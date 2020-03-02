Trending

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia
Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia 

Quinn Patrick, 27 mins ago 1 min read  
Multiple schools in Fall River, N.S., were placed on lockdown after the RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at Lockview High School around noon on Monday. An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested and a handgun, the weapon in question, was found nearby.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, according to CTV News.

“At about 12:57 p.m., we arrested an 18-year-old male and we recovered the item that was the subject of the complaint; the weapon,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, with Halifax Regional Police.

The high school was put into a “hold and secure” state while police dealt with the situation in the area, a decision made by the Halifax Regional Centre of Education and the police.

The HRCE sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. to relieve everybody involved saying, “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe.”

