Ex-Greenpeace leader deplatformed from sustainability conference in Regina
A Greenpeace co-founder has been de-platformed from a sustainability conference in Regina according to Regina Leader-Post. The conference is called Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities.
Patrick Moore was supposed to be a main speaker at the Energy and Sustainability Conference at the Queensbury Convention Centre this May.
On Friday, Mike O’Donnell announced, at City Hall, that Moore’s speech may take away from the conference. He noted that Moore’s speech was more about climate change and less about the main goal of the conference which is to discuss sustainable energy.
One of the main discussions of the conference is about how to make operations and faculties in the city completely renewable by 2050.
“We’re not hosting a climate change conference and so we feel that we need to refocus,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell mentioned that they originally contacted Moore asking him to talk about “a sustainable energy future.”
The Regina Leader-Post reported O’Donnell saying, “He has now announced in this last while that he wants to speak about a different topic. I’m not interested in that.”
Today, Moore tweeted, “Pleased to be getting some coverage exposing the City of Regina’s cowardice in de-platforming me. I did not intend to focus solely on climate change in my keynote, but no-one tells me what to say. I am independent and proud of it. I am sad for Canada.”
This week, Moore noted that his talk was called “Fake invisible catastrophes and threats of doom” and he wanted people to listen to the speech before judging it by its title.
O’Donnell said that the city will still be paying Moore for the event due to their contractual agreement. The agreement was to give Moore $10,000 and to cover expenses.
On Friday, O’Donnell said, “We have a contract. We’ll honour our contract.”
“We are just now speaking with the National Speakers Bureau and so we will obviously have some discussions with them but we will honour the contract.”
Moore responded to the announcement on Twitter saying, “I have been de-platformed, cancelled, and round-filed by the great City of Regina for daring to question the God-Given wisdom of the catastrophists. Actually, I don’t want to be part of such a stupid exercise. It’s impossible to make a city 100% renewable.”
Activist leaves the climate movement because it’s too white
Berlin-based climate activist Karin Louise Hermes has left the climate movement because she couldn’t deal with the white people anymore. She felt like her concerns as a person of colour, about the racist impact of climate change, were not adequately represented or respected. What this means is that identity politics is eating itself.
We’ve heard tell about the climate crisis facing our world. The rhetoric goes that we’ve got maybe 12 years to turn this ship around before we all suffer something akin to the fate of the dinosaurs and cause our own extinction. Greta Thunberg practically dropped out of school because of it. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s probably a good reason to not have kids. Extinction Rebellion blocks roads and public transit to draw attention to the dire consequences of climate change. But for Hermes and Vice magazine, those white people just make saving the world impossible.
Hermes was asked to speak at climate change awareness-raising events, and often told the story of her family in the Philippines that had suffered tragic losses during and in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. The predominantly white Germans and Europeans in the audience were receptive, empathetic, and moved by her words.
Hermes said she “felt required to tell my Filipino family’s experience during speeches and rallies because this form of “storytelling” was the only thing that would move a mostly white European audience to an emotional response of climate urgency—even though it was exhausting telling the story, especially since any mention of hurricanes in the news gives me anxiety.”
Any cause worth undertaking is exhausting. The work of “world-saving” is not easy. Hermes was probably not the only one who was made tired by her efforts. Her climate activist colleagues would probably be horrified to know that their empathy and concern for Hermes’ family was racist. In fact, Hermes wasn’t the only climate activist of colour who has had this experience.
“Many other climate activists of colour have described similar experiences of tokenism,” she writes. “Māori and disability rights campaigner Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu iwi from Te Waipounamu) found that as an Indigenous person at the UN climate conferences, organizers would suggest showing support and ‘passing the mic,’ but the same people would be the ones taking up space in negotiations and speaking to the media.”
This forces the question of whether fighting to prevent climate change is more or less important than securing a prominent place for yourself and your personal story in front of the mic. This could be asked to a person with any collection of identity markers. What’s more important, the message or the messenger?
If the answer is the messenger, or something more nuanced, such as the messenger is the message, then how can there be a unified front opposing climate change?
Perhaps there can’t be. Perhaps there are as many messages as there are messengers, and the cacophonous voices against climate change can not be stitched together. Perhaps climate change activism will be eaten by identity politics.
Hermes believes that “Anti-racism and anti-capitalism need to be made part of organizing.” But is the lack of inclusion of those things in the mainstream climate change movement a detriment to that movement? Is there anything to be said for picking a simple cause and going all-in without any modifiers? Apparently not.
“Fortunately,” writes Hermes, “there is now a growing BIPOC Environmental & Climate Justice Collective in Berlin, where we share these experiences of being silenced or tokenized and work together on how to link anti-racism and inequality in climate justice.”
