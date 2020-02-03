Hundreds of Canadians waiting for flight out of Wuhan
Hundreds of Canadians are still in China awaiting a flight that will transport them out of Hubei. The province of Hubei has been the centre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed approximately 360 people and infected over 17,200 people around the world.
About 325 Canadians have requested help getting out of China. Flights out of the province will not be available for Canadians showing symptoms of the virus, according to CTV.
Global Affairs Canada has made it clear that the Canadians who are able to return to Canada will touch down in Trenton, Ontario, at the Forces Base. The passengers will then stay at the base for two weeks while receiving medical observation. Health screenings will take place before the Canadians leave Hubei and during the flight.
The government’s plan is to have the plane touch down in Wuhan—where the airspace is closed at the moment—after receiving authorization from China. Officials in Canada are working to make sure that all of the proper documentation is ready for the passengers as well as visas for medical staff.
Last week, the risk level assessment was raised by Canada’s federal government. They have asked Canadians not to travel to China if at all possible and especially to avoid the province of Hubei.
According to authorities, the risk of coronavirus in Canada remains very low. So far there are four cases across Canada with one in British Columbia and three in Ontario.
The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines during the weekend. They proceeded to ban non-citizens from China. The US, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia have made similar restrictions.
China was not happy with these restrictions though the Chinese government has imposed its own heavy lockdown measures. It has also been reported by Chinese media that 337 Huanggang party officials have been punished after the outbreak was handled poorly. Huanggang is the city that has been hit the worst after Wuhan.
WATCH: Liberal MP admits government STILL doesn't have coronavirus plan
Liberal rookie Member of Parliament Lenore Zann on Thursday evening said that the Trudeau government still hasn’t come up with plans to deal with the coronavirus—even after WHO declared it a global health emergency—and bring back Canadians from China who are asking for the Canadian government’s help
“I’m telling you that they don’t know yet. We’re working on it right now,” Zann said on a political panel to baffled host Evan Solomon.
Earlier in the discussion Solomon took her to task for coming on a national news program and seeming to be prepared.
“I say buy masks, buy gloves, try to make sure you don’t touch anything… That’s what I’m saying…” said Zann.
“Your the government representative. Are you freelancing on fundamental issues on global health? I mean it, because I want the Government of Canada’s view,” Solomon responded.
“I don’t know what Government of Canada’s views are regarding gloves and masks, but I do know that they’re available. And I do know that people are concerned who are travelling, and I think that they need to look after themselves,” Zann responded.
“…You can’t tell us the government’s position, you can’t tell us when the plane is going to get [to China], you can’t tell us about quarantine…” Solomon said in disbelief.
Zann then admitted the government still didn’t have a plan in place.
On Sunday CTV aired an interview with Liberal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.
“So, right now we’re working on a plan in terms of where we’ll bring people. Obviously people live in all different parts of the country. Some people may not even have a residence in Canada because they’ve been working Wuhan or Hubei, or they’ve been there as a student. So those details are getting worked out as we speak,” Hajdu said regarding at least 160 Canadians asking for the federal government’s assistance returning home.
The US and other Western countries have already successfully brought homes their citizens from China.
Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring news outlets in Canada to be licenced.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
This past week a panel of broadcast experts tabled a list of 97 proposals—a report called the “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”—to the Trudeau government that included the recommendation that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) or another regulatory body control licencing of all companies creating “audio, audiovisual, and alphanumeric news content”.
The Trudeau government has already picked favourites in the Canadian news sector by offering a $600 million bailout to the industry, which allowed eight special interest groups tied to the legacy media to decided which companies would be eligible for the taxpayer money.
“No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence,” said Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne in response to Sunday’s news.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview. “
And as for asking them to do their fair share to contribute to Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Well last year Netflix spent around a billion dollars in Canada. And what we would be asking them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we have said as a government many times before, is that they take part of that money and invest it in the development of and the distribution of Canadian cultural content.”
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Whistleblowers in China arrested for warning about coronavirus last month
Whistleblowers were arrested in China for attempting to warn others about the coronavirus before it began to spread across the world according to the Mirror. The eight whistleblowers were arrested for “spreading rumours”.
A UK expert on China claimed that the whistleblowers were warning about the virus about a month ago.
This news has come in as the quickly spreading virus has become declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has now taken the lives of approximately 200 people and there are over 8,000 cases.
On Friday, The National Health Commission noted that 43 more deaths have occurred due to the virus and all of them but one were in the Hubei province where the outbreak originally occurred.
When speaking with the Mirror, Dr Yukteshwar Kumar from the UK’s University of Bath said that the state had allegedly silenced people who attempted to warn others about the virus.
Dr Kumar said that the outbreak could have been minimized if people learned about it towards the end of December.
“They were asked to sign a confession stating that they will not spread false news. If they had taken steps earlier the situation could have been better because they did know about it,” said Dr Kumar.
“People could have been made aware in late December. The authorities could have stopped people travelling earlier.”
“I highly appreciate the efforts made by the government of China in locking down the whole city. However, if they’d listened to the advice of these eight people and some scientists the situation would have been perhaps better.”
Dr Kumar obtained a legal document that is allegedly signed as well as fingerprinted by Chinese citizens. The document reportedly had them promise not to talk about the outbreak.
Coronavirus: Experts say studying bats could help predict danger spots
The source of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has been identified as most likely originating in bats. Scientists believe that they can develop better defence against the infection by closely observing the animals.
Scientists can also better predict where future outbreaks will occur by analyzing the DNA of the animal and the virus.
The Daily Mail reported that a faster and less expensive test than the one currently used has been created by researchers. A lung sample is required for the current test and the host’s DNA is scanned.
Data about the virus’s evolution can go through a computer which predicts the most likely hotspots for the virus to surface.
Nine patients in Wuhan had samples taken from their lungs which revealed that the genetics of coronavirus are different from the SARS virus.
It is suggested that bats have transferred the disease to a host which acted as an intermediate carrier of the virus. That host was reportedly in the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan where it was then transferred to humans.
The structures of coronavirus and SARS are similar though there are small critical differences. Research suggests that the two viruses may enter cells by using the same method.
New techniques to track the virus has been improved by US and China academics.
The coronavirus has currently caused the deaths of over 200 people and there are over 8,000 current cases. There are now 19 different countries with cases of the infection.
Dr Sterghios Moschos is an associate professor at Northumbria University who specializes in cellular and molecular sciences. He thinks that inexpensive and non-invasive testing will be available for such viruses in the future but will not be ready for the current outbreak.
“To do this non-invasively we need a way of getting the sample from the suspected or confirmed patients by not going into their lungs,” he told The Daily Mail.
“Right now we have to go deep into their lungs, because the data published in the Lancet on Friday shows that a cotton swab of the nose isn’t reliable for detecting the virus.”
“We use these techniques right now to see how the virus is evolving in the patients, practically in real time.”
He added, “In the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak the first sequence data of the virus took months to come out.”
“But for this outbreak, it’s taking just days to hours. But it’s still not cheap enough though to test everyone going through Heathrow for the virus, for example.”
