case manager, who gets to know the inmate over a course of years.
Bow and arrow used to launch meth into jail
Criminals are using the latest technology to innovate their unlawful ways. A bag of crystal meth was discovered inside the prison walls of Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution on Jan. 9 around 11 am.
The bag of narcotics was attached to a carbon-fibre sporting arrow which was used to launch the package over prison walls according to the Campbell River Mirror.
The package contained nine grams of drugs with a total institutional value (what it’s worth inside the prison) of $7,200 according to Correctional Service Canada. The B.C. prison has since tightened up their security and an investigation is underway with local police.
There has been a recent spike in criminal innovation when it comes to smuggling things into prisons, mostly due to the use of drones. In the Fraser Valley region alone last year, more than $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution. One such item seized was a drone used for such activity.
