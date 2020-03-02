HYPOCRISY: Alberta couple given tickets for walking on CN land while blockaders get free pass
An Alberta couple’s Facebook post highlighting law enforcement’s hypocrisy with enforcing the rule of law is gaining traction.
The post, published just before midnight, explains that in September 2019, her and her husband hopped a CN railway fence in Calgary to sit by a river bend. The couple says they “didn’t litter, didn’t light fires,” and that they simply skipped rocks on the water and walked with nature.
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC
The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached
The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work as usual after talks between hereditary chiefs and senior ministers of provincial and federal governments reached a proposed arrangement however the agreement still needs the proposal of the Wet’suwet’en people.
The talks were held in Smithers, B.C. The pipeline has been at the centre of protest, just one of many that have disrupted both rail lines and road traffic across the country.
The Wet’suwet’en people are governed by both elected band councils and a traditional hereditary chief system. All of the elected band chiefs have voted to approve the CGL pipeline, but some of the hereditary chiefs, are deeply opposed to the pipeline running through their traditional territory.
The subject of the conversation was centred around land titles and Indigenous rights although precise details of the draft accord have not yet been released. There has also yet to be an agreement on the Coastal GasLink pipeline according to a joint statement by representatives of the Wet’suwet’en nation and the provincial and federal government.
One of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, Chief Woos said that the “degree of satisfaction is not what we expected”, despite him calling the draft a milestone for everyone involved, according to Global News.
Coastal GasLink issued a statement saying it would resume construction activities in the Morice River area on Monday following the announcement of the proposal. All work on the pipeline had been put on pause for the duration of the talks which began on Thursday.
Kenneth Deer, the secretary of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake, said that activists have decided to maintain their rail blockade on the territory south of Montreal until they receive more details on the proposed arrangement before they decided to remove any blockades.
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.
Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.
Wet'suwet'en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government
The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Coastal GasLink pipeline, according to CTV News.
This comes after weeks of crippling protests, which have paralyzed Canadian infrastructure across multiple provinces.
Despite coming to this agreement, the government would not go into further detail, saying it had to first be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.
As well as this, the government has said that these negotiations would help solve future protests such as this in the future. The hereditary chiefs, however, still have not granted their consent.
This may mean the success of the negations are futile, as the hereditary chiefs hold a significant voice in this debate—despite the fact they are unelected, unaccountable, and oppose the majority of the Wet’suwet’en who would like to see this pipeline being built.