She quotes Sherwood-O’Regan, who said, “As we grow and climate change becomes a harsher reality, privileged activists need to learn to de-centre themselves and meaningfully support Indigenous, disabled, queer, global south, POC, and other marginalized people who are on the frontlines of climate change.”
Because for Hermes and so many others, the messenger is more important than the message. The messenger is the message. Despite the terms used, and the advocacy for the voices of persons of color, this call for people of one skin colour and ethnic background to be decentered in favour of centring people from different skin colours and backgrounds is about tribal dominance. And it’s silly. And it won’t save the world.
NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms
Two Canadian politicians are arguing on Twitter about how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.
United Conservative Party MLA and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange argued “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange gave Extinction Rebellion as an example of the type of activists she believes have no place in schools.
NDP MLA and Women’s Issues Critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments saying that there is “absolutely” room for groups like the Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion identifies itself as a “nonviolent civil disobedience activist movement.” It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.
The group most notably held a sizeable demonstration in London in 2019 where over 1,100 arrests were made in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost police about $12.9 million.
In an article posted in Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that purposely seeks to cause fear and anxiety. There is no room in our classrooms for radical activists, like Extinction Rebellion, whose demands include shutting-down Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025.”
Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter saying, “When I taught social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I ensured kids were exposed to multiple perspectives. I didn’t force my beliefs on them. They didn’t leave my classroom as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of issues.”
A separate commenter replied to Irwin writing, “You have to be kidding here. No room for extremism in our kids classrooms. That’s why we voted the NDP out. They can be educated ‘about them’ but not ‘by’ them. Glad you are on the outside looking in.”
The Post Millennial reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children take lessons from an Extinction Rebellion activist.
Homes of seven Regina Co-op Refinery managers vandalized
Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage.
Co-op refinery spokesperson, Brad DeLorey has confirmed that each of the seven homes are owned by Co-op Refinery managers.
“We will take all necessary actions to protect our people and their families,” said DeLorey.
CTV News has reported that the Regina Police Service believes the incidents are linked to a labour dispute at the company.
The vandalism comes just weeks after the president of Unifor, Jerry Dias, was arrested by Regina police on the picketing lines outside of the Co-op Refinery.
Police have said that they received reports of the incidents on Feb. 4 and 5 but added that they could have taken place as far back as Jan. 30.
The property damage took place at the addresses listed below:
- 3600 block Hazel Grove
- 1600 N. Fenwick Cres.
- 3800 E. Thames Rd.
- 1600 N. Violet Cres
- 4600 Sherlock Dr.
- 5500 Blake Cres.
- 0-99 block Wesley Rd.
If you have additional information you can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in 11 days before Greta Thunberg meeting
Prince Charles is known for many things, one of them being an outspoken climate change activist. He recently travelled to Davos for the World Economic Forum last week where he met with activist Greta Thunberg.
Upon his arrival, he drove an electric Jaguar car to the Swiss resort where the convention was being held. Prince Charles gave a speech on Wednesday in which he urged world leaders to take “bold and imaginative action” when it comes to their environmental practices according to the Daily Mail.
It was an appearance and a speech that didn’t corroborate very well with the Prince’s lifestyle. The Ministry of Supply revealed that in just the 11 days leading up to the convention Prince Charles took three flights on private jets and one additional flight via private helicopter for the purpose of official government business.
The Paramount Business Jet calculator, a program that allows passengers to understand and calculate their carbon emissions tallied that the air travel of those 11 days alone amounted to 162 metric tons of carbon emissions. That is 18 times the amount that the average Brit uses a year, and it cost approximately 270,000 British Pounds.
Clarence House spokesman said, “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas.
“When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”
A source from within the Royal circle defended the Prince saying, “The Prince has been campaigning against the dangers of global warming for 50 years. As soon as there is a more efficient way of travelling, bearing in mind all the factors involved, he’ll be the first to adopt them.”
However, Muna Suleiman, of Friends Of The Earth, said: ‘Climate targets can’t be met without cutting pollution from aviation emissions, and private jets are a particularly wasteful way to travel.’’
Prince Charles had a Bombardier Global Express fly 944 miles from Austria to pick him up from his Birkhall home in Scotland. He was then flown to Muscat, where he paid his respects to the departed Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on behalf of the Queen. He then flew 750 miles by private jet from Scotland to Switzerland for the Davos summit days later.
Following the speech, he travelled 1,740 miles to Israel. A private jet was chosen for security reasons and the Prince only accepted the Davos invitation because it was on the way to Israel according to Royal officials.
